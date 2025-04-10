How new Scottish SPCA ‘one-stop-shop’ project is helping Dundee owners mired in pet debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

How new Scottish SPCA ‘one-stop-shop’ project is helping Dundee owners mired in pet debt

The Courier visited the first Scottish SPCA Pet Aid Community Hub as the pilot project - which could be rolled out across Scotland - launched in Dundee.

Craig Dowdles's Maltese cross Max gets his hairy paws trimmed by vet Anna Gray at the Dundee launch of the Scottish SPCA Pet Aid Community Hubs.
Craig Dowdles's Maltese cross Max gets checked over by vet Anna Gray at the Dundee launch of the Scottish SPCA Pet Aid Community Hubs. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Gayle Ritchie

The costs of caring for our pets are rocketing.

With soaring vet bills and the cost of living crisis continuing to put pressure on people’s finances, some fear they could be forced to give up their pets – because they simply cannot afford them.

In 2024, in Dundee, the Scottish SPCA responded to 1,594 reports of animals in need.

And, nationwide, the charity experienced a worrying 24% increase in calls from people looking to surrender their pets.

It received 4,779 calls last year, which is an average of 92 people every week.

Luckily help is at hand for those in Dundee, with the launch of the Scottish SPCA’s very first ‘wraparound’ Pet Aid Community Advice Hub.

Here, people can access not just vet teams, but also animal behaviourists, adoption and fostering coordinators, inspectors, plus mental health (SAMH) and financial advisers from the Citizens Advice Bureau.

For those who need it, there’s pet food provided, free of charge.

The project is being piloted in Dundee – and the model could be rolled out across Scotland to help with the nationwide issue.

The Dundee launch of the Scottish SPCA Pet Aid Community hubs.
The Dundee launch of Scottish SPCA Pet Aid Community hubs. Image: Alan Richardson.

The thinking behind it is clear: the Scottish SPCA is on a mission to keep owners and pets together.

The charity regards the concept of taking a pet away from its home and loving owner as an absolute last resort.

Who visited the pilot clinic?

To find out more, I headed along to the very first community drop-in clinic at the Finmill Centre in Fintry, from which the new project was launched on April 2.

Maltese mixed breed Max, 11, was among the flurry of four-legged friends to attend, along with his proud owner Craig Dowdles.

Craig, 49, who’s currently out of work, was concerned the little lad was lame. A free vet check was a no-brainer.

Craig Dowdles gets a kiss from doggy pal Max. Image: Alan Richardson.

“My wife had Max out for a walk and he had a wee bit of a hobble on his right foot,” Craig told me.

“He’s 11 and we adore him. We’ve had him since he was a puppy, and we don’t want him to suffer.”

Vet Anna Gray gave Max a full clinical examination, checking his heart, lungs, eyes, ears, teeth, lymph nodes, abdomen and pulses.

She found matted fur on Max’s foot, and, suspecting this might be causing his discomfort, and possibly lameness, she deftly clipped it off.

Rescue dog’s sad story

Meanwhile, Mel Jeffrey brought along 11-month-old Staffie-cross Autumn for a check-up.

She took time to share the puppy’s harrowing back story with me.

“We got her from the Scottish SPCA before Christmas,” said Mel.

“The owners left her in a crate and moved out. She’d had no food or water for ages, and was worryingly underweight. She had fleas and overgrown nails.

“Poor Autumn suffers from itchy ears and nibbles at her nails, so we wanted her checked.”

Scottish SPCA vet Anna Gray gives staffie-cross Autumn a health check as owners Mel Jeffrey and daughter Wallace watch.
Scottish SPCA vet Anna Gray gives Autumn a health check as owner Mel Jeffrey and daughter Wallace watch. Image: Alan Richardson.

Anna performed a full health check, and then discussed Autumn’s diet and allergies.

Mel also met community animal behaviourist Jo Vasey, who talked through Autumn’s nibbling, or ‘mouthing’, habit.

“A lot of dogs jump up to ‘mouth’,” said Jo. “We call it displacement behaviour.

Mel Jeffrey, daughter Wallace and rescue dog Autumn get advice from animal behaviourist Jo Vasey. Image: Alan Richardson.

“Basically they’re feeling big feelings and don’t know what else to do.

“We need to make sure we’re not rewarding that behaviour by giving attention. Do we need to give them a toy to re-direct them, or do we distract them, or ask them to sit?”

Pet food bank

Louise Mackay, 33, who lives in Mill o’ Mains, came along with her two daughters, eight-year-old Ellie and two-year-old Lexi.

“I’ve got three tabby cats, and feeding them isn’t cheap,” said Louise.

Senior SSPCA Inspector Steven Gray with Ellie Whyte (8) who collected some free cat food.
Senior SSPCA Inspector Steven Gray hands over free cat food to Ellie Whyte. Image: Alan Richardson.

“I’m not working at the moment, so it was really helpful to get free cat food

“I had to give up my job because of my personal circumstances – my son’s got additional support needs – so it’s tricky.”

Not intentional neglect

Kirkton-based Karen, 47, and Andy, 49, McDermott brought their 11-year-old rough Shetland collie Jackson along.

They welcomed him into their family a year ago.

SSPCA vet nurse David Smith chats to Andy and Karen McDermott about their dog Jackson
Vet nurse David Smith chats to Andy and Karen McDermott about Jackson. Image: Alan Richardson.

“An older lady with arthritis couldn’t look after him any more,” explained Andy, a gardener.

“She was struggling to keep on top of grooming, and Jackson had issues with his teeth that were causing pain.

“We want to get his teeth and weight checked. He topples over sometimes, so it would be good to hear what a vet has to say about his weak back legs.”

Why was Dundee picked for pilot project?

The pop-up Pet Aid Community Hubs are being piloted in Dundee, following research by the Scottish SPCA that indicated a pattern of ‘unintentional neglect’ of pets in the city.

It’s hoped that following the success of the first clinic, many more will be rolled out across Scotland – with at least one returning to Dundee later this year.

Important to keep pets at home

Jennie Macdonald, the SSPCA’s head of adoption, fostering and community engagement, stressed the charity’s ambition to keeps pets and owners together.

“No one should have to choose between feeding themselves and their pet,” she said.

“Our goal is to keep animals and their humans together: it’s an awful thing for someone to have to give up their pet. Also, a kennel environment compromises animal welfare.”

Community engagement managers Nix Shaw and Jade Ramsay-Kerr talk to Jennifer McArtney and her daughters Noah (7) and Lola (6) about their dog Skye. Image: Alan Richardson.

Jennie said services like Pet Aid are already making a huge difference, benefitting animals and communities.

She added: “We’re excited to be expanding in 2025 with our new Pet Aid Community Advice Hubs where people can access these services in more places across the country.

“By introducing more support earlier in a more preventative way and making sure we’re getting help where it’s needed most, we’ll keep more pets and people together.”

The SSPCA facility at Petterden north of Dundee
The Scottish SPCA centre at Petterden, Angus. Image: Steve Brown.

Jennie described the Pet Aid Community Advice Hubs as a ‘wraparound service’, where people can access a ‘one-stop-shop’ of support.

Why do people in Dundee need help?

As to Dundee being chosen as a pilot for the project, she said: “It’s a really diverse city.

“You’ve got some really wealthy areas, and areas that are struggling.

“I did some research and found there were a couple of areas where unintentional neglect was high. These people are not abusing animals; they’re struggling.

Jennie Macdonald, Scottish SPCA. Image: Supplied.

“These are people we need to help. The worst thing we could do is go in and say, oh, you can’t afford pet food, so we have to take your animal.

“Why can’t we provide a service which is better for the person, better for the animal? To keep them together, basically.”

Changing perceptions

That’s not all. The Scottish SPCA is on a mission to change people’s perceptions of the charity.

“Sometimes people see us as almost like the police, coming to tell them off and take animals away,” said Jennie.

“That’s really not what we want to do. We’re a charity and we’re here to help.

“Behind a struggling animal, there’s often a struggling human being. So we need to help them, too.

“We want people to feel comfortable to come and see us. Don’t be embarrassed to bring along your pet or ask for pet food – we won’t judge you.”

Alongside the new community services, the charity will continue to tackle acts of deliberate abuse and neglect, and to rescue animals through its enforcement powers.

Not a bad thing if the SSPCA show up

I also chatted to Scottish SPCA senior inspector Steven Gray. He echoed Jennie’s message that the charity is there to help – and not to be feared.

“The problem we’ve got is that people sometimes look on inspectors as some sort of enforcement officers,” he said.

“We would rather go down any route before prosecution. It’s trying to get across the message that it’s not a bad thing if we turn up.

“We spend time pointing people in the right direction – it could be about pet food, or veterinary costs.

“It’s getting away from the idea that if the SSPCA turn up at your door, there’s something wrong, or you’re in trouble.”

Scottish SPCA van.
Scottish SPCA van. Image: Supplied.

Steven encouraged people to reach out. “Don’t be scared to get in touch,” he stressed.

“We understand people can struggle – circumstances change, people separate, lose their jobs, and land up in financial difficulty. We’re here to help.”

All animals are welcome at the Pet Aid Community Hub sessions, whether dogs, cats, rabbits, parrots, or hamsters.

More from Lifestyle

Porters operations manager Kevin Webster at the restaurant in Dundee's City Quay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Porters restaurant shares secret ingredients behind 10 years of success in Dundee
Ava Estate, near Blairgowrie, is up for sale
Exclusive 8-house Blairgowrie estate including 'exceptional' family home for sale
21 Terrace Road in Carnoustie
Carnoustie home boasting panoramic views from sun terrace for sale
The Polestar 4 looking down on Glen Docherty. Image Jack McKeown.
Dundee to Torridon in the Polestar 4 - the first UK car without a…
2
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
5
3 people stand smiling inside the Salt & Pine creperie. Two are wearing pink tops and the other has a black top on.
Fife's Salt & Pine reopens for the season with exciting plans
Kevin Farr, a real estate agent at Thomas Bradley Residential, led the renovation project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How makeover transformed 'borderline uninhabitable' Dundee property into modern home
Fern Hill.
Stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles comes onto the market for £1.15m
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Stuart Murdoch book event Dundee Picture shows; Stuart Murdoch. na. Supplied by Image: Marisa Privitera Murdoch Date; 03/05/2024
Stuart Murdoch eager to play Dundee after 'trying to get Belle and Sebastian into…
A delicious sandwich from the new menu at The Wine Press in Dundee.
Should you swap your usual Dundee lunch spot for The Wine Press's new menu?

Conversation