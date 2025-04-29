Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do Courier readers think about muzzling all dogs in public in Tayside and Fife?

Our piece on muzzling dogs in public prompted a passionate debate among our readers and subscribers.

Cockapoo Ollie - who belongs to Dundee dog trainer Hannah Green - wearing his muzzle.
Cockapoo Ollie - who belongs to Dundee dog trainer Hannah Green - wearing his muzzle. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

When it comes to the concept of muzzling dogs, Courier readers are split.

Dozens reacted after we ran an article on April 25 asking whether all dogs should be muzzled in public across Tayside and Fife.

The story included an interview with Dundee-based adult nursing student Dominika, who asked us not to reveal her surname.

Her Jack Russell, Luna, was attacked by an America Bully in a shared garden, and required £500 of vet treatment.

Dominika believes that if muzzles were made mandatory in public spaces, there would be few dog-related injuries.

Luna suffered severe injuries in the attack. Image: Supplied.

The story also shared the views of Michelle – who is still traumatised five years after being attacked and bitten by a pack of three dogs when she was out shopping in Dundee.

She believes all dogs should be muzzled in public and all dog owners should have a licence to own one.

Meanwhile, Catriona Anderson of Strathmartine in Angus revealed she had a muzzle custom-made for her Patterjack after he almost died scavenging a piece of bone.

To muzzle – or not to muzzle?

Out story also shared the views of those who are 100% anti-muzzle, believing the devices to be “cruel” and restrictive.

However, we also spoke to two Dundee-based dog trainers – Hannah Green of Adventure Tails and Jess Probst.

Dog trainer Hannah Green with her dog Ollie - proudly sporting his muzzle - on Dundee Law.
Dog trainer Hannah Green with her dog Ollie – proudly sporting his muzzle – on Dundee Law. Image: Kim Cessford.

Both believe there are many reasons to muzzle train – including safety in emergencies, preventing scavenging, at vet or grooming visits, legal requirements, or to aid rehabilitation for behavioural issues.

We put a poll to readers asking if all dogs should be muzzled in public.

The result (at the time of writing) showed 40 votes in favour of muzzling, and 45 against.

Results of our poll asking ‘Should all dogs be muzzled in public?’. Supplied: DCT design team.

Readers also took to The Courier’s comments section – and to social media – to express their views.

Mark Robinson said: “Yes (to muzzles). Or make it compulsory to have training and a licence. The bad owners have entirely spoiled it for the good ones.”

‘Muzzling would eradicate issue’

John Thomps agrees. He said: “Yes they should – would eradicate the issue.

“Dog owners – please stop being so stupid and muzzle your dog at all times. Keep on a leash too and boom – all issues gone.”

Heather Doyle said, quite simply: “Yes they should be muzzled.”

How would you feel if you were approached by this (unmuzzled) dog? Image: Shutterstock.

Kerry-louise Taylor is against muzzling all dogs in general, but said that if a pet pooch is “aggressive or reactive”, then yes it should be muzzled.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Brown said: “It’s dogs off the lead with no recall skills at all that should be muzzled.”

Those who think rules don’t apply

And Jennifer Brand raised a very good point: “What happens if a muzzled dog is attacked by an un-muzzled one, and can’t defend itself?”

“Because we all know there are those who don’t think rules or laws apply to them.
So no, absolutely not.”

XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
An XL Bully dog. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Moira Edwards worried not everyone would stick to the rules.

“The problem would be that the people whose dogs are potentially problematic would be the ones that don’t muzzle their dogs,” she said.

Muzzles are not the answer

Jenni Cameron was adamant muzzles are not the answer, and said: “No they should not (be muzzled).

“People need to learn respecting dogs’ space, and if you’re out passing other dogs, always put your dogs on the lead until you’re a comfortable distance away from them.

“Too many folk got lockdown dogs and didn’t know how to train them.”

Should this golden retriever be muzzled? Or allowed to run free and have fun? Image: Shutterstock.

Ashley Wallace agreed. “Most of our dogs are well trained, loving dogs that wouldn’t harm anyone unless hurt,” she said.

“It’s the owners that’s the problem. Don’t punish the dogs.”

Michelle Duncan isn’t a fan of muzzles, but believes all dogs should be on a lead. And she reckons those with large dogs need to have training on the breed.

“If you don’t pass the training, you don’t get a dog,” she said.

“So many nutters get a breed they don’t understand or can’t control through their own ignorance.”

Educate and legislate

While against all dogs being muzzled in public, Chris Dannan thinks education and legislation are the answers.

“Legislation needs to be directed at owners, not dogs,” he said.

“Responsible ownership would see the dogs requiring muzzled under control and those that don’t under control so as not to cause incidents.

XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
An XL Bully dog. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

“It’s the owner’s responsibility to understand dogs are dogs. It is our duty to keep them and others safe.”

Katie Mackinnon always muzzles her dog when she’s out, but doesn’t believe everyone should have to muzzle.

‘Keep your hands to yourself’

But she said people need to stop approaching and touching dogs – because of the risk of an unpleasant response.

“If someone comes up and touches me without my consent, I’m gonna bite them,” she said.

“The same applies to a dog. Keep your hands to yourself.”

This yellow lab looks cute and friendly – but it doesn’t mean it’s your right to touch him. Image: Shutterstock.

Another reader, who goes by the name of Keepitreal, said: “While I understand completely why some would want to see all dogs muzzled in public, I also understand why sensible owners who have very gentle dogs would be against this.

“Dogs do like to play, catch balls, and sniff other dogs, which cannot be done with a muzzle on.”

Make leads mandatory first

Vexed added: “I’d sooner see leads being mandated in public places to prevent unwelcome approaches from dogs.

Could leads be made mandatory? Image: Shutterstock.

“‘He’s only coming to say hello’, and ‘he’s friendly’, are hollow words when someone is scared of dogs.

“They shouldn’t feel worried about going to the park, beach or any other public area.”

 

 

