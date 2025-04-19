30 photos inside the lambing shed with the Roberts family at Loch Fitty, Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
30 photos inside the lambing shed with the Roberts family at Loch Fitty, Dunfermline

We get a peek inside the lambing shed at the Roberts family works around the clock to deliver this spring's lambs.

Logan Roberts with 'Tiny' the Shetland cross lamb. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone & Kim Cessford

We visited Easter Craigduckie Farm near Dunfermline on a sunny April day to see how the Fife farming family copes with the lambing season.

A newly born lamb enjoys the warmth of the spring sunshine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Katie Roberts is as delighted as Courier photographer Kim Cessford and I are that the sun is shining but she is quick to assure me that this isn’t typical lambing weather.

Katie Roberts assists a lamb to feed from it’s mother. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Last year it was horizontal rain,” she recalls, “and it’s quite common to have snow – lambing snow we call it.”

“We certainly got it last year and we are all just thinking this is too good to be true.” she says, as she indicates the blue skies.

This time last year, farmers lambing all over Courier country were contending with the wettest spring on record.

Quianne Reijnen and Katie Roberts assist a ewe which is having a single lamb. They place another lamb, rejected by its mother alongside the ewe.
They make sure that the ‘twin’ is covered in afterbirth so that the ewe accepts the foster lamb.
The ewe gives birth to her large single lamb.

The cold, wet conditions not only made for a miserable lambing experience, but they are more challenging in terms of taking care of ewes and new-born lambs.

Katie explains that around 1,500 ewes lamb each season at Easter Craigduckie: “if the lambs are out in the wet constantly they can’t dry out and risk hypothermia.”

The family ended up renting sheds from surrounding farms to keep their ewes and lambs out of the elements.

A family affair at Easter Craigduckie

Mark and Katie Roberts farm at Easter Craigduckie where they live with sons Lewis, 13, and Logan, 10.

Logan and Lewis Roberts bring the pedigree sheep indoors for the night.
Lewis Roberts gives a top up feed of milk to one of the day old lambs.

Mark and Katie have taken on the running of the farm since Mark’s parents Brian and Heather retired.

The family also rent land on two other farms, where Mark is currently busy calving Hereford cross and Limousine cross cattle.

Logan Roberts with one of the orphaned lambs.

At Easter Craigduckie, the focus is on sheep, with herds of Welsh mules (Bluefaced Leicester rams crossed with the Beulah ewes), and 500 Shetland sheep.

The Roberts family; Lewis, Katie, Mark, Logan, Heather and Brian.

Katie explains that Mark favours the Welsh mules: “They are not common in this area but he likes the lambs’ longer bodies and tight coats.”

Seasonal workers worth their weight in gold on Fife farm

Katie and Mark also have seasonal help from Quianne Reijnen, Lynn Ferguson and Jamie White with another student starting soon.

Quianne, a farm sustainability consultant, has done five seasons at Easter Craigduckie. She works the 2pm to 2am shift.

Quianne Reijnen assists a ewe lambing.

She takes a week ‘off’ her day job to come and work on the farm each spring.

“I don’t think my colleagues really get it, though,” she laughs, “they always wish me a relaxing week off!”

She has a veterinary background, which makes her an invaluable member of the team.

Lynn Ferguson goes round with feed in the holding shed.

Local lass Lynn, 18, has been helping out with the lambing since she was just 12. She lives on a neighbouring beef and arable farm and hopes to study agriculture at SRUC. Lynn works 5am to 5pm.

Lynn checks the ewes and new lambs in case any require a top up feed.

On the 7am to 10pm shift is agriculture student Jamie White, 21, who is studying at the SRUC’s Oatridge campus near Broxburn.

Jamie White puts fresh bedding into the newly cleared pens.

Jamie, Lynn and Quianne are obviously more than just employees. They become part of the extended Roberts family as they work and share meals together.

Jamie also stays on the farm to help manage the unsociable hours.

The extended ‘family’ team who look after the 1400 sheep – back l to r – Lewis Roberts, Logan Roberts and Lynn Ferguson – front – Mark Roberts, Katie Roberts, Jamie White, Quianne Reijnen, Brian Roberts and Heather Roberts.

Everyone heads to the farm cottage for lunch. Overalls and boots are left at the kitchen door, ready to be pulled back on.

Lunchtime means that over trousers and boots are left at the door.

Lunchtime doesn’t seem to be much of a break for Katie, though, as she sets about feeding the workers, checking emails and making phone calls.

Katie prepares some lunch for the hungry workers.

She also has half an eye on the live images relayed from the sheds in case any of the ewes are in difficulty.

Oh, and she is in charge of bookings for the two shepherd’s huts that have welcomed visitors to the farm for several years.

Round-the-clock work at Easter Craigduckie

Each pregnant ewe is kept in a different part of a huge shed according to the number of lambs she is expecting. There are large enclosures for mums due to have single, twin and triplet lambs.

A ewe licks her newly born lambs.

As Katie and I chat, there is calm activity all around us. Everyone is just getting on with their work.

No sooner has a lamb (or two or three) been born than they are moved to a pen in a different shed to stay with mum for a day to make sure all is well.

“They come in here until they are dry and we can tell that mum loves them and has enough food for them,” explains the farmer’s wife.

Orphaned lambs stay warm under a heat lamp.

Once the ewe and her lamb are deemed happy and healthy they can head out onto the grass.

“We just go round four times a day and check all the lambs in the pens: morning, lunch, teatime and bedtime.

“We feel their tummies to make sure they are full.”

Some of the newborns need a little more attention than others. Perhaps because the mother rejects a lamb or they have had a tricky birth.

Orphaned lambs in their own pen.

Katie points out a ewe with twins who has been tethered in her pen.

“This one is tied up because she doesn’t love both the lambs – even though they are both hers,” explains Katie.

“She has loads of milk but she just butts one of them, maybe it just smells different, or it bites her, I don’t know what the reason is.”

An orphaned lamb under a heat lamp.

When a pen has been vacated it needs to be mucked out and disinfected to make it ready for the next new family.

Pens vacated by the ewes and lambs put out to pasture are emptied and disinfected ready for the next sheep.

All of the straw is taken out and loaded onto the John Deere tractor deftly driven by 13-year old Lewis.

Both of Mark and Katie’s boys love the lambing season at Craigduckie and as soon as they are home from school it’s a rush to get changed and out to the sheds.

Lewis Roberts carries 1-day-old lambs over to the quad bike, ready to be taken to a pasture field.
Lewis loads the lambs and their mothers into the trailer.
Off they go to the pasture.

Bringing new life onto the farm

The ewes have been busy while the workers were having lunch and there is a little flurry of deliveries.

Mostly, the ewes get on with the job by themselves.

“Even after all these years, seeing a baby lamb being born is amazing,” Katie says. “just seconds later they can be up on their feet and feeding.”

One of the new lambs has a snooze.

A nocturnal trip to the vet

Of course, no matter how experienced the team is, things do go wrong when ewes are in labour: “We had a trip to the vet last night,” says Katie.

“Quianne was lambing her just before tea and the lamb was just stuck, it wouldn’t move. They had all the gel in but we had to phone the vets.”

“The first lamb didn’t make it but the next lamb was alive and mum was fine.”

Quianne Reijnen sprays iodine on the umbilical cord of a newly born lamb.

A lamb called Tiny

One of the pens is labelled VIP and when the ewe moves to show off her baby it’s easy to see why: a super-cute mini black lamb peeks out from behind his mum.

Tiny and his mum.

I can’t resist the temptation and ask if I can give him a cuddle – the little creature is light as a feather with four dangly legs. His gorgeous tightly curled coat adds to the cuteness factor and it’s hard to hand him back.

Nora McIlhone cuddles the tiny lamb born the day before.

His mum is a Shetland cross, which is a small, hardier breed that usually lambs outdoors.

Out to pasture

One of fields closest to the barn is getting busier with ewes and their lambs.

Katie looks at the happy, healthy sheep and muses: “This is the pinnacle – the moment that makes it all worthwhile.

Lynn Ferguson takes ewes and their lambs to a pasture field a day after being born.

“Seeing the healthy lambs out on the grass with the sun on their backs is what it’s all about.”

Lambs skip for joy in the sunny pasture.

Conversation