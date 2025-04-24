A trip to the garden centre can be about more than bedding plants and hanging baskets.

Many garden centres boast restaurants and cafés and gift and homeware departments as well as flowers and hoes.

So we checked out five Fife garden centres with more for an enjoyable day out.

Here we give you the lowdown on their horticulture supplies and the extras which elevate them from a gardening chore to an outing.

Bridgend Garden Centre, Freuchie

A real gardener’s haven, Bridgend Garden Centre was already bustling when we arrived at 10am on a Friday morning.

It’s an independent outlet run for almost 40 years by the McKinlay family who appear to know their stuff when it comes to horticulture.

And the focus is very much on the gardening.

Indoors, the shop eschews the gift and homeware offerings of its peers to ensure it has a tool for every job. There’s a massive choice of seed potatoes and the like.

There’s also a plentiful range of charming garden ornaments and outdoor furniture.

Outdoors, there must be every plant, bulb, flower and vegetable you could ever want. Clear labels describing plants’ favoured conditions are helpful for novice gardeners.

And prices seem reasonable. Most bedding plants, for example, are £3.99 a pack.

We couldn’t leave without trying out The Gardener’s Rest, having spied its alluring cake counter.

It’s obviously popular, with the brightly coloured café already busy and many tables reserved.

As I dug into my huge slice of rainbow cake, I could tell why.

The café also serves meals and afternoon teas and offers takeaways.

Caulder’s Garden Centre, Cupar

Part of a Scottish chain of 10, this Cupar outlet is one of the more aesthetically pleasing of the Fife garden centres we visited.

I could have spent a small fortune in its well-presented gift shop, which includes homeware, luxury toiletries and clothing.

Plants are in an outdoor courtyard which extends from the shop and restaurant out to a dome, packed with pots and planters.

The courtyard, parts of which are covered, is easy to navigate and pleasant to stroll around.

Most bedding plants were £4.49 a pack.

The Garden House Restaurant is clearly another popular venue. It’s large and was busy when I visited.

It has an extensive menu and also does afternoon teas.

I wasn’t sure whether the butter and jam served with my dark chocolate and cranberry scone would go but it proved a taste sensation!

Eden Valley Business Park, Cupar, KY15 4RB

Dobbie’s Garden Centre, Dunfermline

There’s so much to see in Dobbie’s in Dunfermline that I almost forgot to head outside to check out the plants.

Part of a large chain, it is the biggest of the Fife garden centres we went to. High-end garden furniture is surrounded by a huge range of stuff, from clothes, gifts and cards to toys and food.

There’s even a butcher and an aquarium – the latter a very popular section of the shop among kids!

You truly could spend all day here.

And that’s before venturing outside to the garden centre proper.

Plants are aplenty and seem reasonably priced. Bedding plants are £3.99 a pack or three for £10. When I visited there was also an early spring offer of a 20-pack for £7.

There are sheds, summer houses and pergolas of all shapes and sizes, whether you want to spend three or four figures.

Dobbie’s café, like the rest of the place, is huge.

It was the only one of the five I visited which wasn’t table service. It has several afternoon tea menus, including a gluten-free option and one for children.

Dobbie’s appears to value its younger customers. There’s an outdoor play area, which parents can watch from the café.

It also hosts a regular children’s gardening club which can be booked for birthday parties.

Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

Fairley’s Garden Centre, Cairneyhill

I was given a friendly greeting from the man at the counter as I entered Fairley’s Garden Centre on Cairneyhill Main Street.

Another family-run establishment, it has a warm, welcoming feel.

It also looks good, having been renovated in the last couple of years.

There’s loads to browse in the gift shop and upstairs in the clothes boutique before heading out to stock up for the garden.

This Fife garden centre has a particularly impressive selection of garden sculptures and water features.

Most bedding plants I saw were £4.49 for a six-pack.

Its Topiary Tree Coffee Shop has also recently been refurbished and has a modern, fresh look.

The cake selection when I visited was mouth-watering, so I’m sure its afternoon teas are something else.

Main Street, Cairneyhill, KY12 8QT

Kirkcaldy Garden Centre

Independent outlet Kirkcaldy Garden Centre is packed to the brim with stuff.

So raking through its gift and homeware section will keep you busy for some time.

There’s loads of quirky and unusual pieces of furniture, including some made from barrel staves.

Garden furniture is for all budgets and there’s even a well-stocked pet section.

The shop was a bit chilly when I visited, so it felt warmer outside in the sunshine among the plants.

And there was just as much to chose from out there as inside.

Bedding plants cost £3.99 for a six-pack or £15 for four six-packs.

Orchard Coffee Shop served me a fine cappuccino and delicious Oreo tiffin.

It also has an outdoor seating area and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas.

Both the café and the centre’s exterior, however, look like they could do with a bit of updating.

Thornton Road, Kirkcaldy, KY1 3NZ