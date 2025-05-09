6 of the most magical bluebell woods to visit in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

6 of the most magical bluebell woods to visit in Perthshire

With bluebells in full bloom, we picked our favourite woods in Perthshire to enjoy the stunning plants.

Kinclaven Bluebell Wood.
Kinclaven Bluebell Wood in Perthshire. Image: Eric Niven.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s bluebell season in Scotland – and Perthshire’s woods are bursting with these stunning beauties.

Conservation charity Woodland Trust Scotland said prolonged sun may have triggered the flowers into action a week or so earlier than usual in some places.

That means now really is the time to get out there and enjoy them.

Traditionally woodland flowers, they usually grow very close together to create a ‘sea’ or ‘carpet’ of bluebells.

Kinclaven Bluebell Wood in Perthshire.
Gorgeous Kinclaven Bluebell Wood in Perthshire. Image: Eric Niven.

They prefer the rich, undisturbed soils of long-established woods, so you’re most likely to see them in old and ancient woodland.

One of the top places to see these delicate little plants blooming is the appropriately named Kinclaven Bluebell Wood – but there are a few other magic spots across Perthshire, too.

Here’s a selection of our favourites…

1. Kinclaven Bluebell Wood

Tucked away north of Perth, Kinclaven Bluebell Wood is rightly regarded as one of the country’s finest bluebells woods.

The woods, between Kinclaven and Murthly, offer a peaceful, easy walk with well-worn trails and dappled sunlight filtering through ancient oaks and veteran beeches.

Children enjoying Kinclaven Bluebell Wood in Perthshire.
Children enjoying Kinclaven Bluebell Wood in Perthshire. Image: Julie Howden.

It’s a truly magical place and a must-visit during the month of May and early June.

A car park on the minor road slightly west of the hamlet of Kinclaven offers easy access and, from an information board, a gravel path rises gently into the trees where bluebells are soon spotted.

Oaks and bands of conifers shelter not only bluebells and other wildflowers but also provide a home for mammals like red squirrel, roe deer, pine marten, brown hare, hedgehogs, bats and birdlife.

2. Craig Wood, Dunkeld

This lovely oak wood is carpeted with bluebells, usually around the tail end of May.

It’s not far from Dunkeld, but many people visit the woods as part of a circular walk round Loch of the Lowes, which is famed for its nesting ospreys.

Bluebells in woods near Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Treat yourself to coffee and cake back in the bustling town afterwards.

3. Blair Castle, Blair Atholl

The white walls and fairy-tale turrets of Blair Castle are set amidst some of Perthshire’s most spectacular scenery.

Among the long grass and wildflowers that grow beneath its beautiful woodlands are acres upon acres of bluebells.

Atholl Estates ranger Julia Duncan with Gayle Ritchie and Labrador Toby outside Blair Castle. Image: Supplied.

Many of the estate’s paths are lined with gorgeous bluebells, so be sure to have your camera at the ready.

4. Bluebell (Darroch) Wood, Blairgowrie

You can access Darroch Wood from a small car park just off the Dunkeld Road, on the outskirts of Blairgowrie.

The circular walk around the woodland takes about 15 minutes, or else you can tackle the longer Bluebell Wood trail.

Bluebells in woods near Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Bluebells in woodland near Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

This is a two-mile circular that takes in Darroch Wood, Ardblair Wood, Fingask Loch and White Loch where, as well as bluebells in the oak woodlands, osprey are regularly seen fishing.

5. Cluny House Gardens, Aberfeldy

May is reckoned to be Cluny’s most glorious month.

There are many plants in bloom and the abundance of wild bluebells add to the ambience as do the fantastic scents and birdsong.

Magical Cluny House Gardens near Aberfeldy. Image: Shutterstock.

Cluny is a peaceful place so take your time, enjoy the atmosphere and be sure to take a seat.

Keep your eyes peeled for the garden’s numerous red squirrels, too.

6. Lady Mary’s Walk, Crieff

This popular walk runs west from Crieff along the banks of the River Earn.

It’s a brilliant time to spot bluebells – and coconut-scented gorse. The contrast between the blue and yellow flowers is striking.

Lady Mary’s Walk. Image: Alan Rowan.

The tranquil route was named after Lady Mary Murray, whose family were local landowners in the early 19th Century.

Are bluebells protected in Scotland?

Native bluebells are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

This means it’s against the law to dig up bulbs in the wild without landowner permission and landowners aren’t allowed to dig them up and sell them.

It takes more than five years for a bluebell patch to establish.

The flowers are an important source of nectar for bees and other insects, so don’t pick them, and take care not to step on them.

More from Lifestyle

The Tuscan style Pitlochry home for sale.
Beautiful Pitlochry home with Tuscan themes and ‘boutique hotel feel' for sale
Mhairi Wilson outside the Dairy. Image: BBC.
Striking Stirlingshire steading conversion features in Scotland's Home of the Year
Rona Banks.
194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market
CR0051940, Rebecca Baird, Broughty Ferry, Relight Church baptism event, where people will be baptised in the Tay on Broughty Ferry beach down from the castle. Picture shows; Relight Church gather on Broughty Ferry beach to pray before the baptisms Saturday 8th February, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Relight: 'Major' concerns raised over struck-off psychologist's prominent role at Dundee church
23
A90 restaurant for sale
Restaurant building by A90 in Angus hits market
Auchterarder cyclist William Black is gearing up for the World Transplant Games this August.
'A stem cell transplant saved my life - now I'm a gold medal winning…
Bodybuilding competitors lined up backstage
Meet the bodybuilders flashing tans and triceps in Fife to become Mr or Miss…
Angelos Pardalis has run Cafe Aina with his parents for the last seven years. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Popular Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina up for sale
St Luke's and Queen Street Church is on the market
A-listed Broughty Ferry church put up for sale after congregations merged
Dumyat Hill Race 2025's fastest female winner Emily McNicol and fastest male winner Angus Wright. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Best photos of Stirling's annual Dumyat Hill Race

Conversation