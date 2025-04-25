Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fan Jon’s book became unexpected tribute to guide dog Sam

Labrador Sam died six weeks before the publication of Jon Attenborough's book about their tour of every SPFL stadium.

Jon, from Perth, with Sam at The Rock, home of Dumbarton FC. This image features on the cover of his book Following Sam. Image: Jon Attenborough.
By Cheryl Peebles

When Jon Attenborough wrote the final word of his book Following Sam he had no idea it would become a tribute to his beloved guide dog.

Labrador Sam led Jon on an epic tour of all 42 professional football grounds in Scotland

The pair had been together night and day for seven years.

So Jon, 35, is heartbroken at the sudden loss of his ‘best friend’, who was only eight years old.

Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam by the water on a sunny day
Jon and Sam enjoying the sunshine together in 2020. Image: Jon Attenborough.

Sam died suddenly on March 16 when a dormant tumour on his heart burst just six weeks before his story is launched.

Following Sam is a record of their achievement – Sam was the first dog to attend matches at every SPFL stadium.

It highlights obstacles faced by sports fans with disabilities and the lengths clubs go to overcome them.

Jon Attenborough at Forfar Athletic stadium being presented with award SPFL award by Molly Hyde. Sam has a medal round his neck.
Being presented with a special recognition award by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde at Station Park in September last year. Image: SPFL/Christopher Coutts.

But it’s also a testament of the bond between guide dogs and those who rely on them.

The last thing Dundee United fan Jon expected was Sam to die just before publication and he says: “It’s almost become his life story in a way.”

Sam’s absence will be notable at the book launch at Hampden on May 1 when he would have been by Jon’s side.

Jon and Sam’s social media following

He was a familiar sight at Tannadice Park and stadiums around Scotland.

Jon, from Perth, built up a large social media following with him, posting videos of their visits to different grounds.

Sam was with Jon 24/7. Image: Jon Attenborough.

He says: “Sam passing away has really brought it home just how much he meant to me.

“You’re with them almost 24/7.

“When someone has a pet dog they might go out without them for the afternoon and come back.

“Apart from the odd day he was being looked after by family members, for the past seven years we were inseparable night and day.

“The bond is really strong probably not just with guide dogs but assistance dogs in general.”

How Jon’s sight deteriorated

Born with two rare eye conditions, Jon later developed an aggressive form of glaucoma.

His sight deteriorated around 10 or 11 years ago and he now has no sight in his right eye and little sight in his left.

He started using a stick then got his first guide dog, Zorba, in 2016.

The difference, he said, was like “night and day”.

“With a stick you’re having to find all the obstacles yourself,” he explains, “whereas a guide dog is navigating you around the obstacles so you don’t even know they’re there.”

At Celtic Park. Image: Jon Attenborough.

His first experience of being at a football match was with his brother at a Dundee United match against Barcelona in 2007.

He loved the atmosphere and started attending games regularly.

But it was only after lockdown that he began going with Sam, who he got in 2018.

Their first outing to watch Dundee United

By then the pair had developed what Jon says was a “fantastic partnership”.

“Getting matched with Sam just gave me that confidence to actually start going to games on my own,” he explains.

Their first solo outing was to a Dundee United match.

And both Jon and Sam loved it.

Ready for the action at McDiarmid Park. Image: Jon Attenborough.

So it became a regular pastime for the pair.

“Sam loved all the attention he got from everyone,” says Jon.

“Every time someone passed he would be wagging his tail.

“When we were sitting in the stands he would either be lying flat out sound asleep, couldn’t care less about the match, or he’d be sitting right up watching the ball going back and forth like a hawk.

How Jon ensures access to stadiums

“We were welcomed really well by all the clubs and all the supporters would get to know him.”

All professional football clubs have a disability access officer. Jon contacts them before attending to ensure he can get in the accessible gate and to organise access to audio commentary.

It was only when he started going to away games and realised that lots of clubs offered the audio commentary service that his mission to visit all 42 SPFL grounds was born.

Chilling out during the match. Image: Jon Attenborough.

“That made me want to explore what accessibility generally was like in Scottish football.

“I wondered if Sam and I could visit all of them.

“Over the past couple of years were were going to a game every week.”

Jon built up a large following on TikTok and X posting videos of their visits.

His conclusions about accessibility were largely positive.

“It’s definitely improved a lot, even just within the last five years.

“All the clubs having a disability access officer has really enhanced that.

Jon Attenborough holding up his and Sam's special recognition award from SPFL.
Jon is proud of the special recognition award he and Sam were given by the SPFL. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I think since Covid lockdowns there has been an increase in disabled supporters wanting to go along to football matches.

“Clubs have recognised that and they’re trying to put things in place to make match days more accessible.

“It gets a bit trickier with some of the smaller clubs who don’t have as much money as like Celtic or Rangers.

“There are financial challenges but the clubs do what they can with what they’ve got.”

The idea for a book

Jon and Sam were well through their tour of Scotland’s grounds before the idea of writing a book emerged.

On the train home from each match Jon had been jotting down notes about each stadium.

“I was talking to some friends about it and they said, ‘you know what, that would make a really interesting book’.

“I had never really considered that before. But I put a proposal together and thankfully the publishers loved it.”

Following Sam will be launched at the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden. Image: Jon Attenborough.

Following Sam takes readers through Jon’s journey of getting to know and bonding with Sam as well as their experience of football fandom.

“It talks about the confidence and independence Sam has given me over the last seven years,” says Jon, who is on a waiting list for a new guide dog.

He hopes it will inspire confidence in other disabled people to get out and enjoy sporting and other events.

He says: “Scottish football can get a bit of a bad rep. Sometimes justifiably so.

“But I think this is one of the really positive aspects of the game.

Jon hopes his book will encourage others

“There are so many people behind the scenes doing incredible work to make it a welcoming experience for everybody.

“Hopefully it might encourage somebody who’s maybe never been to a game, who is a bit anxious about going, to go along for the first time.”

And, of course, Following Sam is a tribute to the dog who made following football possible for Jon.

‘Sam loved life and loved people’

“Sam was just a very, very, very happy dog,” says Jon.

“Anybody who met him, I think, would describe him as the happiest dog they’ve ever met.

“If someone walked into the house or past in the street he’d look up at them with his tail wagging.

“He just really loved life and loved people.”

Following Sam, published by McNidder & Grace, is available for pre-order.

It will be launched at the Scottish Football Museum, Hampden, on May 1. A book tour of Scotland will also see Jon at Waterstones in Dunfermline on May 9, Dundee on May 15 and Kirkcaldy on May 22.

Conversation