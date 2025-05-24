The Dundee folk who go from everyday jobs to stage stardom by night

IT guy Paul Creegan is dressed in a mesh cropped top as he waits to practise his song.

Nearby Robert Oakes is having his make-up done. He’s dressed in a skirt and fishnet tights.

Ellen Ryder, who works in a clothes boutique, is about to portray a drug addicted stripper.

Becoming the cast of Rent

They are members of Dundee-based Thomson-Leng Musical Society who are about to present Rent.

The rock musical follows a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in 1980s New York under the shadow of HIV and AIDS.

A diverse group of amateur actors, singers and dancers will bring the show to Dundee from Wednesday.

So we went along to a dress rehearsal to find out what it’s like going from ordinary day jobs to stage stardom.

Becoming fiery and flirtatious Maureen

Rachel Hogg, 31, from Newport, plays Maureen Johnson, a fiery and flirtatious performance artist.

Her work environment as a PA at St Andrews University is, she says, “straight-laced, reserved and calm”.

“Then I get to come here and roll about the stage!”

It’s “liberating” playing a character like Maureen, she says.

“She likes to take the spotlight and does all the things you wouldn’t dare do in public.”

Rehearsals are in full swing in a small room in St Paul’s Cathedral. Cast members are belting out the show’s hits.

Until their set is built at The Space Theatre a couple of tables pushed together suffice.

Opening night is fast approaching. Despite having been involved in musical theatre from childhood, Rachel says that is “exciting yet terrifying”.

But excitement appears to be triumphing over terror.

“I think we’re all just excited to get it on stage and get onto the set.

“We’re going to have loads of steel deck and things to climb up and we don’t get to play with any of that until we get to the theatre!”

Becoming troubled Mimi Márquez

Also relishing her gritty part is Ellen, 32, from Dundee, who plays Mimi Márquez.

“Mimi is a drug addict and she’s one of the characters that has AIDs,” she says.

“I normally play princesses so this is the other end of the scale!

“It’s a challenge but I like a challenge.

“It’s quite nice being a bit moody, I’m normally really smiley.”

Ellen has been with Thomson-Leng Musical Society, which also puts on an annual pantomime, since she was 10 and is excited to get yet another show on the road.

“I love opening night, it’s always such a buzz.”

Becoming drag queen drummer Angel

Robert’s transformation into drag queen drummer Angel Dumott Schunard is the most visually arresting.

Make-up done, he pulls on a black wig before he teeters in his high heels to join the rehearsal.

Robert, 30, says: “It’s very interesting to play this kind of character because it’s so far from who I am.

“There’s a lot of heavy stuff in this show and Angel is a nice ray of positivity – very bubbly, very eccentric.”

Robert lives in Dundee but is from Blairgowrie. He’s no stranger to the stage, working as a visitor experience team member at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and having done musical theatre since he was six years old.

“It’s just exciting every single time,” he says. “Everybody around you is there to have a good time, the audience is there to have a good time.

“The atmosphere is just something wonderful.”

Ensuring everything goes to plan on the night is director and choreographer Donna Bustard.

By day the mum-of-two from Forfar is a youth and employability worker for Barnardo’s. But she’s choreographed professional and amateur productions around the UK.

While the cast have had months to prepare, the technical stuff happens only in the last couple of days.

Become stage-ready

Donna says: “Opening night is nerve-racking because you’re bringing everything together, the sound, the set, lighting.

“You’re just willing the whole thing to come together and just be a great, positive, fun experience.”

So far she is feeling relaxed and confident.

“We’re in a really good space, we’re dead chilled.”

And her work means people like Paul, 42, can focus on putting on a good show.

Stepping onto stage in front of a audience is far cry from his job as an ICT technician in the NHS.

“The same amount of drama but absolutely, completely different!” he jokes.

He plays several parts in the ensemble, including ‘Steve’ and ‘The Cop’.

Again he’s been doing shows since he was a schoolboy.

“Whenever you’re doing rehearsals you always feel you’re not ready but you get to the theatre and it all comes together.”

Tickets are on sale for Rent by Thomson-Leng Musical Society at The Space Theatre from May 28 to 31. Donations will be collected at shows for Waverley Care.