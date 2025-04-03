Six looks on a sunny spring day in Dundee

Sun’s out, shades on.

That’s the approach of Dundee shoppers this spring.

Here are six stylish looks from the city centre.

Pamela Dunbar, 37, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher.

What are you wearing?

The top is from Tesco, the trousers are from Asos, the bag is Kate Spade and the shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

I like bold colours and patterns. I’m a trainers girl as well – which I never used to be!

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, M&S and – controversially – F&F in Tesco.

Who is your style icon?

I love Perrie Sian (fashion influencer) on TikTok and Instagram. She is all about high street fashion and is great at styling clothes.

Brian Swanson, 70-something, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I’m a freelance journalist.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and bag are from River Island, the jeans are from Zara, the shoes are New Balance and the glasses are prescription from Iolla.

How would you describe your style?

Laid back, casual and vanity.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Mango and Hugo Boss. I also love charity shops and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

My wife Eileen and my six daughters – they all keep me right! Also John Byrne (late playwright and screenwriter) and Alan Cumming.

Ruby Davison, 19, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am studying fine art at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The skirt and bag used to be my mum’s, the boots belonged to a friend of my mum’s, the jacket was made by my friend’s aunt out of a blanket, the top is from a charity shop and the necklace was made by my aunt.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic. It is different day by day. I like a lot of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

Florence Given, she is an illustrator and writer.

David Stewart, 96, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired driver for DP&L Shipping.

What are you wearing?

The blazer is from Slaters, the trousers are from Next, the trainers are from USC, the jumper is from M&S and the glasses are from Halfords.

How would you describe your style?

I am just happy-go-lucky. I have always been like that.

Where do you like to shop?

Next and River Island are my favourite shops.

Who is your style icon?

John Wayne and Kirk Douglas (American actors), who were big stars in my day!

Millie McArdle-Humphreys, 21, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I study textile design at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The top is my boyfriend’s, the dress is from Asos but I got it on Vinted, the shoes are my mum’s – they are from Fly London, and the necklace and bag are from Asos.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable, vibrant, and maybe quite whimsical.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, charity shops and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

My style icon is Stevie Nicks.

Duncan Collins, 33, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m opening a music and art studio in Dundee soon.

What are you wearing?

Everything is from a charity shop except the hat which I got from Temu for £3 and the T-shirt which is from a print shop in Southshields.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

Jean-Michel Basquiat, who was an Amercian street artist.