How a troublesome tree became a beloved Stirling landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

How a troublesome tree became a beloved Stirling landmark

If you've ever wondered about the Whins of Milton totem pole, here's its fascinating backstory.

Isabell MacDiarmid says her neighbours are as fond of her totem pole as she is. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Isabell MacDiarmid says her neighbours are as fond of her totem pole as she is. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

There’s no shortage of recognisable landmarks in Stirling, but not many of them can be found in somebody’s front garden.

Whins of Milton’s wooden totem pole, located close to the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre, is covered with carvings and topped with an eagle, its wings spread majestically.

The unique sculpture has become a local meeting point, and is beloved by school children and adults alike.

So beloved, in fact, that when the original totem pole was brought down by a storm in the winter of 2023-24, its disappearance broke hearts.

Miraculously, none of the nearby houses were damaged, but the totem pole itself – which was around twice the height of the house it stood in front of – didn’t survive.

The Whins of Milton totem pole is a striking sight – and a well-known local landmark. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Its owner, Isabell MacDiarmid, says she then discovered wasps had nested inside, and the whole thing had to be disposed of.

The 88-year-old was just as devastated as her neighbours about the loss, and knew she had to install a replacement.

“It was quite a shock. I couldn’t believe it,” she says.

“I really was disappointed. I was really hurt that it had the cheek to come down.”

Isabell’s son, Gordon, took her up north, where a new, smaller totem pole was hastily carved.

The carvings on the totem pole all hold special meaning for the MacDiarmid family. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The tree, the TV presenter and the totem pole

But how did a wooden totem pole become a fixture of Whins of Milton in the first place?

Its surprising origin story involves a 40-year-old fir tree and TV historian Neil Oliver.

Isabell and her late husband William, an engineer, built their Whins of Milton home themselves over the course of a year in the early-1970s, with help from friends and colleagues.

The land had been a tree nursery, and the couple gave trees “to everybody in the locality” before construction started, according to Isabell.

Isabell and Rodney Holland, who carved the original totem pole, just after its completion in 2014. Image: Isabell MacDiarmid

Just two firs stayed on the site, and only one of them survived.

Four decades later, in summer 2012, the tree had grown to around 20 feet and become a threat to the MacDiarmids’ home.

Isabell was determined to save it, somehow.

She says Neil Oliver, who was working on an archaeological dig on the Bannockburn battlefield site at the time, passed by while the tree was being trimmed and asked what the plan was.

TV presenter and historian Neil Oliver played a part in the first totem pole’s story. Image: Isabell MacDiarmid

As Isabell tells it, she replied: “I would very much like a totem pole”, and the presenter felt it was a great idea.

She laughs: “I went back to William and Gordon and said: ‘See that historian over there? He says I should have a totem pole.'”

The first totem pole during the carving process. Image: Isabell MacDiarmid

Carvings are tributes to friends and family

The tree’s branches were completely removed in 2013, and Rodney Holland from the Borders carved the totem pole’s many intricate decorations using a chainsaw.

“He could do a robin with this big saw. He was an artist – a real artist,” remembers Isabell.

The original piece had more than 40 carvings, all holding special meaning for Isabell and William.

Many of them were tributes to loved ones across the globe, including a kangaroo for friends in Australia.

A kangaroo features on the second totem pole. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Though the second totem pole that stands in the MacDiarmids’ garden today doesn’t have nearly as many carvings, several of them are faithful recreations.

The Route 66 road sign is a nod to son Gordon’s time spent in the US for work.

There’s a diving helmet for William’s apprentice Ronnie, who tirelessly helped the couple to build their house when he was 18, before going on to work as a North Sea diver for 25 years.

Isabell isn’t online but has been told her totem pole is internet famous. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Friends from Indiana are represented by a red cardinal, the official state bird.

A new, bigger kangaroo features, as well as a red-breasted robin.

There are heart shapes, too. William, who had a heart problem, asked for these to be included on the first totem pole in honour of the Healthy Hearts group he attended.

He died in 2021, aged 83.

William’s lasting legacy

Isabell says Gordon described his mum and dad as “stuck like glue”, and she admits it was true.

She and William enjoyed hillwalking together, just the two of them.

Four years after his death, Isabell keeps herself busy with her garden and as a volunteer at Stirling Carers Centre, which provides support for unpaid carers.

Last year, at the age of 87, she completed the Kiltwalk four-mile Wee Wander, raising over £600 for charity.

But it’s clear her late husband is never far from her mind.

The late William MacDiarmid, in his signature overalls, building the red sandstone wall that still stands strong outside the family home. Image: Isabell MacDiarmid

“That is William,” she says, smiling as she looks at old photographs.

“He never got dressed. You never saw him out of overalls.

“It was either blue overalls or orange overalls.”

William’s legacy lives on in the house he lovingly built, from the woodwork inside to the sandstone wall that encircles the garden.

And, of course, in the totem pole on the front lawn – back by popular demand and, you may be relieved to learn, strapped down tightly by Gordon in case of high winds.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Lifestyle

Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy's closing after 42 years
Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory
NTS visitor services supervisor Mike Metcalfe and Gayle Ritchie at newly renovated Barry Mill.
I visited historic Barry Mill in Angus, back in action after mystery £30K donation…
West Newton House
Georgian home near Arbroath coast on the market for under £2m
Dundee woman Danielle Alexander was only diagnosed with an exceptionally rare form of mitochondrial disease three years ago - when she was 33.
DNA test breakthrough brought Danielle relief after 33-year struggle over ultra rare condition
brunch-dishes-at-heavenly-desserts-dundee
Indulge in Dundee’s chicest brunch spot with an irresistible May offer
NHS Tayside has apologised over messaging on changes to autism and ADHD assessments. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside apologises over messaging on changes to autism and ADHD assessments
Dundee mum Kerry Larmour, her son Joel and daughter Willow owe their lives to blood donations.
EXCLUSIVE: How donated blood saved THREE lives in one Dundee family
Louise Coyne (left) and Ellie Laird with a copy of David's posthumous book at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Michael Alexander
'Bittersweet' triumph as family finish St Andrews golf caddie David Coyne’s book following death…
David Dines and Suzanne Tyler outside Coastal View. Image: BBC.
Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland's Home of the Year

Conversation