Best photos of Stirling’s annual Dumyat Hill Race

Competitors enjoyed good weather as they took on the 8km climb.

The Dumyat Hill Race 2025. Image: Eve Conroy
By Alex Watson, Heather Fowlie & Eve Conroy

Hundreds of Stirling runners laced up their trainers for a challenge on Wednesday evening (May 7), competing in the 50th Dumyat Hill Race.

The University of Stirling’s flagship running event all started because of a bet made on campus in 1972.

It has evolved into an annual hill race, involving a 390-metre climb across 8 kilometres of tough terrain.

The Courier’s photographer Eve Conroy was there to capture the energy and the stunning Stirling scenery.

The Dumyat Hill Race celebrates its 50th year.
Runners on the hill.
Determination!
Hundreds of people attended the race.
Spot the runners across the hill.
Starting the incline.
The race gets tougher the further up the hill they go.
Great day for a run!
Run wild, run free.
Conquering miles, collecting moments.
A race to the finish.
Sweat, smile, repeat.
Outrunning the sun.
Just keep running.
Step by step, mile by mile.
Almost at the top of the hill.
Last stretch!
Fastest female winner Emily McNicol and fastest male winner Angus Wright.

Conversation