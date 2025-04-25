Stunning photos as cherry blossoms turn Stirling and Bridge of Allan pink

Beautiful cherry blossoms have turned parts of Stirling and Bridge of Allan pink.

The spring blooms make walking in the city’s Riverside area a picturesque experience.

Pullar Memorial Park in Bridge of Allan has also been transformed by the arrival of the vibrant pink flowers.

Though they are best appreciated in person, The Courier’s Stirling reporter Isla Glen has captured some lovely photographs of Stirling’s cherry blossoms for you to enjoy.

Riverside in bloom

Spring has arrived in Bridge of Allan

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook