There are two types of people: those who enjoy surreptitiously watching ASMR videos to nod off at night, and those who think the whole “ASMR thing” is a bit, well, weird.

I fall into the former camp, so I was intrigued when I saw that Wyldeflower Wellness in Dundee is offering the city’s first ASMR massages.

The treatments – which involve “magical tools” such as chopsticks and feathers – are designed to “transport you back to being a child and your mum is tickling your back and playing with your hair”.

Very intrigued.

What is ASMR?

For the uninitiated, ASMR – autonomous sensory meridian response – is a reaction to certain audio-visual triggers (like tapping, whispering, and scratching) that causes a tingling sensation on the scalp and down the neck and upper spine.

Whether you get the tingles or not, it is known to cause feelings of relaxation, calm, and even sleepiness.

The practice has blown up on social media in recent years, with over 36.6 billion TikTok videos associated with #ASMR.

Now, ASMR massage treatments are also on the rise. Some spas entirely dedicated to the practice are even popping up around the UK – including one in Paisley.

This is what inspired Wyldeflower Wellness owner Maggie Sivewright to offer the treatment at her spa, located on the second floor of Hair on Castle Street.

“I saw it on Instagram a few times and I thought, ‘That looks different. That looks interesting.’

“So I looked more into it and decided to do it.

“It’s the first of its kind in Dundee.”

Maggie has introduced two ASMR treatments to her roster: a head massage and a back massage, each costing £45 and lasting 30 minutes.

‘My ASMR massage should give you goosebumps’

Feeling indecisive, I book both.

As I arrive at her gorgeous spa after work on a Monday evening, I ask what I should expect from the experience.

“Think gentle, nurturing touch paired with tingle-inducing sounds and sensations,” Maggie says.

“With gentle hair brushing, gentle back tracing and gentle soft face brushing, it’s a complete sensory journey.

“It should give you that goosebump-y feeling.”

Excited for my goosebumps, I waste no time hopping onto the massage table and getting cosy under the soft fleece blanket.

The candle-lit spa is a feast for the eyes. There are no clinical white walls here. Instead, they are a rich burgundy, decorated with natural greenery.

Sound baths, brass ornaments and tall mirrors create a sense of grandeur, while soft music fills the room.

Opened last year, it reflects Maggie’s desire to offer experiences of “soft, feminine energy relaxation”.

Burying my face into the warm, scented pillow, my “sensory journey” has already begun.

Magical tools include chopsticks and feathers

Next to me is a table of various accoutrements Maggie will use during the treatments, which I eye with curiousity.

Just what will she do with those chopsticks?

I don’t have to wait long to find out, as Maggie uses them to gently manoeuvre my hair out of the way for my back massage.

She swipes them across my scalp in delicate motions while doing so, which feels lovely.

She then applies a set of fake nails (her own are too short, she later tells me), before lightly tracing my back.

This sends an amazing wave of tingles down my spine. Who doesn’t like getting their back scratched?

Next, Maggie goes in with large, fluffy feathers, which she uses to tickle my shoulders. I feel myself melting deeper into the bed.

Finally, various massage brushes are entered into the mix, which she uses in circular motions.

I appreciate how she regularly switches between sensory tools and techniques, which keeps it interesting.

Time for the ASMR head massage

Maggie then gently presses the palms of her hands into my shoulder blades, signalling the end of the treatment.

It’s time for my head massage.

I flip over on the table and Maggie begins to gently brush my hair with a rose quartz comb. The cool stone feels incredible on my scalp.

She then uses the feathers to brush along my neck and collar bones, leaving a trail of goosebumps in their wake.

The incredible experience is interrupted only by my growling stomach, which tells me I should have eaten dinner beforehand.

Thankfully, I’m distracted by the small brushes which trace the contours of my face. It feels great when Maggie softly runs these up the bridge of my nose and along my eyebrows.

She also uses the round massage brushes on my cheekbones, which help to release the tension I naturally hold around my jaw.

The treatment is finished with a soothing scalp massage.

Maggie left career as carer to launch business

In a dream state, I get dressed while Maggie fetches me a bottle of refreshing sparkling water.

The former carer, who offers a multitude of wellness treatments at Wyldeflower Wellness, first started offering massages from her home in Dundee five years ago.

After falling in love with the side-hustle and finding her job in the care sector “too sad”, she took the leap to launch her business.

Since then, she hasn’t been afraid to think outside the box.

She recently introduced a cocoa bliss experience – a luxurious chocolate-infused massage.

But she’s known for her Japanese head spa (another viral sensation) and Himalayan hot stone massage.

Should you book an ASMR massage?

Her favourite offering, she tells me, is her ‘pause package’ experience, which is a combination of her most popular treatments.

So, would I recommend an ASMR massage treatment?

As much as I enjoyed the experience – it’s one of the most relaxing treatments I’ve ever had – I can appreciate that it’s not for everyone.

It shouldn’t be mistaken for a traditional massage, and I think those seeking firm pressure or the release of muscle knots would leave feeling disappointed.

But if you’re the kind of person who enjoys soft and gentle touch, you’re basically guaranteed to float home afterwards.

Plus, Maggie’s passion for her work is tangible throughout the session, which elevates the experience

Walking me to the door, she says: “I just want to care for people – it has always been in my nature to care.

“I think it comes from growing up with two disabled uncles and looking after them, and working in care as well.

“It’s not the world we live in – but I just want everybody to be happy.”