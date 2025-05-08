Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport driving instructor Michal is learning to skate – and fall – at 40 with son Jan

When 11-year-old Jan got hooked on skating, dad Michal wanted to be supportive. So for the first time in his life, he picked up a board.

Michael Winiarski with son Jan, 11, are learning to skate together at Passion Park in Dundee. Image: Steve Brow/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Michal Winiarski is no stranger to a set of wheels.

But the Newport-on-Tay driving instructor, owner of Working Way driving school, is used to being the teacher – not the student.

Michal emigrated from Poland in 2006 and lives in Newport-on-Tay with his “Dundee born and bred” wife Diane, and their sons Jan, 11, and Hubert, 6.

Now, thanks to skateboard-mad Jan, Michal has become a ‘learner’ once again.

The pair have been taking skateboarding lessons together at Passion Park, an indoor skatepark in Dundee, since February.

At age 40, it’s Michal’s first ever foray into the skate scene.

Michal Winiarski and Jan Winiarski are a father-son skating duo from Newport. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I am very, very, sore,” laughs Michal when I meet him and Jan at a Passion Park beginners session.

“But I’m trying!”

Jan’s life ‘was taken over by skateboarding’

Kitted out in matching black, stickered helmets and black baggy T-shirts, the pair certainly look the part.

They stand at the foot of a steep wooden ramp; it seems I’ve saved Michal from “dropping in” at the top for a moment.

Meanwhile Jan, at his side, is torn by his excitement to share his love of skateboarding with me and his palpable desire to get back to it.

This is why Michal is here. When skating took over Jan’s world last year, the devoted dad decided to get on board, literally.

“Jan’s life was taken over by skateboarding,” Michal smiles. “Everything in the room, all the video games, the YouTube.”

Michal Winiarski, 40, gets some encouragement from son Jan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Jan pipes up to tell me all about his ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ skateboarding game; a moment which catapults me back to a Playstation 2 childhood, and has me marvelling at the fact Tony Hawk remains the most famous professional skater on Earth, 25 years later.

But impossible “vert” tricks and death-defying moves don’t come close to Jan’s favourite thing about skating. Which is?

“Doing it with my dad.”

How did Jan get dad to skate at 40?

And while some of the other parents in the room were skaters in their youth, Michal is following his son’s lead.

Since taking on 1:1 lessons in February, Jan has quickly become a dedicated and fairly fearless skater.

“He was here 10 hours yesterday, for a skate camp during the day and then back after dinner until they closed at 10pm,” Michal grins.

Passion Park, an indoor skate park in Dundee, is Michal and Jan’s favourite spot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We are here every week, sometimes twice a week.

“It’s fun, because Jan’s learning stuff and then he’s challenging me, and I’m following. Like this, he showed me this yesterday,” he continues as Jan takes off up a mini ramp.

“My first three tries? I went flat on the face. But when I manage to do it, it’s a lot of fun.”

Building confidence ahead of high school

For Michal, seeing Jan throwing himself into something so physical – and persevering through skint knees and frustration – is comforting.

After summer, Jan will make the transition from Newport Primary to S1 at Madras College, and Michal wants to encourage him to grow his confidence ahead of the move to secondary school.

“Jan, he was very premature,” explains Michal. “He was born a few weeks early, 1lb 4oz. So he’s 11 now but doesn’t look it.

“So it’s really good he’s trying this new thing, and he really, really likes it. His co-ordination and everything has been so improved. Which is relaxing for me.”

Jan says he tried other activities before, like football and Scouts, but never found his place in big team environments.

Since taking up skating, he’s found role models and a community he feels at home in.

The Winiarskis get some pointers from park owner Lewis Allan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“He did not enjoy himself then at those things,” says Michal. “But here, he is so happy. And the older skaters here, they give him advice. So yeah, he’s alone, but he’s never really alone.”

It’s also important to Michal that Jan spends time out in the world, not absorbed in a screen.

“This is what we do all the time, up and out,” he says. “The amount of computers and everything for the young kids now, it’s too much.”

Jan doesn’t mind that at all.

“I only like being online or using my screens when it’s raining,” he says. “I don’t like gaming and stuff that much. I’d rather be skating.”

Balancing passion with family life

For now, coming to Passion Park is special one-on-one time for Jan and his dad.

Younger brother Hubert is “still at the age where he prefers sliding down the ramp on his bum”, but Jan is teaching him how to skate at home in the garden so he can join in next summer.

“We go a lot of walks, and go cycling, play in the garden with the kids,” Michal explains.

“But it’s quite a big age difference and we need to make sure they’re both satisfied, so every spare moment, we bring Jan to skate.”

Michal “absolutely loves” the quality time with his eldest son, and makes it a priority to “find the time around work”.

Skater Jan is teaching his dad ‘how to fall’

Whether skating is a flash-in-the-pan obsession or a lifelong hobby for Jan, Michal doesn’t mind. He’s just happy his pre-teen son is bringing him along for the ride.

“I’m obviously not going to force him to do something I enjoy more than him,” he says. “He’s the youth, he’s passionate. This is his time to flourish and develop skills.

Skate-mad Jan with his dad Michal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“If you can enjoy it with them, why not try it? I’m not going to become a professional, but at least we get to spend a little time together.”

As for Michal’s own skate skills, he’s holding his own. At 40, the prospect of a bone-breaking fall is a bit more intimidating for him than young Jan, but he’s still giving it his all – including learning how to fall without being scared.

“We tried that big ramp yesterday, I got Dad to try it with me,” Jan sidles up to tell me in a conspiratorial whisper.

How did they get on?

“We fell,” he giggles.

“But,” adds Michal, “we fell together.”

