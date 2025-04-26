Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passion Park: What’s it like to spend a Saturday morning at Dundee’s indoor skate park?

Writer Rebecca Baird and photographer Steve Brown spent a morning inside Passion Park, and met some of the characters continuing Dundee's skating story. Steve Brown and Rebecca Baird
Cat Ross shows off her skills at Passion Park. All images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The dull thud of ribs smacking chipboard from a 9ft drop is one of those sounds you feel in your guts.

So when Passion Park coach Josh Brown hits the deck after wiping out off the indoor skate park’s biggest ramp, there’s a collective intake of breath.

Onlookers turn to one another, open-mouthed: Is he OK?

“I’m good!” wheezes Josh, 27, as the air that was knocked out of him finds its way back in.

Skate coach Josh Brown.

Standing up with a groan, he keeps a toothy smile plastered on as he rolls calmly back to the top end of the skatepark.

Only when out of sight of his young audience does he fold over and screw his face up in a silent scream.

His girlfriend and fellow coach, Cat Ross, has come to check he’s alright.

“Yeah,” he chuckles, as she inspects the already-blooming bruise, “I’ll be paying for that tomorrow.”

Passion Park, Dundee.
Young skaters at Passion Park.

“Worth it, though.”

Less than five minutes later, he’s back out on the park helping the youngsters that look up to their coaches like idols.

“Was that sore, Josh?!” pipes up one young skater.

“Nah, not really,” Josh lies, winking over his head at the adults in the bay. Then, sincerely: “Everybody falls, it’s OK.”

This is the vibe here at Passion Park: go for it, fall, laugh, go again.

‘Massive relief’ to get Passion Park open

I’ve come down this morning with photographer Steve Brown to capture what it’s like on a Saturday at Dundee’s only indoor skatepark.

Contemplating a drop-in.

After several years of hurdles and “relentless” delays, owners Lewis Allan and Scott Young finally opened the doors to Passion Park in January 2025.

“It’s a massive relief to finally have it open after all these years,” says Lewis, who is there to greet us when we arrive.

Owner Lewis Allan.
A space to chill.

“Seeing it all come together, it’s brilliant. We just wanted to create a real community space.”

The outside of Passion Park is hard to miss. Splodges of cool, graffiti-inspired purple paint decorate the white industrial unit.

The entryway, stuffed with skating paraphernalia, is deceptively small.

Beyond is a tall, airy space filled with movable obstacles, wooden ramps and a concrete area perfect for skateboards, roller-skates, BMXs and scooters.

There’s also a cosy chill-out nook with windows into the park, where visitors can hang out and watch.

“It was really busy for the first couple of months when we opened,” Lewis continues.

Lewis Allan, 27, shows off his skills at Passion Park in Dundee.

“Now coming into summer, it’ll be a bit quieter – that’s just how it goes with indoor skate parks.”

No fear of falling in supportive skate scene

Then sun may be shining, but Passion Park is far from quiet.

On weekend mornings, the park hosts its beginner sessions for kids, and there’s at least a dozen young skaters here with their families in tow.

Liam Lindsay, 7, is here for the first time after getting a scooter for his birthday yesterday.

But dad Brian’s been left with the scooter, as after half an hour, Liam’s a skater now.

“I’m not scared to fall, I fell many times on my bike and my scooter,” says Liam proudly, already attempting a small ramp on his board.

Liam Lindsay, 7, with dad Brian Lindsay.
Plenty room at Passion Park in Dundee.

Brian credits the “phenomenal” staff for getting Liam feeling confident on a board after just 10 minutes.

Meanwhile he’s feeling nostalgic for his own skating days.

“Me and my pals used to skate a lot, up the back of Angus,” he smiles. “I’m saying to myself now, maybe I want to get back into it.”

Can adult beginners skate at Passion Park?

Though this is a kids session, Lewis tells me there is already a thriving community of adult skaters of various abilities at Passion Park.

Passion Park is a hit in Dundee after just a few months.

“We see more adults in the evenings, and kids on the weekend mornings,” he explains.

“We have our adult beginner sessions on Tuesdays from 6-8pm, which can be good if you’re just starting out or a bit rusty.

Skate coach Cat Ross, 27, teaches Liam Lindsay, 7, correct posture for ramps at Passion Park in Dundee while Sam Hillson watches.

“And on Thursday nights we have our girls sessions, for girls of any age and skill level to come and support each other.

“Honestly it’s such a friendly atmosphere, with more experienced skaters happy to help newer ones learn.

Skating has always been like that in Dundee.”

Girl power on wheels

Sisters Abigail, 8, and Zoe, 5, from Errol are proudly flying the flag for girl skaters today.

I watch Abigail make it most of the way up a ramp before bailing, completely unfazed by her fall.

Zoe, 5, from Errol at Passion Park in Dundee.
Skateboard coach Josh Brown, 27, helps Abigail, 8, from Errol to drop in.

“They’ve been here three or four times, we just popped in to see what it was like,” says dad James. “It was really fun so we gave it a go, and here we are.”

Local artists were commissioned to do the graffiti art inside Passion Park.

What is it like for parents at Passion Park?

Sam Hillson, 9, is here from St Andrews with sister Annie 5, and mum Claire, 39.

For Sam, the best part is “learning to do tricks”, while Annie is still deciding whether she prefers skating the ramps or using them as a slide.

Annie Hillson, brother Sam Hillson and mum Claire Hillson from St Andrews at Passion Park in Dundee.

No one minds. Aside from an emphasis on safety, there’s no enforced structure or stringent coaching here.

Lewis, Josh and Cat are on hand to give skaters guidance and help them practice, and everyone I speak to raves about the quality of teaching.

Twins Bray Fraser, right, and Jax Fraser, both 7.
Jax Fraser speeds down a ramp.

Like Scott Fraser, 35, who is dad to twins Bray and Jax, 7.

“Through the winter we’d go to outdoor skateparks round Dundee, but we really felt we were lacking something inside,” he says.

“So we’ve been coming here since they opened. The guys here are really good with them.”

Skate part is ‘safe space’ for Dundee kids

The kids are also incredibly supportive to one another – the air is filled with little shouts of “you’ve got it!”, “don’t be scared!” – which is something the Passion Park crew have intentionally fostered.

“A lot of kids that come here have tried loads of sports and nothing’s stuck until they tried skating,” says coach Cat, 27.

Skateboard coach Cat Ross thinks Passion Park is exactly what Dundee needed.

“At the beginning, they were all quite shy and kept to themselves. But now we’ve got them to chat and make friends.

“We just want to make sure these local kids all know they’ve always got a safe place. It’s exactly what this community was needing.”

Bray Fraser gets ramp tips from coach Josh Brown.

Cat herself started skateboarding age 22, after persuading boyfriend Josh to teach her during lockdown.

Her advice for adults thinking of getting (literally) on board?

“Go for it! Even if you’re scared, just do it anyway. You’re not made of glass.

“And it’s the most fun, rewarding thing you can do.”

Passion Park is open 10am-10pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-10pm Saturday and Sunday. 

