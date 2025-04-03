Six looks on a sunny spring day in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Six looks on a sunny spring day in Dundee

What are Dundee shoppers wearing this spring?

Pamela Dunbar. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Pamela Dunbar. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Sun’s out, shades on.

That’s the approach of Dundee shoppers this spring.

Here are six stylish looks from the city centre.

Pamela Dunbar, 37, Dundee

Pamela Dunbar. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher.

What are you wearing?

The top is from Tesco, the trousers are from Asos, the bag is Kate Spade and the shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

I like bold colours and patterns. I’m a trainers girl as well – which I never used to be!

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, M&S and – controversially – F&F in Tesco.

Who is your style icon?

I love Perrie Sian (fashion influencer) on TikTok and Instagram. She is all about high street fashion and is great at styling clothes.

Brian Swanson, 70-something, Glasgow

Brian Swanson. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a freelance journalist.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and bag are from River Island, the jeans are from Zara, the shoes are New Balance and the glasses are prescription from Iolla.

How would you describe your style?

Laid back, casual and vanity.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Mango and Hugo Boss. I also love charity shops and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

My wife Eileen and my six daughters – they all keep me right! Also John Byrne (late playwright and screenwriter) and Alan Cumming.

Ruby Davison, 19, Dundee

Ruby Davison. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying fine art at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The skirt and bag used to be my mum’s, the boots belonged to a friend of my mum’s, the jacket was made by my friend’s aunt out of a blanket, the top is from a charity shop and the necklace was made by my aunt.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic. It is different day by day. I like a lot of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

Florence Given, she is an illustrator and writer.

David Stewart, 96, Dundee

David Stewart. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired driver for DP&L Shipping.

What are you wearing?

The blazer is from Slaters, the trousers are from Next, the trainers are from USC, the jumper is from M&S and the glasses are from Halfords.

How would you describe your style?

I am just happy-go-lucky. I have always been like that.

Where do you like to shop?

Next and River Island are my favourite shops.

Who is your style icon?

John Wayne and Kirk Douglas (American actors), who were big stars in my day!

Millie McArdle-Humphreys, 21, Dundee

Millie McArdle-Humphreys. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I study textile design at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The top is my boyfriend’s, the dress is from Asos but I got it on Vinted, the shoes are my mum’s – they are from Fly London, and the necklace and bag are from Asos.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable, vibrant, and maybe quite whimsical.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, charity shops and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

My style icon is Stevie Nicks.

Duncan Collins, 33, Dundee

Duncan Collins. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m opening a music and art studio in Dundee soon.

What are you wearing?

Everything is from a charity shop except the hat which I got from Temu for £3 and the T-shirt which is from a print shop in Southshields.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

Jean-Michel Basquiat, who was an Amercian street artist.

More from Lifestyle

Courier/Tele News, Stefan Morkis/Jon Brady/Rob Mclaren story, CR0006425 CR0006504 . Businessman and Apprentice star Mike Soutar delivers lecture on entrepreneurship at University of Dundee. Pic shows; Businessman and Apprentice star, Mike Soutar at UoD. Wednesday, 27th February, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee-born The Apprentice interviewer says sloppy candidates make him 'indignant'
The house would sit in the garden of a Newtyle cottage. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Newtyle eco house appeal delayed for site visit over tree and flood concerns
4
Barbara-Ann Mackay from Arbroath was diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year as her aunt and sister
Arbroath mum reveals how family support helped her beat breast cancer
Newstead in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
One of Broughty Ferry's 'finest' jute mansions hits market for seven-figure sum
Image shows: Finbar Adamson age 11 looking perturbed by the displays of snakes in the Bell Pettigrew Museum.
Inside St Andrews' secret museum of the weird and wonderful
The Pittcairngreen Inn.
Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale
Jenny Anderson at Rannoch Station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Visitors' favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system
BESTPIC CR0052669, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Rebecca and Lynn testing Wild Shore at City Quay after improvements ahead of spring opening. Picture shows; Rebecca and Lynn having a ball on the inflatable trampoline. Tuesday 1st April, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
We tried out new and improved inflatable obstacle course at Dundee's City Quay. It…
The Campbells (from left to right) Kevin, Gillian, Jenni and Jane. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet Wormit's theatrical family - performing together since the 1990s
A scallop starter at Don Padrino, one of Dundee's best restaaurants
11 of the best restaurants in Dundee

Conversation