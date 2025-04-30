5 Angus artists you might meet at this year’s festival of makers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

5 Angus artists you might meet at this year’s festival of makers

The Angus Festival of Makers allows visitors to try out crafts including printmaking, glasswork and jewellery making, as well as browse products from local artists.

Forfar artist Astrid Weigel has been involved with the Angus Festival of Makers since it began. Image: Supplied.
By Chris Mugan

This month sees the return of Angus’s annual celebration of its talented and creative craftspeople.

Throughout May – and across the county – Angus Festival of Makers offers a programme of open studios, workshops and exhibitions.

For its fourth instalment, the festival’s organiser, Angus Creatives, brings together some of its members in four dedicated art markets this weekend in Arbroath, Kirriemuir, Montrose and Forfar.

Here are five key makers, one from each hub, and another inviting the public to his studio.

1. Astrid Weigel, Forfar

HortisColor, a wall-hanging by Astrid Weigel. Image: Supplied.

Sited at Murton Farm, Forfar Art Market hosts half a dozen creatives, among them this screen printer known for her semi-abstract motifs and vibrant colours on fabrics and paper.

Astrid Weigel previously worked in the textiles industry and after a break decided to “get back to basics” in her home’s utility room, she remembers.

“I now have a very nice studio where I can experiment as much as I like and spread my stuff around,” she says, though is still grateful for Angus Creatives’ support.

“It’s been great meeting other artists and makers,” Astrid says. “It can be a lonely business working by yourself all year round. We bounce ideas off each other and have collaborated on several projects too.”

Involved with the festival since its beginnings, Astrid now looks forward to spending the weekend with other makers.

“It’s a lovely destination just outside the town – nice walks, great tearoom – so good for young, old and in-between,” she says.

“Our work is very diverse, so there will be something for everyone, I’m sure.”

Astrid’s work also features in the exhibition Remnants: Traces of the Past in the Present in Arbroath and she is running tote bag-printing workshops at her Guthrie studio.

2. Jo Gifford, Kirriemuir

Ceramicist Jo Gifford at her home studio near Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied.

Talented ceramicist Jo Gifford doesn’t need to travel far to Kirriemuir Art Market – she is hosting it outside the town at Kinnordy House on the Gifford family’s estate.

Jo reveals her studio used to be the servant’s kitchen, adding, “I am a little biased, but I think it’s a wonderful, light space still containing many original features. And if the weather is kind we can spill out into the courtyard.”

She is opening further rooms in her private home for workshops visitors can book in advance, including making a copper ring with jeweller Sheila Roussel or a suncatcher with stained-glass worker Maureen Crosbie.

Jo herself presents a series of small porcelain pieces called Ambiguous Objects that draw on her love of the sea and land.

She says: “By using nature as my inspiration, I hope to inspire a recognition of its beauty and wonder.”

3. Craig Nugent, Newbigging

Craig Nugent runs Finnoch Press in Newbigging. Image: Supplied.

Craig Nugent runs studio Finnoch Press from his home in the village of Newbigging, a couple of miles north of Monifieth.

Craig publishes limited-edition, hand-printed books, as well as runs of prints inspired by his interests in Scottish history and language.

“When it comes to Scottish history, rarely is anything quite as it seems,” he points out. “Always look twice.”

A former professional guitarist, he studied graphic design after growing tired of the music business.

As well as selling prints, Craig is offering one-to-one tuition in printmaking and portfolio building.

He says: “I hope those coming to my studio leave with an increased interest and desire to try printmaking and perhaps an increased understanding and enjoyment of fine art.”

4. Sarah Lloyd, Montrose

Sarah Lloyd is inspired by her dual heritage and love of tea. Image: Supplied.

Brechin-based Sarah Lloyd finds some unusual inspirations for her colourful ceramics.

These include walking in fields with her partner and their mini labradoodles Dougall and Jeffrey.

“We find shards of 19th century of domestic pottery that influence my designs and how I use the potter’s wheel,” she says.

Sarah believes her love of tea derives from the potter’s dual heritage – “mother Welsh, father Indian”, adding: “When visiting my family, I recall the sound of tea cups chinking and the kettle brewing.

“For me, it’s a deeply embedded symbol of being welcomed and loved and has influenced my tableware.”

She also points out her vibrant glazes connect to colours that adorn temples visited in her dad’s homeland.

She will be selling her Maharani Collection at the Montrose Art Market, hosted this weekend by Clay Half Pottery Studio.

5. Anna Rooney, Arbroath

Anna Rooney is one of the youngest creatives involved with this year’s Angus Festival of Makers. Image: Supplied.

One of the youngest creatives showing this year, Anna Rooney sees herself more as an artist than designer, even though she studied textiles at Dundee’s DJCAD, graduating last year.

“I’d picked up an interest in crochet and knitting during lockdown,” she says.

“During my final year the tutors were really supportive of my work that was more conceptual and leaning towards visual art.”

Recently, Monifieth-based Anna has focused on drawing and painting, producing postcard prints and works on paper.

She often depicts scenes of nature and plants, notably along the Dighty Burn, or at nearby Barnhill Rock Garden and Broughty Ferry Nature Reserve.

Work by Angus artist Anna Rooney. Image: Supplied.

“I’m mostly interested in nature within urban areas that are local to me.” she says.

“During walks I try to keep observant and create moments of noticing, capturing scenes or moments that may seem ordinary to others but are striking to me.”

Find Anna’s textile sculptures and prints at Arbroath Art Market, St John’s Methodist Church.

The Angus Festival of Makers takes place from May 2 to May 30, with specific event dates detailed on the Angus Creatives website



Conversation