Dundee to Torridon in the Polestar 4 – the first UK car without a rear window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Dundee to Torridon in the Polestar 4 – the first UK car without a rear window

The Polestar 4 is the latest model from Swedish EV...and it doesn't have a back window. Our motoring writer drove it from Dundee to the northwest of Scotland.

The Polestar 4 looking down on Glen Docherty. Image Jack McKeown.
The Polestar 4 looking down on Glen Docherty. Image Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

A road trip from Dundee to Torridon provided the perfect opportunity to test one of the most unique new cars.

The Polestar 4 is the latest model from the Swedish electric car maker that started out as a spinoff from Volvo. Its most unusual feature is its rear window…or lack of one. It’s the first mainstream car in the UK not to have a rear windscreen. Instead a camera relays images to a screen shaped like a rear view mirror.

The rear view cameras taking a peek into the shop at House of Bruar. Image: Jack McKeown.

This allowed Polestar’s designers to improve rear headroom and make the car more aerodynamic. Rather than slot in a tiny rear windscreen, which manufacturers of similarly swoopily styled SUVs have done, Polestar did away with it altogether.

The Polestar 4 doesn’t have a rear window.

Perfectly proportioned and nicely detailed, the Polestar 4 is a model of tasteful understatement and the opposite of the brash and bold approach favoured by BMW with its iX. It also makes bland and blobby cars like the Tesla Model Y look, well, bland and blobby. Only the Ian Callum-designed Jaguar I-Pace equals it in the looks department, and it’s now discontinued.

What is the Polestar 4 like inside?

Inside you get one of the biggest and best panoramic glass roofs I’ve ever seen, which fills the interior with light.

Polestar have eliminated nearly all buttons and dials in their zeal for a minimalist Scandi interior. There’s a volume control and that’s about it. This makes setting the car up somewhat laborious.

The cabin is minimalist and stylish.

You can adjust the seats with electric sliders but everything else – from the steering wheel to the wing mirrors – has to be done through a touchscreen menu. Thankfully, the car remembers each driver’s settings so once you’ve set the car up for the first time that should be it.

The panoramic glass roof is superb.

Climate controls, stereo, sat nav and everything else is operated through a touchscreen, although the easiest way to operate the car is by voice. Instead of developing their own voice recognition system Polestar licenced Google’s, which is the best in the world and even understood my Fife accent most of the time.

Does the Polestar 4 have a good range?

The Polestar arrived with about 45% charge. We recently had a home charger installed by Ohme so I plugged the car in overnight, giving us 100% battery to start our journey.

Driving through Blair Atholl.

The official range is 367 miles but you’ll only get close to this on a warm summer’s day. Our Torridon trip took place on a miserable weekend at the end of March. We had the heater, heated seats, heated steering wheel, windscreen wipes, and lights on. Our range was about 240 miles. Unlike some EVs, however, the range displayed was almost exactly the range we achieved.

A quick stop at Dalwhinnie.

Although I’d like some more physical buttons, there’s no denying the interior is a triumph of minimalist style. Everything looks elegant and low-key, and the overall effect is tranquil and calming. The comfortable seats are upholstered in Bridge of Weir leather, and there are plenty of recycled materials in the cabin.

How much does it cost?

Prices for the Polestar 4 start at around £58,000 for the single motor model, which has 268bhp and a 7.1mph 0-62mph time. I spent a few days with the dual motor version, which adds a second motor, boosting power to a hefty 536bhp and dropping the 0-62mph time to a supercar-worthy 3.8 seconds.

The Polestar 4 on a gloomy day near Torridon.

My partner and our four-month-old daughter accompanied me on our journey to Torridon. There’s acres of legroom in the back and you can slide the front seat fully back even with a child seat in place.

Having a baby onboard meant I was absolutely forbidden from using the car’s amazing sprint time (although I did sneak out on my own for a quick blast). Suffice to say it has all the power you could need or want and makes effortless work of overtaking manoeuvres.

What is the Polestar 4 like to drive?

The Polestar 4’s biggest strength is its refinement. Ride quality and noise-deadening are superb. The cabin was a calm and relaxed place to be as we cruised effortlessly up the A9 through Highland Perthshire, passed through Inverness, and pointed towards the West Coast. Our journey was 195 miles and we got to Torridon with 25% remaining.

Parked up at the Torridon hotel.

After a stay at the stellar Torridon hotel we set off with a full charge, arriving back in Dundee in the late evening with around 15% left in the battery. The car can charge from 10-80% in under half an hour with a 200kW charger, meaning you could cover around 500 miles in a day with just one short stop.

How did I get on without a rear windscreen? To be honest, after driving the car for five minutes I forgot there was no glass in the back. The camera and screen work every bit as well as a traditional mirror. Indeed when driving after dark it’s far superior to a mirror.

The boot is big…but not much use for dogs.

At 536 litres, the hatchback boot is pretty capacious. The only downside to a windowless boot is that it’s no good for dogs. You can flip down a panel to give them a view into the cabin, but without a window my golden retrievers would be miserable. Pet owners should look at the Polestar 3, which has an even larger boot and a rear window.

For those happy to forego a rear windscreen, the Polestar 4 is an excellent and elegant car that is lovely to drive and stands out from everything else on the road.

 

Polestar 4 review – Facts:

Price: £66,990

0-62mph: 3.7 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Range: 367 miles

CO2 emissions 0g/km

More from Lifestyle

21 Terrace Road in Carnoustie
Carnoustie home boasting panoramic views from sun terrace for sale
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
3 people stand smiling inside the Salt & Pine creperie. Two are wearing pink tops and the other has a black top on.
Fife's Salt & Pine reopens for the season with exciting plans
Kevin Farr, a real estate agent at Thomas Bradley Residential, led the renovation project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How makeover transformed 'borderline uninhabitable' Dundee property into modern home
Fern Hill.
Stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles comes onto the market for £1.15m
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Stuart Murdoch book event Dundee Picture shows; Stuart Murdoch. na. Supplied by Image: Marisa Privitera Murdoch Date; 03/05/2024
Stuart Murdoch eager to play Dundee after 'trying to get Belle and Sebastian into…
A delicious sandwich from the new menu at The Wine Press in Dundee.
Should you swap your usual Dundee lunch spot for The Wine Press's new menu?
Ground-floor flat in Meth to be auctioned off.
Fife flat going to auction with starting price of just £10k
A property on Ancrum Road in Lochee, Dundee.
Four-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC's most viewed property in March
Steve and Hilary Barney, owners of The Cheesery who have opened ATE takeaway on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Cheesery owners literally fought fires to open Dundee's hottest new lunch spot ATE

Conversation