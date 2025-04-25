There’s a spring in the step of Dundee shoppers as April continues to bring the sunshine.

Here are six fashionable looks from the city this week.

AJ Clark, 28, visiting Dundee from Blairgowrie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender.

Where is your outfit from?

The T-shirt is from Superdry, the jeans are Mott and Bo and the shoes are Barker.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage workwear.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I’m a big fan of Superdry. I like heritage brands when it comes to footwear.

Who is your style icon?

Ryan Gosling has worn some cool stuff.

Kasia McCollam, 31, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a solicitor.

Where is your outfit from?

The trousers are from H&M, the jacket is from Pretty Little Thing and the bag is from Joules.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t follow trends too much. I just wear what I like the look of.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I like H&M, Zara and River Island. I like charity shops as well.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Stone.

Batu Eper, 39, from Turkey, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I teach economics and political science online.

Where is your outfit from?

The jacket is Redefined Rebel, the trousers are Zara and the shoes are Original Penguin.

How would you describe your style?

It is consistent.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

No one. I’m not really into fashion!

Li Yong Xiu, 50, visiting Dundee from China

What do you do for a living?

I used to run a jewellery business in China, selling jewellery to countries around the world, including Dubai.

Where is your outfit from?

The dress and shoes are from shops in China and I bought the coat in Gibraltar. The golf hat is also from China.

How would you describe your style?

I just love fashion!

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Gucci.

Who is your style icon?

I love the style of many Chinese actresses, such as Faye Wong and Li Man.

Isaac Romanowska, 22, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying English literature at Dundee University.

Where is your outfit from?

The jeans are from Route One, the jumper is Ralph Lauren but I got it at a vintage sale, the shoes are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

Varied. I like a lot of relaxed clothing that is understated. I like a lot of baggy clothing, too.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Urban Outfitters is really good, but I love a lot of second-hand stuff too.

Who is your style icon?

I would say I’m inspired by skateboarding culture. My dad was a skater. It’s usually 90s skateboard films where I think: ‘That’s cool’.

Declan Carr, 31, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I do part-time cleaning.

Where is your outfit from?

The T-Shirt is from Primark, the shorts are from Under Armour, the bag is Nike and the shoes are Champion.

How would you describe your style?

I like to keep it plain and minimal. Less is more.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I go between Primark, DV8 and JD Sports.

Who is your style icon?

Post Malone (American rapper) is pretty cool.