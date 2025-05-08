Best photos of Stirling’s annual Dumyat Hill Race

Hundreds of Stirling runners laced up their trainers for a challenge on Wednesday evening (May 7), competing in the 50th Dumyat Hill Race.

The University of Stirling’s flagship running event all started because of a bet made on campus in 1972.

It has evolved into an annual hill race, involving a 390-metre climb across 8 kilometres of tough terrain.

The Courier’s photographer Eve Conroy was there to capture the energy and the stunning Stirling scenery.