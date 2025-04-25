Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the night-time volunteers helping randy toads safely cross Perthshire’s roads

Toad patrols across Perthshire have helped thousands of the creatures cross busy roads safely during their spring breeding season.

Toad patrol near Blairgowrie.
Toad patroller Jenna Muir with volunteers on the Dunkeld Road from Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

Thousands of randy toads are killed on our roads as they search for partners during the spring breeding season.

But thanks to groups of volunteer toad patrollers across Perthshire, many of the creatures are being saved from a grisly fate.

These heroes give up their free time to head out at night in their mission to help toads safely on their journey.

Toad Patrollers on the Dunkeld Road from Blairgowrie.
Toad Patrollers on the Dunkeld Road from Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford.

Sporting high visibility waistcoats, and armed with torches, buckets, nets and gloves, they pick up any amorous amphibians they find.

They then take them to the other side of the road – and, if possible, they leave them at the water’s edge.

Toads migrate to ancestral breeding grounds

Blairgowrie-based environmental science student Jenna Muir started toad patrolling with the charity Froglife four years ago.

“Each year, in early spring, toads migrate en-masse to their ancestral breeding grounds,” she tells me.

A toad rescued from Dunkeld Road, Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford.

“Unlike frogs and newts, toads are far more particular where they choose to mate and spawn – it has to be where they were born.

“Using the Earth’s magnetic field for navigation, toads follow the same route to these ponds and wetlands every year.

“Sadly, 21st Century infrastructure now poses a real threat to their numbers.”

How badly are toads in decline?

Toad numbers have decreased by around 68% over the last 30 years.

This is mainly due to habitat loss through development and busy roads.

Jenna Muir on toad patrol in Perthshire.
Jenna Muir on toad patrol in Perthshire. Image: Kim Cessford.

“Toads are slow moving, so when they embark in their numbers, it only takes one or two cars to wipe out a large portion of them,” explains Jenna.

“We want to ensure as many of them as possible make it to spawn.”

Along with fellow volunteer Jean Oudney and Sean Earnshaw, Jenna manages four toad patrol sites across Perthshire.

These are at Rae Loch and Palace Road near Blairgowrie, Bridge of Cally, and Tullybaccart.

They chose these sites because of the high numbers of toads seen crossing there.

Toad patrol – what is it?

So what exactly does a night of patrolling involve?

Jenna, who also works for Perthshire Wildlife as an eco tour guide, says volunteers walk the stretch of road the creatures cross several times, picking up any live ones.

They put them gently into buckets, counting them and putting them at the water’s edge and well away from the road. They also count the dead ones.

Jenna Muir picks up a toad before it reaches the road. Image: Kim Cessford.

Toads tend to start moving around at dusk, and will continue into the night, depending on how cold it gets.

Volunteers need only patrol during the first part of the evening when there’s a high likelihood of them encountering traffic.

“Amphibians are primarily nocturnal,” says Jenna.

“You’ll get a lot of activity on nights that are above five degrees and wet.”

Drains and gutters pose a threat

Another issue that volunteers are tackling is amphibians and insects falling into drains and gutters.

They then die either through drowning or starvation.

“Even though frogs and toads spend time in water, the exhaustion is too much as there is nothing in these drains to sit on, out of the water,” Jenna explains.

“This is why we take nets on patrols. It means we can check drains and rescue any that are stuck.”

A toad rescued during the Perthshire patrol.
A toad rescued during the Blairgowrie patrol. Image: Kim Cessford.

And then there’s the toad ladder – an amazing invention!

These are fitted across drains and gutters, allowing amphibians to climb out.

The organisation at the heart of efforts to conserve native amphibians – and reptiles – is Froglife

In 2024, the charity saved almost 135,000 toads at 247 locations across the UK.

Why YOU should volunteer

Volunteer toad patrollers come from all backgrounds.

There are young families, retirees, wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, and those who just want to get out and make a difference to their environment.

Fancy getting involved? You’re sure to be inspired by comments from Perthshire volunteers, who find the role hugely rewarding.

Volunteer toad patroller on Dunkeld Road, Blairgowrie.
Volunteer toad patroller on Dunkeld Road, Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford.

Kit-Ling Ferguson, of the Rae Loch team, says: “There’s something special about heading out on cool evenings, flashlight in hand, gently picking up wee toads and frogs, and helping them cross safely.

“It’s a mix of adventure, purpose, and just a little bit of magic – knowing you’re giving these tiny travellers a fighting chance.

“Plus, it’s a great excuse to get outside and connect with nature. Every toad saved is a small victory.”

How you could save a life

Danielle Morgan of the Tullibaccart team adds: “At the end of a shift I’m always astonished and humbled to think, ‘I saved a life tonight’.”

Toad patrollers on Dunkeld Road,
Toad patrollers on Dunkeld Road, Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford.

Mandy Chinn, also of the Tullibaccart team, says patrolling leaves her with a “feelgood sensation”.

“Last year we had a night where eight of us saved more than 700 frogs, toads and the occasional newt from the road at Tullybaccart.

“For two and a half hours, we scooped and released amorous toads and frogs, settling them well into the verge to continue with their journey.”

A toad safely on its way to breed, having crossed Dunkeld Road
A toad having crossed Dunkeld Road safely thanks to the patrol. Image: Kim Cessford.

And Jean Oudney, the Rae Loch team manager, says while it’s awful to see “poor squashed bodies lying on the road”, it’s rewarding to be able to save some.

“I’ve been doing it for 13 years. It would be great to save more lives by setting up more toad patrols at crossing sites across the area.”

Follow the Green Cross Toad

In the UK, the common toad is a priority species, which means it’s considered a species of conservation concern due to its decline in populations.

They’re also an ‘indicator species’ – their presence gives clues about the health of an ecosystem.

Toad patrollers on Dunkeld Road from Blairgowrie.
Toad patrollers on Dunkeld Road. Image: Kim Cessford.

So how do you become a toad patroller?

Just check out your nearest toad crossing on the Froglife website, and register your interest.

Conversation