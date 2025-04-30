5 Angus artists you might meet at this year’s festival of makers

This month sees the return of Angus’s annual celebration of its talented and creative craftspeople.

Throughout May – and across the county – Angus Festival of Makers offers a programme of open studios, workshops and exhibitions.

For its fourth instalment, the festival’s organiser, Angus Creatives, brings together some of its members in four dedicated art markets this weekend in Arbroath, Kirriemuir, Montrose and Forfar.

Here are five key makers, one from each hub, and another inviting the public to his studio.

1. Astrid Weigel, Forfar

Sited at Murton Farm, Forfar Art Market hosts half a dozen creatives, among them this screen printer known for her semi-abstract motifs and vibrant colours on fabrics and paper.

Astrid Weigel previously worked in the textiles industry and after a break decided to “get back to basics” in her home’s utility room, she remembers.

“I now have a very nice studio where I can experiment as much as I like and spread my stuff around,” she says, though is still grateful for Angus Creatives’ support.

“It’s been great meeting other artists and makers,” Astrid says. “It can be a lonely business working by yourself all year round. We bounce ideas off each other and have collaborated on several projects too.”

Involved with the festival since its beginnings, Astrid now looks forward to spending the weekend with other makers.

“It’s a lovely destination just outside the town – nice walks, great tearoom – so good for young, old and in-between,” she says.

“Our work is very diverse, so there will be something for everyone, I’m sure.”

Astrid’s work also features in the exhibition Remnants: Traces of the Past in the Present in Arbroath and she is running tote bag-printing workshops at her Guthrie studio.

2. Jo Gifford, Kirriemuir

Talented ceramicist Jo Gifford doesn’t need to travel far to Kirriemuir Art Market – she is hosting it outside the town at Kinnordy House on the Gifford family’s estate.

Jo reveals her studio used to be the servant’s kitchen, adding, “I am a little biased, but I think it’s a wonderful, light space still containing many original features. And if the weather is kind we can spill out into the courtyard.”

She is opening further rooms in her private home for workshops visitors can book in advance, including making a copper ring with jeweller Sheila Roussel or a suncatcher with stained-glass worker Maureen Crosbie.

Jo herself presents a series of small porcelain pieces called Ambiguous Objects that draw on her love of the sea and land.

She says: “By using nature as my inspiration, I hope to inspire a recognition of its beauty and wonder.”

3. Craig Nugent, Newbigging

Craig Nugent runs studio Finnoch Press from his home in the village of Newbigging, a couple of miles north of Monifieth.

Craig publishes limited-edition, hand-printed books, as well as runs of prints inspired by his interests in Scottish history and language.

“When it comes to Scottish history, rarely is anything quite as it seems,” he points out. “Always look twice.”

A former professional guitarist, he studied graphic design after growing tired of the music business.

As well as selling prints, Craig is offering one-to-one tuition in printmaking and portfolio building.

He says: “I hope those coming to my studio leave with an increased interest and desire to try printmaking and perhaps an increased understanding and enjoyment of fine art.”

4. Sarah Lloyd, Montrose

Brechin-based Sarah Lloyd finds some unusual inspirations for her colourful ceramics.

These include walking in fields with her partner and their mini labradoodles Dougall and Jeffrey.

“We find shards of 19th century of domestic pottery that influence my designs and how I use the potter’s wheel,” she says.

Sarah believes her love of tea derives from the potter’s dual heritage – “mother Welsh, father Indian”, adding: “When visiting my family, I recall the sound of tea cups chinking and the kettle brewing.

“For me, it’s a deeply embedded symbol of being welcomed and loved and has influenced my tableware.”

She also points out her vibrant glazes connect to colours that adorn temples visited in her dad’s homeland.

She will be selling her Maharani Collection at the Montrose Art Market, hosted this weekend by Clay Half Pottery Studio.

5. Anna Rooney, Arbroath

One of the youngest creatives showing this year, Anna Rooney sees herself more as an artist than designer, even though she studied textiles at Dundee’s DJCAD, graduating last year.

“I’d picked up an interest in crochet and knitting during lockdown,” she says.

“During my final year the tutors were really supportive of my work that was more conceptual and leaning towards visual art.”

Recently, Monifieth-based Anna has focused on drawing and painting, producing postcard prints and works on paper.

She often depicts scenes of nature and plants, notably along the Dighty Burn, or at nearby Barnhill Rock Garden and Broughty Ferry Nature Reserve.

“I’m mostly interested in nature within urban areas that are local to me.” she says.

“During walks I try to keep observant and create moments of noticing, capturing scenes or moments that may seem ordinary to others but are striking to me.”

Find Anna’s textile sculptures and prints at Arbroath Art Market, St John’s Methodist Church.

The Angus Festival of Makers takes place from May 2 to May 30, with specific event dates detailed on the Angus Creatives website.