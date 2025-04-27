The best paddleboarding spots near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best paddleboarding spots near Stirling

If you're a paddleboarding fan in search of a picturesque location, Stirling is the place for you.

Loch Ard is a great spot for paddleboarding. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Loch Ard is a great spot for paddleboarding. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

With the Trossachs on its doorstep, those living in or visiting Stirling and the surrounding area are spoiled for choice when it comes to places for paddleboarding.

If you’re new to stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), there are plenty of local guides who can get you started.

Remember to wear a personal flotation device, as well as checking both the weather and water levels before heading out.

Where are your favourite places to paddleboard? Leave them in the comments below.

Loch Ard

Loch Ard is one of the most beautiful spots in the local area.

And, with an island in the middle and dramatic landscapes, it’s a great place to enjoy some paddleboarding.

This location is suitable for all experience levels, with gentle waters and shallower parts.

It is also home to the Loch Ard Adventure Centre, where you can try out SUP, kayaking and more.

Stirling reporter Isla Glen’s favourite paddleboarding spot is Loch Ard. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Parking: Very limited, but some space on the road by Kinlochard Village Hall and in other lay-bys.

What3words: finer.twinkling.straw

Entry point: There is a small bank down from the village hall, or a beach by the first lay-by, coming from the Aberfoyle direction.

Loch Venachar

Loch Venachar lies between Callander and Brig o’ Turk.

Paddle out to Portnellan Island, an Iron Age crannog, and enjoy the scenery around you.

Afterwards, why not spend some time in Callander, or treat yourself to some goat milk ice cream at nearby Achray Farm?

Loch Venechar is a great place to paddle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Parking: Lay-by car parks, but typically busy.

What3words: leaflet.novelists.earth or shallower.reading.headsets or bucked.jubilant,point

Entry point: Use best judgment based on where you park.

Loch Chon

You’ll find Loch Chon close to Loch Ard.

The name means Loch of the Dogs, and local legend has it that a mythical kelpie lurks in this body of water.

It’s also a popular destination for fishing and angling, but a spectacular place for paddleboarding, with huge hills and trees surrounding the water.

Loch Chon is beautiful in autumn. Image: ALBAimagery/Shutterstock

Parking: Limited. Car park before Loch Chon Campsite.

What3words: expel.equity.fence

Entry point: Short distance from the car park.

Loch Lubnaig

With Ben Ledi watching from above, Loch Lubnaig is glorious on a sunny day.

There’s plenty of parking here, and the loch is easy to access.

Afterwards, The Cabin is the perfect place for something to eat or drink. There are also toilets here.

Ben Ledi mountain can be seen from Loch Lubnaig. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Parking: Loch Lubnaig car park.

What3words: swims.dialects.spices

Entry point: Close to the car park.

Lake of Menteith

Scotland’s only lake is also a great spot for paddleboarding.

Famous for having Inchmahome Priory at its centre, which has connections to Mary Queen of Scots and Robert the Bruce, it’s also popular place for wild swimming.

With gentle waters, stunning scenery and plenty to explore, the lake ticks all the boxes.

Lake of Mentieth from the hotel's shores.
Lake of Menteith from Karma. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Parking: Lake of Menteith car park.

What3words: stones.shaves.octagonal

Entry point: Close to car park.

River Teith

In good weather, it’s common to see paddleboarders taking to the River Teith in Callander.

This spot is easy to access and close to plenty of amenities.

Keep an eye out for local wildlife as you enjoy the beautiful sights.

Paddleboarders out in Callander. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Parking: Meadows car park.

What3words: meanwhile.conned.breezes

Entry point: Close to car park.

