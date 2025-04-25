Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Less is more’: What people are wearing in Dundee this spring

Six fashionable shoppers from Dundee city centre talked us through their outfits.

Declan Carr says 'less is more' when it comes to fashion. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

There’s a spring in the step of Dundee shoppers as April continues to bring the sunshine.

Here are six fashionable looks from the city this week.

AJ Clark, 28, visiting Dundee from Blairgowrie

AJ Clark is inspired by Ryan Gosling’s style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender.

Where is your outfit from?

The T-shirt is from Superdry, the jeans are Mott and Bo and the shoes are Barker.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage workwear.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I’m a big fan of Superdry. I like heritage brands when it comes to footwear.

Who is your style icon?

Ryan Gosling has worn some cool stuff.

Kasia McCollam, 31, Dundee

Kasia McCollam says she avoids trends. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a solicitor.

Where is your outfit from?

The trousers are from H&M, the jacket is from Pretty Little Thing and the bag is from Joules.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t follow trends too much. I just wear what I like the look of.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I like H&M, Zara and River Island. I like charity shops as well.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Stone.

Batu Eper, 39, from Turkey, living in Dundee

Batu Eper likes shopping in TK Maxx. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I teach economics and political science online.

Where is your outfit from?

The jacket is Redefined Rebel, the trousers are Zara and the shoes are Original Penguin.

How would you describe your style?

It is consistent.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

No one. I’m not really into fashion!

Li Yong Xiu, 50, visiting Dundee from China

Li Yong Xiu used to run a jewellery business in China. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I used to run a jewellery business in China, selling jewellery to countries around the world, including Dubai.

Where is your outfit from?

The dress and shoes are from shops in China and I bought the coat in Gibraltar. The golf hat is also from China.

How would you describe your style?

I just love fashion! 

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Gucci.

Who is your style icon?

I love the style of many Chinese actresses, such as Faye Wong and Li Man.

Isaac Romanowska, 22, Dundee

Isaac Romanowska likes wearing baggy clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying English literature at Dundee University.

Where is your outfit from?

The jeans are from Route One, the jumper is Ralph Lauren but I got it at a vintage sale, the shoes are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

Varied. I like a lot of relaxed clothing that is understated. I like a lot of baggy clothing, too.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Urban Outfitters is really good, but I love a lot of second-hand stuff too.

Who is your style icon?

I would say I’m inspired by skateboarding culture. My dad was a skater. It’s usually 90s skateboard films where I think: ‘That’s cool’.

Declan Carr, 31, Dundee

Declan Carr says ‘less is more’. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I do part-time cleaning.

Where is your outfit from?

The T-Shirt is from Primark, the shorts are from Under Armour, the bag is Nike and the shoes are Champion.

How would you describe your style?

I like to keep it plain and minimal. Less is more.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I go between Primark, DV8 and JD Sports.

Who is your style icon?

Post Malone (American rapper) is pretty cool.

