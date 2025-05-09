Relight: ‘Major’ concerns raised over struck-off psychologist’s prominent role at Dundee church

A relative of a Relight Church member has expressed “deep concern” over the role of a struck-off psychologist at the Dundee organisation.

Relight Church began in Dundee in 2024, founded by local business owners Dean and Janine Wallace.

They baptise members in the River Tay, which has attracted attention on social media.

The church has an in-person congregation of around 30 people, with up to 40 more joining services online.

Relight combines self-help and mental health “coaching” elements with more traditional practices like Sunday service, Bible study and fellowship meetings.

The concerned person, who did not wish to be identified by members of Relight Church, contacted The Courier to highlight the position of Dr Elinor Harper, a founding member of the church.

They told us their loved one has reported members receiving “coaching” from Dr Harper, who goes by Dr Ellie within the Relight Church community.

They felt this was “very worrying” as Dr Harper was previously struck off by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service in 2021 for engaging in a personal, sexual relationship with a patient.

Specifically, they said they were “unnerved” that Relight Church is “bombarding” potentially vulnerable members with “mental health teachings”, without appropriate clinical expertise and safeguarding in place.

“These people don’t know what they’re dealing with,” they said. “And that worries me.”

Since joining Relight, the source added, their loved one has become “secretive and withdrawn”, which they claim is out of character.

This has compounded their concerns about members’ psychological wellbeing.

However, when we approached members of the church to discuss the person’s concerns, public-facing founders Dean and Janine maintained the organisation is acting responsibly.

Here we break down who Dr Harper is, her involvement with Relight Church Dundee, Relight’s answers to our questions and Dr Harper’s response to the concerns raised.

Who is Dr Ellie Harper?

Dr Elinor “Ellie” Harper is a Liverpool-based psychologist with a doctorate in Counselling Psychology from Teesside University.

She worked as a researcher from 2013-2017.

Dr Harper then worked as an NHS psychologist for 2 years from 2017-2019, at which time she was married.

In 2018 she began a personal, sexual relationship with a patient who had a history of mental health issues.

She left her marriage and embarked on a romantic relationship with said patient, while continuing their therapy sessions.

Dr Harper left her post in 2019 but was subject to a complaint about her professional misconduct, made by the patient’s ex-wife.

An investigation by HCPTS in 2021 found that her fitness to practise was impaired as she had not maintained professional boundaries with the patient.

She was also found to have lied to a colleague when questioned about her relationship with the patient.

Subsequently, she was struck off in a hearing which ended on June 25 2021.

Since leaving the NHS, Dr Harper has practised privately under the titles ‘psychologist’ and ‘human flow psychologist’.

These are not protected titles in the UK, meaning anyone can use them without a registration.

She has spoken openly about her past, and admitted to being struck off on episode 47 of The Proper Mental Podcast, hosted by Tom Davies, which aired on November 22 2021.

What does Dr Harper have to do with Relight?

Dr Harper is an associate of Miami-based consultant John Lenhart, founder of self-help company Flowcess.

Lenhart’s book, Modelling God, forms the basis of Relight’s teaching.

She undertook coaching from Lenhart after leaving the NHS and now cites his methods as part of her own private practice.

When contacted by The Courier, Relight leaders Dean and Janine assured us that they were aware of Dr Harper’s history prior to her involvement with Relight, and that she is a founding member of the church.

They stated her role is “trustee on the board and Chair of the Board” and that she “supports” the church’s free coaching programme.

When asked what exactly her role entailed, the Relight leaders confirmed Dr Harper is involved in conducting coaching sessions with Relight members.

What were Relight’s answers to our questions?

When asked if they felt it was responsible to have someone who has been deemed too compromised to practise conducting mental health sessions, Dean and Janine responded: “Yes. Dr Harper is a mental health expert and psychologist, and she got help with the issue to the point where she can help others.”

When asked what safeguards Relight has put in place to protect members in light of Dr Harper’s previous misconduct, they said: “Dr Harper got help with this issue before Relight Church even began.

“All sessions are done online with two coaches present.”

Asked if members are told about Dr Harper’s history of misconduct prior to beginning sessions with her, they replied: “Dr Harper’s background is public record, and she has been very vocal about it.

“All of our coaches are encouraged to share their stories for the benefit of others.”

What are Relight’s teachings on scepticism?

I asked Dean and Janine if anyone at Relight beyond Dr Harper had any formal, industry recognised mental health qualifications.

The answer given was “no”.

When asked if they could speak to any reason why members might be behaving “secretive or withdrawn”, the Relight leaders said: “We are not aware of anyone who is secretive and withdrawn.”

When pressed on whether members are being discouraged from engaging with friends and family who are sceptical of Relight, Dean and Janine said: “No. We encourage people to understand sceptical people and have a dialog with them.

“If people are unable to have a civil discussion, then we encourage people to avoid them in order to maintain their mental and emotional health.”

What is Dr Harper’s response to concerns?

When approached for comment by The Courier, Dr Harper admitted her actions towards her former patient were “wrong” but maintained she was able to support Relight members effectively.

“Entering into [the relationship with a patient] was wrong,” she said.

“I deeply regret the pain caused to everyone involved by my actions during this time.

“Looking back, I can see that I was in a place of low self-esteem.

“Unfortunately, neither the NHS nor the HCPC were able to help me with the issues I was experiencing, short of medicating me and putting me on a waiting list for therapy.

“What Flowcess and Relight Church offers is beyond anything I have ever seen in psychology.

“Since being struck off, I have developed the ability to support others in a meaningful and impactful way.”