Meet the bodybuilders flashing tans and triceps in Fife to become Mr or Miss Scotland

We went behind the scenes at a bodybuilding contest to hear about diets, training regimes, posing and bronzing.

Bodybuilding competitors lined up backstage
Tension mentally and physically as Alex Johnstone leads the men heading on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles and Steve Brown

Alex Johnstone has been a competitive bodybuilder for 10 years and reckons perfecting poses is the toughest challenge.

The 34-year-old is performing some bicep curls as he prepares to go on stage at the Mr and Miss Scotland contest in Glenrothes, Fife.

Alex Johnstone ensures his muscles are ready for presentation on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Elsewhere Shelley Morgan, also 34, is battling to control her nerves ahead of her first competition.

From weight loss to bodybuilding

Shelley, from Methil, has lost an incredible nine and a half stones and grafted hard for 11 months to sculpt her body for today.

Shelley Morgan gets a final tan top-up by mum Barbara McRobbie and coach Simon Swanston. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Shelley shows her impressive physique on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

They are among the bodybuilders we meet as we go behind the scenes at the Scottish qualifier for the NABBA (National Amateur Body-Builders Association) British finals.

Why posing is so important

Alex, a personal trainer from Kilmarnock, explains his passion for bodybuilding. He is in the gym four or five days a week.

Wayne Angus stikes a pose. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Another male competitor goes through his routines. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Mark Millar shows his stuff. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Some of the male competitors aim to grab the judges’ attention. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I just enjoy training and seeing what the body can do.

“The posing side of it as well is a big thing for me. If you can’t present yourself on stage you won’t get anywhere.

Rebecca McKenzie demonstrates her form. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dzastine Bobroviene does the eye walk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Basia Henderson was named Miss Scotland 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Claiming the Mr Scotland title is Chris McCann. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s also the hardest part, I would say.”

Sales agent Shelley has only been bodybuilding for 11 months.

Eat protein and relax

“I do gym training, lifting heavy three, four days a week. Also lots of steps, pole dancing, power fitness.

The audience is full of supporters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I’ve been eating white fish and veg, a high protein diet for the last year.”

She admits to some anxiety but mum Barbara McRobbie, there for moral support, says: “I think I’m more nervous than my daughter!”

Katy Berwick, 44, a mum-of-two from Perth, looks like she’s following her own advice for the final days of training as her hair is styled backstage.

Katy Berwick, from Perth, looks relaxed as she is prepped by make-up artist Kerrie Duff .Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
And Katy looks equally at ease on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The accounts assistant says: “You just have to stay as relaxed as possible. You still have your routine and your eating is all organised.”

Combining fatherhood and bodybuilding

Training became extra challenging for Ross Campbell, 31, when he became a dad four weeks before the competition.

Ross Campbell with girlfriend Shelley Hall and their four-week-old son Kai. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Newborn Kai is with mum Shelley Hall as his dad, a quality engineer from Glenrothes, prepares to go on stage at the Rothes Halls.

The all-important tan

Steven King, 39, has his tracksuit hood pulled up as he waits for the contest to begin outside the venue. His extremely dark tan gives him away as a bodybuilder.

Steven King waits outside the venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The landscape gardener from Stirling says: “You go through a week of exfoliating every day, moisturising, then you put a coat on the night before and let it dry.

“Then up this morning and another coat. Some people put another coat on at the venue. Then you get a glaze that makes you a wee bit shiny.

Flexing for the judges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Laura Reekie took first place in her category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rebecca McKenzie goes through her poses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s supposed to wash off conveniently after the show, but it doesn’t!”

Like the other competitors Steven has been on a strict diet while following a gruelling training regime.

“I’ve had nothing but chicken, rice, oats and yoghurt since January,” he says.

Basia performs a few final exercises before getting on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It was his discipline around food that prompted a friend to recommend bodybuilding 10 years ago.

“I’ve done boxing, ice hockey, mixed martial arts but this is like nothing else. It’s relentless.”

Craig Guest, 41, a dog trainer from Dundee, is having a final coat of tan by the stage entrance.

Craig Guest has some more tan applied by Dean Nicholson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
On stage, Craig shows his form. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He only decided to enter this competition midweek.

“I’ve been rushing a week’s preparation into three days. Water loading, salt loading, carb loading.

The judges

“You increase the amount of sodium to stop your body retaining water. It takes the water out from under the skin essentially and makes you look dryer and more vascular.”

Among the judges casting an eye over the entrants are Layla Allen and Alan Goodsir.

Judge Layla Allen is Miss Universe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Keeping scores on the judging panel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Now a professional bodybuilder Layla, 51, from Kirkcaldy, was named Miss Universe last year.

Gym64 owner Alan, 61, also from Kirkcaldy, has trained bodybuilders for 30 years.

Fellow judge Alan Goodsir is an experienced bodybuilding coach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He knows well the dedication needed to succeed.

“You have to get up every morning and train, it’s not a choice.

‘Bodybuilding is 95% diet’

“But it’s not just the training, it’s the diet. It’s 95% diet and that is where a lot of people fall down.

Diet is crucial for bodybuilders. So stalls at the event were tailored to their needs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tanning and other body products also abounded. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“You have to get your body fat down to between 4% and 6%.”

The Mr Universes behind the show

Event organiser is NABBA chairman Mark Taylor, 53, from Buckhaven.

Event organiser and NABBA chairman Mark Taylor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The owner of Taylor Made Gym and Fitness in Leven, has won every men’s title awarded by NABBA, from Mr Scotland to Mr Universe.

And he’s drafted in a fellow Mr Universe to compere, Eddy Ellwood.

Eddy, 61, from County Durham has won the title five times and has been England’s strongest man three times.

Compere and NABBA world president, five times Mr Universe Eddy Ellwood. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The former boxer and NABBA world president could deadlift 410kg at his peak but no longer does weight training.

He says: “Competitions like these are where everybody starts, area level.

“It’s a great feeling getting up on stage for your first event.”

Conversation