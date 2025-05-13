‘Why I fly abroad and come home to Monifieth in the same day’

I was scrolling on Facebook a few years ago when I discovered ‘Extreme Day Trips’.

This is a travel experience which involves visiting a distant location and returning home on the same day, with the goal of seeing as much as possible in that time.

I’ve always loved travelling – in fact, it’s a goal of mine to visit 50 countries before I turn 50 next year – so my curiosity was immediately piqued.

I joined the Scotland-based community on Facebook and started investigating my options.

‘I’ve completed four extreme day trips – here’s why I’m hooked’

Since then, I’ve completed four extreme day trips – three of which have been in Ireland.

Here’s why I’m hooked.

My first trip was to Belfast, which cost just £25 return from Edinburgh Airport. Living in Monifieth, this is one of the most convenient airports for me.

Although I had been to the city before, there were certain attractions I hadn’t had time to tick off previously.

One thing I did on this occasion was visit CS Lewis Square, which features incredible statues from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

I loved getting out of the city centre and it really opened up my eyes to Belfast.

I took my second trip to Dublin shortly after, with return flights from Edinburgh Airport costing £45.

Again, I had been to Dublin before, so I focused on visiting new attractions, including the Guinness Factory and the Molly Malone Statue.

24 hours in Lithuania

I also went to The Clarence Hotel, owned by Bono, for a coffee and cake in the afternoon.

Then in 2024, myself and a friend went to Kaunus in Lithuania. Again, this was just £45 return from Edinburgh Airport.

It was actually an overnight stay, but because we returned home within 24 hours, it still qualifies as an ‘Extreme Day Trip’!

This was a completely new destination for me and I was excited to explore the city.

Most recently, three friends and I booked a trip to Cork, and our return flights from Edinburgh Airport cost just £32.

It was an early start – we left Dundee at 3.30am on a Wednesday.

We also did a lot of walking. I usually do 20,000 to 40,000 steps on an extreme day trip, because I walk everywhere.

How I plan great Extreme Day Trips

We ate some amazing food, walked along the river, explored the city centre, saw some cathedrals, went to the Cork English Market and soaked up the sunshine. It was such a great day.

When it comes to planning a great extreme day trip, I always like to check out the most Instagrammable places.

This is a great way to discover the quirky attractions which aren’t quite so run-of-the-mill.

Still, I never plan my day out to a tee; I like to leave room for spontaneity.

I also believe in spoiling myself when I’m away – I always like to go to a five-star hotel for a coffee and cake.

I normally do this mid-afternoon to keep my batteries going, because it can be quite a long day.

For instance, if my flight is taking off at 7am, I like to get to the airport two hours early.

This usually means waking up at 3am and not getting home until after midnight.

One of my rules when I go away is to support the local economy as well.

How I support the local economy during Extreme Day Trips

This means I avoid the big brands where possible – I would never go to a Wetherspoons or McDonalds for lunch.

Instead, I like to try the local food. It’s more about doing your research and finding out where the best little greasy spoon is.

I also absolutely love checking out the local Christmas markets – I’ve organised three of my trips over the Christmas period – and buying handmade decorations from local makers.

Of course, I would always prefer to stay in a location for a longer.

But extreme day trips are a great travel option for people who just don’t have the time or money to travel otherwise.

From an affordability point of view, it just offers more opportunities to see the world.

I’ve never spent more than £50 on my flights or more than £100 during the day.

It’s easily the same price as a day out with your friends at home.

How much does an Extreme Day Trip cost?

For example, a return train from Dundee to Glasgow at peak times can cost up to £70.

Why not fly to Copenhagen for lunch instead?

And travelling as a single person can be especially expensive.

The amount of times I see holidays that are £300 per person for two people, and I go and price that holiday up, and it costs me £800 because there’s only one of me.

So, from a solo point of view, it’s perfect.

I also have elderly parents, and going away on a day trip means that if anything goes wrong, I’ll be back that night.

But don’t get me wrong, as much as I love to go abroad, I have also extensively travelled Scotland.

I think it’s really important that, as a tourist anywhere, you know your own country and that you’re a champion of your own country.

As told to features writer Poppy Watson.