When it comes to the concept of muzzling dogs, Courier readers are split.

Dozens reacted after we ran an article on April 25 asking whether all dogs should be muzzled in public across Tayside and Fife.

The story included an interview with Dundee-based adult nursing student Dominika, who asked us not to reveal her surname.

Her Jack Russell, Luna, was attacked by an America Bully in a shared garden, and required £500 of vet treatment.

Dominika believes that if muzzles were made mandatory in public spaces, there would be few dog-related injuries.

The story also shared the views of Michelle – who is still traumatised five years after being attacked and bitten by a pack of three dogs when she was out shopping in Dundee.

She believes all dogs should be muzzled in public and all dog owners should have a licence to own one.

Meanwhile, Catriona Anderson of Strathmartine in Angus revealed she had a muzzle custom-made for her Patterjack after he almost died scavenging a piece of bone.

To muzzle – or not to muzzle?

Out story also shared the views of those who are 100% anti-muzzle, believing the devices to be “cruel” and restrictive.

However, we also spoke to two Dundee-based dog trainers – Hannah Green of Adventure Tails and Jess Probst.

Both believe there are many reasons to muzzle train – including safety in emergencies, preventing scavenging, at vet or grooming visits, legal requirements, or to aid rehabilitation for behavioural issues.

We put a poll to readers asking if all dogs should be muzzled in public.

The result (at the time of writing) showed 40 votes in favour of muzzling, and 45 against.

Readers also took to The Courier’s comments section – and to social media – to express their views.

Mark Robinson said: “Yes (to muzzles). Or make it compulsory to have training and a licence. The bad owners have entirely spoiled it for the good ones.”

‘Muzzling would eradicate issue’

John Thomps agrees. He said: “Yes they should – would eradicate the issue.

“Dog owners – please stop being so stupid and muzzle your dog at all times. Keep on a leash too and boom – all issues gone.”

Heather Doyle said, quite simply: “Yes they should be muzzled.”

Kerry-louise Taylor is against muzzling all dogs in general, but said that if a pet pooch is “aggressive or reactive”, then yes it should be muzzled.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Brown said: “It’s dogs off the lead with no recall skills at all that should be muzzled.”

Those who think rules don’t apply

And Jennifer Brand raised a very good point: “What happens if a muzzled dog is attacked by an un-muzzled one, and can’t defend itself?”

“Because we all know there are those who don’t think rules or laws apply to them.

So no, absolutely not.”

Moira Edwards worried not everyone would stick to the rules.

“The problem would be that the people whose dogs are potentially problematic would be the ones that don’t muzzle their dogs,” she said.

Muzzles are not the answer

Jenni Cameron was adamant muzzles are not the answer, and said: “No they should not (be muzzled).

“People need to learn respecting dogs’ space, and if you’re out passing other dogs, always put your dogs on the lead until you’re a comfortable distance away from them.

“Too many folk got lockdown dogs and didn’t know how to train them.”

Ashley Wallace agreed. “Most of our dogs are well trained, loving dogs that wouldn’t harm anyone unless hurt,” she said.

“It’s the owners that’s the problem. Don’t punish the dogs.”

Michelle Duncan isn’t a fan of muzzles, but believes all dogs should be on a lead. And she reckons those with large dogs need to have training on the breed.

“If you don’t pass the training, you don’t get a dog,” she said.

“So many nutters get a breed they don’t understand or can’t control through their own ignorance.”

Educate and legislate

While against all dogs being muzzled in public, Chris Dannan thinks education and legislation are the answers.

“Legislation needs to be directed at owners, not dogs,” he said.

“Responsible ownership would see the dogs requiring muzzled under control and those that don’t under control so as not to cause incidents.

“It’s the owner’s responsibility to understand dogs are dogs. It is our duty to keep them and others safe.”

Katie Mackinnon always muzzles her dog when she’s out, but doesn’t believe everyone should have to muzzle.

‘Keep your hands to yourself’

But she said people need to stop approaching and touching dogs – because of the risk of an unpleasant response.

“If someone comes up and touches me without my consent, I’m gonna bite them,” she said.

“The same applies to a dog. Keep your hands to yourself.”

Another reader, who goes by the name of Keepitreal, said: “While I understand completely why some would want to see all dogs muzzled in public, I also understand why sensible owners who have very gentle dogs would be against this.

“Dogs do like to play, catch balls, and sniff other dogs, which cannot be done with a muzzle on.”

Make leads mandatory first

Vexed added: “I’d sooner see leads being mandated in public places to prevent unwelcome approaches from dogs.

“‘He’s only coming to say hello’, and ‘he’s friendly’, are hollow words when someone is scared of dogs.

“They shouldn’t feel worried about going to the park, beach or any other public area.”