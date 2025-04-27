The best paddleboarding spots near Stirling

With the Trossachs on its doorstep, those living in or visiting Stirling and the surrounding area are spoiled for choice when it comes to places for paddleboarding.

If you’re new to stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), there are plenty of local guides who can get you started.

Remember to wear a personal flotation device, as well as checking both the weather and water levels before heading out.

Where are your favourite places to paddleboard? Leave them in the comments below.

Loch Ard

Loch Ard is one of the most beautiful spots in the local area.

And, with an island in the middle and dramatic landscapes, it’s a great place to enjoy some paddleboarding.

This location is suitable for all experience levels, with gentle waters and shallower parts.

It is also home to the Loch Ard Adventure Centre, where you can try out SUP, kayaking and more.

Parking: Very limited, but some space on the road by Kinlochard Village Hall and in other lay-bys.

What3words: finer.twinkling.straw

Entry point: There is a small bank down from the village hall, or a beach by the first lay-by, coming from the Aberfoyle direction.

Loch Venachar

Loch Venachar lies between Callander and Brig o’ Turk.

Paddle out to Portnellan Island, an Iron Age crannog, and enjoy the scenery around you.

Afterwards, why not spend some time in Callander, or treat yourself to some goat milk ice cream at nearby Achray Farm?

Parking: Lay-by car parks, but typically busy.

What3words: leaflet.novelists.earth or shallower.reading.headsets or bucked.jubilant,point

Entry point: Use best judgment based on where you park.

Loch Chon

You’ll find Loch Chon close to Loch Ard.

The name means Loch of the Dogs, and local legend has it that a mythical kelpie lurks in this body of water.

It’s also a popular destination for fishing and angling, but a spectacular place for paddleboarding, with huge hills and trees surrounding the water.

Parking: Limited. Car park before Loch Chon Campsite.

What3words: expel.equity.fence

Entry point: Short distance from the car park.

Loch Lubnaig

With Ben Ledi watching from above, Loch Lubnaig is glorious on a sunny day.

There’s plenty of parking here, and the loch is easy to access.

Afterwards, The Cabin is the perfect place for something to eat or drink. There are also toilets here.

Parking: Loch Lubnaig car park.

What3words: swims.dialects.spices

Entry point: Close to the car park.

Lake of Menteith

Scotland’s only lake is also a great spot for paddleboarding.

Famous for having Inchmahome Priory at its centre, which has connections to Mary Queen of Scots and Robert the Bruce, it’s also popular place for wild swimming.

With gentle waters, stunning scenery and plenty to explore, the lake ticks all the boxes.

Parking: Lake of Menteith car park.

What3words: stones.shaves.octagonal

Entry point: Close to car park.

River Teith

In good weather, it’s common to see paddleboarders taking to the River Teith in Callander.

This spot is easy to access and close to plenty of amenities.

Keep an eye out for local wildlife as you enjoy the beautiful sights.

Parking: Meadows car park.

What3words: meanwhile.conned.breezes

Entry point: Close to car park.

