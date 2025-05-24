The Dundee folk who go from everyday jobs to stage stardom by night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Dundee folk who go from everyday jobs to stage stardom by night

We joined a dress rehearsal for Thomson-Leng Musical Society's latest show, Rent, to see amateur actors preparing to put on a show.

Paul Creegan wearing sunglasses in Thomson-Leng Musical Society Rent rehearsal
Practising a song for Rent, Paul Creegan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

IT guy Paul Creegan is dressed in a mesh cropped top as he waits to practise his song.

Nearby Robert Oakes is having his make-up done. He’s dressed in a skirt and fishnet tights.

Make-up being applied to Robert Oakes' face
Robert Oakes’ make-up is applied by Hannah Petrie to make him into Angel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ellen Ryder, who works in a clothes boutique, is about to portray a drug addicted stripper.

Becoming the cast of Rent

They are members of Dundee-based Thomson-Leng Musical Society who are about to present Rent.

Ellen Ryder singing at Thomson-Leng Musical Society rehearsal
Ellen Ryder practises a number as Mimi Marquez. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The rock musical follows a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in 1980s New York under the shadow of HIV and AIDS.

A diverse group of amateur actors, singers and dancers will bring the show to Dundee from Wednesday.

Rehearsing a group song. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

So we went along to a dress rehearsal to find out what it’s like going from ordinary day jobs to stage stardom.

Becoming fiery and flirtatious Maureen

Rachel Hogg, 31, from Newport, plays Maureen Johnson, a fiery and flirtatious performance artist.

Rachel Hogg has a laugh with Paul Creegan during rehearsals. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Her work environment as a PA at St Andrews University is, she says, “straight-laced, reserved and calm”.

“Then I get to come here and roll about the stage!”

It’s “liberating” playing a character like Maureen, she says.

“She likes to take the spotlight and does all the things you wouldn’t dare do in public.”

Rehearsals are in full swing in a small room in St Paul’s Cathedral. Cast members are belting out the show’s hits.

Making a musical. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Singers practise one of the show’s hits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Thomson-Leng Musical Society president Donna Bell speaks with actor Sean O'Rourke.
Thomson-Leng Musical Society president Donna Bell speaks with actor Sean O’Rourke. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Putting the cast through their paces are musical director Billy Muir and director and choreographer Donna Bustard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Between scenes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Until their set is built at The Space Theatre a couple of tables pushed together suffice.

Opening night is fast approaching. Despite having been involved in musical theatre from childhood, Rachel says that is “exciting yet terrifying”.

But excitement appears to be triumphing over terror.

Smiles and song. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I think we’re all just excited to get it on stage and get onto the set.

“We’re going to have loads of steel deck and things to climb up and we don’t get to play with any of that until we get to the theatre!”

Becoming troubled Mimi Márquez

Also relishing her gritty part is Ellen, 32, from Dundee, who plays Mimi Márquez.

Ellen Ryder and Connor Wilson, who plays struggling musician Roger Davis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Mimi is a drug addict and she’s one of the characters that has AIDs,” she says.

“I normally play princesses so this is the other end of the scale!

“It’s a challenge but I like a challenge.

“It’s quite nice being a bit moody, I’m normally really smiley.”

Connor delivers an energetic solo as Roger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Getting dance moves right. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A medley of voices with Nick Browne in the centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A serious moment in the show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tom Richmond takes a leap of faith as Mark Cohen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ellen has been with Thomson-Leng Musical Society, which also puts on an annual pantomime, since she was 10 and is excited to get yet another show on the road.

“I love opening night, it’s always such a buzz.”

Becoming drag queen drummer Angel

Robert’s transformation into drag queen drummer Angel Dumott Schunard is the most visually arresting.

Wig on, Robert’s transformation into Angel is complete. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Make-up done, he pulls on a black wig before he teeters in his high heels to join the rehearsal.

Robert, 30, says: “It’s very interesting to play this kind of character because it’s so far from who I am.

“There’s a lot of heavy stuff in this show and Angel is a nice ray of positivity – very bubbly, very eccentric.”

Robert and Sean as Angel and Tom Collins. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Jenni Main in character. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perfecting a scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A brooding number. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Watching the musical take shape. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Robert lives in Dundee but is from Blairgowrie. He’s no stranger to the stage, working as a visitor experience team member at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and having done musical theatre since he was six years old.

“It’s just exciting every single time,” he says. “Everybody around you is there to have a good time, the audience is there to have a good time.

“The atmosphere is just something wonderful.”

Ensuring everything goes to plan on the night is director and choreographer Donna Bustard.

Director and choreographer Donna Bustard ensures all goes as planned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

By day the mum-of-two from Forfar is a youth and employability worker for Barnardo’s. But she’s choreographed professional and amateur productions around the UK.

While the cast have had months to prepare, the technical stuff happens only in the last couple of days.

Become stage-ready

Donna says: “Opening night is nerve-racking because you’re bringing everything together, the sound, the set, lighting.

“You’re just willing the whole thing to come together and just be a great, positive, fun experience.”

So far she is feeling relaxed and confident.

“We’re in a really good space, we’re dead chilled.”

And her work means people like Paul, 42, can focus on putting on a good show.

Donna has an animated chat between scenes with Sean. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
‘It all comes together’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Stepping onto stage in front of a audience is far cry from his job as an ICT technician in the NHS.

“The same amount of drama but absolutely, completely different!” he jokes.

He plays several parts in the ensemble, including ‘Steve’ and ‘The Cop’.

Again he’s been doing shows since he was a schoolboy.

“Whenever you’re doing rehearsals you always feel you’re not ready but you get to the theatre and it all comes together.”

Tickets are on sale for Rent by Thomson-Leng Musical Society at The Space Theatre from May 28 to 31. Donations will be collected at shows for Waverley Care.

Conversation