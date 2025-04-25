Stunning photos as cherry blossoms turn Stirling and Bridge of Allan pink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning photos as cherry blossoms turn Stirling and Bridge of Allan pink

Cherry blossom season has arrived in Stirling, transforming the city and its surroundings.

The Wallace Monument framed by beautiful blossom, as seen from Riverside. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The Wallace Monument framed by beautiful blossom, as seen from Riverside. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Beautiful cherry blossoms have turned parts of Stirling and Bridge of Allan pink.

The spring blooms make walking in the city’s Riverside area a picturesque experience.

Pullar Memorial Park in Bridge of Allan has also been transformed by the arrival of the vibrant pink flowers.

Though they are best appreciated in person, The Courier’s Stirling reporter Isla Glen has captured some lovely photographs of Stirling’s cherry blossoms for you to enjoy.

Riverside in bloom

Locals can sit under the cherry blossoms and watch the world go by. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Havi and his owner were enjoying the magical spring sights. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Several furry friends were happy to pose for pictures among the blossoms. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Ranges of pink shades are on display. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The River Forth neighbours the blossoms. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
It’s a floral paradise by the river in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The Wallace Monument framed beautifully by blossoms. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Riverside is vibrant in the spring. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Duck under the natural arch of cherry blossom to get to Cambuskenneth. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Spring has arrived in Bridge of Allan

Bridge of Allan is full of vibrant colours. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Cherry blossoms are native to Japan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan’s memorial park is the perfect place for a walk. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan has turned pink. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Bees are enjoying the spring bloom. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

