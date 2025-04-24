Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our lowdown on the 5 Fife garden centres to fill your borders – and your belly

A garden centre trip can make a great day out. We checked out the coffee and cake as well as the clematis at these outlets.

Cheryl among the plants at Bridgend Garden Centre
Cheryl Peebles peruses Bridgend Garden Centre's tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

A trip to the garden centre can be about more than bedding plants and hanging baskets.

Many garden centres boast restaurants and cafés and gift and homeware departments as well as flowers and hoes.

So we checked out five Fife garden centres with more for an enjoyable day out.

Here we give you the lowdown on their horticulture supplies and the extras which elevate them from a gardening chore to an outing.

Bridgend Garden Centre, Freuchie

A real gardener’s haven, Bridgend Garden Centre was already bustling when we arrived at 10am on a Friday morning.

Exterior of Bridgend Garden Centre
Bridgend Garden Centre, Freuchie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It’s an independent outlet run for almost 40 years by the McKinlay family who appear to know their stuff when it comes to horticulture.

And the focus is very much on the gardening.

Indoors, the shop eschews the gift and homeware offerings of its peers to ensure it has a tool for every job. There’s a massive choice of seed potatoes and the like.

Cheryl looking at plants in Bridgend Garden Centre
Browsing rows and rows of plants at Bridgend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

There’s also a plentiful range of charming garden ornaments and outdoor furniture.

Outdoors, there must be every plant, bulb, flower and vegetable you could ever want. Clear labels describing plants’ favoured conditions are helpful for novice gardeners.

And prices seem reasonable. Most bedding plants, for example, are £3.99 a pack.

We couldn’t leave without trying out The Gardener’s Rest, having spied its alluring cake counter.

Cutting into rainbow cake at Bridgend Garden Centre
Tucking into delicious cake in colourful The Gardener’s Rest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It’s obviously popular, with the brightly coloured café already busy and many tables reserved.

As I dug into my huge slice of rainbow cake, I could tell why.

The café also serves meals and afternoon teas and offers takeaways.

Caulder’s Garden Centre, Cupar

Part of a Scottish chain of 10, this Cupar outlet is one of the more aesthetically pleasing of the Fife garden centres we visited.

Caulders Garden Centre is part of a small chain. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

I could have spent a small fortune in its well-presented gift shop, which includes homeware, luxury toiletries and clothing.

Plants are in an outdoor courtyard which extends from the shop and restaurant out to a dome, packed with pots and planters.

Home and giftware. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

The courtyard, parts of which are covered, is easy to navigate and pleasant to stroll around.

Most bedding plants were £4.49 a pack.

Caulders Garden Centre is extremely pleasant to stroll round. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

The Garden House Restaurant is clearly another popular venue. It’s large and was busy when I visited.

It has an extensive menu and also does afternoon teas.

Colourful pots at Caulders Garden Centre. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

I wasn’t sure whether the butter and jam served with my dark chocolate and cranberry scone would go but it proved a taste sensation!

Eden Valley Business Park, Cupar, KY15 4RB

Dobbie’s Garden Centre, Dunfermline

There’s so much to see in Dobbie’s in Dunfermline that I almost forgot to head outside to check out the plants.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Dunfermline. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Part of a large chain, it is the biggest of the Fife garden centres we went to. High-end garden furniture is surrounded by a huge range of stuff, from clothes, gifts and cards to toys and food.

There’s even a butcher and an aquarium – the latter a very popular section of the shop among kids!

You truly could spend all day here.

A huge range of garden furniture. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

And that’s before venturing outside to the garden centre proper.

Plants are aplenty and seem reasonably priced. Bedding plants are £3.99 a pack or three for £10. When I visited there was also an early spring offer of a 20-pack for £7.

There are sheds, summer houses and pergolas of all shapes and sizes, whether you want to spend three or four figures.

The aquarium at Dobbies is popular with kids. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Dobbie’s café, like the rest of the place, is huge.

It was the only one of the five I visited which wasn’t table service. It has several afternoon tea menus, including a gluten-free option and one for children.

Dobbies has a vast range to delight gardeners and non-gardeners. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Dobbie’s appears to value its younger customers. There’s an outdoor play area, which parents can watch from the café.

Dobbies restaurant tea and tart
Lemon meringue tart and tea in Dobbies. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

It also hosts a regular children’s gardening club which can be booked for birthday parties.

Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

Fairley’s Garden Centre, Cairneyhill

I was given a friendly greeting from the man at the counter as I entered Fairley’s Garden Centre on Cairneyhill Main Street.

Fairley’s Garden Centre in Cairneyhill. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Another family-run establishment, it has a warm, welcoming feel.

It also looks good, having been renovated in the last couple of years.

There’s loads to browse in the gift shop and upstairs in the clothes boutique before heading out to stock up for the garden.

Spending some time in the gift shop. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

This Fife garden centre has a particularly impressive selection of garden sculptures and water features.

Most bedding plants I saw were £4.49 for a six-pack.

Fairley’s Garden Centre has an impressive range of sculptures. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Its Topiary Tree Coffee Shop has also recently been refurbished and has a modern, fresh look.

The cake selection when I visited was mouth-watering, so I’m sure its afternoon teas are something else.

Main Street, Cairneyhill, KY12 8QT

Kirkcaldy Garden Centre

Independent outlet Kirkcaldy Garden Centre is packed to the brim with stuff.

Kirkcaldy Garden Centre – lots to offer but exterior looks tired. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

So raking through its gift and homeware section will keep you busy for some time.

There’s loads of quirky and unusual pieces of furniture, including some made from barrel staves.

Kirkcaldy Garden Centre has lots of quirky homeware. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Garden furniture is for all budgets and there’s even a well-stocked pet section.

The shop was a bit chilly when I visited, so it felt warmer outside in the sunshine among the plants.

And there was just as much to chose from out there as inside.

A horse sculpture among the shrubbery. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

Bedding plants cost £3.99 for a six-pack or £15 for four six-packs.

Orchard Coffee Shop served me a fine cappuccino and delicious Oreo tiffin.

Oreo tiffin satisfied at Orchard Coffee Shop in Kirkcaldy Garden Centre. Image: Cheryl Peebles.

It also has an outdoor seating area and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas.

Both the café and the centre’s exterior, however, look like they could do with a bit of updating.

Thornton Road, Kirkcaldy, KY1 3NZ







