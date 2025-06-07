How ‘chilled out’ alpacas are making ‘wedding dreams come true’ in Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How ‘chilled out’ alpacas are making ‘wedding dreams come true’ in Angus, Perthshire and Fife

We chatted to three couples who invited some very special fluffy guests to their weddings. Spoiler - the alpacas went down a storm!

Katie and Michael Donnelly got married at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Dundee with alpacas Lily and Forever from David's Hill Alpacas in St Vigeans
Katie and Michael Donnelly got married at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Dundee with alpacas Lily and Forever from David's Hill Alpacas in St Vigeans. Image: Jackson Photography and Films.
By Gayle Ritchie

Never mind horses and carriages – adorable alpacas are the hottest wedding trend for 2025.

The fluffy friends are increasingly joining couples on their big day as they look for quirky, unique ways to celebrate.

When Newtyle lovebirds Katie and Michael Donnelly were planning their wedding at Forbes of Kingennie near Dundee, they knew they wanted something extra special.

One of the gorgeous alpacas owned by Bowbridge Alpacas in fife. Image: Steve Brown.

Katie, 35, had become a fan of alpacas a few years earlier, having enjoyed frequent trips to see them at Balnuith Farm near Tealing.

“I thought they were so cute and friendly,” said Katie. “When we were thinking what to do for our wedding, the penny sort of dropped.

Alison Wiseman is the owner of Balnuith Alpacas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I just knew it would be amazing to have alpacas there on our big day – although I’m not sure Michael was convinced, initially!”

Katie, a mental health nurse at Kingsway Care Centre in Dundee, got in contact with David’s Hill Alpacas near St Vigeans, to see if she could hire two of the animals.

The two alpacas - Lily and Forever - that attended Katie and Michael Donnelly's wedding.
The two alpacas – Lily and Forever – that attended Katie and Michael Donnelly’s wedding. Image: Jackson Photography and Films.

“I knew they visited care homes and were hired for birthday parties, so I was delighted they could take two to our wedding,” she said.

How did the alpacas behave?

“They were so calm and chilled out, which was exactly what we wanted.

“And even when the piper came out and started playing the bagpipes they didn’t bat an eyelid! They were completely oblivious!”

Michael and Katie Donnelly with the alpacas at their wedding
Michael and Katie Donnelly with the alpacas at their wedding. Image: Jackson Photography and Films.

The alpacas that the owners of David’s Hill took along – Forever and Lily – were chosen for their easy-going natures.

They were impeccably turned out – both sported smart, colour-coordinated bow ties.

Katie and Michael took the alpacas for a walk round the grounds of Forbes of Kingennie. Image: Jackson Photography and Films.

Katie said Michael, 32, an agricultural salesman, didn’t quite believe it when he spotted the animals for the first time.

“He got quite a surprise! He looked at me in disbelief!” she said.

“We had the wedding ceremony and when we came outside, the alpacas were there, waiting for us.

“They stood so calmly while we got photos with them, and fed them wee bags of food.

“We then took them on a little walk down to a bridge near a pond, and into woodland.

“It was just fantastic – the icing on the cake for our wedding in October.”

The alpacas were popular with guests at the wedding. Image: Jackson Photography and Films.

Katie said she wanted something “unusual” for her big day – and was drawn to alpacas believing they would bring joy to guests.

“Everyone loved them – especially the kids,” she said. “There were a lot of laughs and smiles.”

All alpacas are different

Jayne Yule is the owner of David’s Hill Alpacas. She chose Lily and Forever because they were the best behaved.

“We’ve got nine alpacas and they’ve all got individual personalities,” she said.

“Lily and Forever are the best of friends and they’re so chilled out.

Wedding couple Katie and Michael Donnelly at Forbes of Kingennie with alpacas (Lily, brown, and Forever, white) from David’s Hill Alpacas. Image: Jackson Photography and Films.

“Some alpacas spit, but Lily and Forever never do. They’re just such an easy pair.

“People love to pet them and hold them on their leads for photos.

“And because alpacas like people’s faces, they’ll sometimes come up for a ‘kiss’.”

Alpacas in hot demand for weddings

Jayne’s alpacas are booked for three weddings in 2025 but she expects they’ll attend more.

“We’ve been doing treks and care home visits for eight years but weddings have become more popular over the last three,” she added.

David’s Hill charge £500 for two alpacas for 90 minutes at a wedding.

Three alpacas at Perthshire wedding

Another couple who invited alpacas to their wedding was Gregor and Karen Stuart of Aberuthven in Perthshire.

Gregor, a bridge engineer, and Karen, a nurse at St Margaret’s Community Hospital in Auchterarder, both 29, had three of the creatures when they tied the knot.

Gregor and Karen Stuart had three alpacas at their wedding at Alexander House in Auchterarder.
Gregor and Karen Stuart had three alpacas at their wedding at Alexander House in Auchterarder. Image: Caledonia Alpacas.

“It was my mum’s idea!” revealed Gregor.

“She thought it would be nice if the wedding – at Alexander House in Auchterarder – was a little quirky and different.

“There’s always a bit of down time for guests between the wedding ceremony, the meal and photos.

“Initially we thought about maybe getting some sort of entertainer like a magician, but then my mum came up with alpacas!

How was the experience?

“The company, Caledonia Alpacas, based at Banknock in Stirlingshire, seemed great, and the owner was super at keeping in touch.

“She asked our colour scheme, which was green and purple, and decorated the alpacas to match.

“They had flowers and foliage round their necks, and we were able to lead them around the huge lawns in front of the house.

Alpacas made sure Gregor and Karen Stuart’s wedding was a day to remember. Image: Caledonia Alpacas.

“Guests loved interacting with and petting the alpacas and everyone was up for posing in photos with them.”

A day to remember

Gregor said the trio of alpacas – Valentino, Chance and Eddie – were “really friendly” – and recommends would-be brides and grooms consider hiring some for their big day.

He was impressed that they were kept clean – and that Jen ensured they “did their business” discreetly and well out of sight.

“They certainly made it a day to remember for our wedding in August 2021,” he said.

“They created a lot of laughs and smiles. So I’d say alpacas are a brilliant form of wedding entertainment!”

What are the alpa-ckages?

Jen Pitcairn, who runs Caledonia Alpacas, said the company offers two “alpa-ckages”.

“We normally bring the alpacas for the section between the ceremony and the main reception although the beginning of the evening reception is also requested.”

“Guests can feed them, walk them, take photos and so on.

“We have them on leads and headcollars walking amongst the guests. They are certainly a talking point!”

Eddie from Caledonia Alpacas. Image: Supplied.

It’s £650 for a two-hour session with three alpacas and two handlers.

This includes paper bags of treats, and bow ties to match the bride and groom’s colour scheme.

Or if you fancy paying £800, you get four alpacas for two-and-a-half hours, with two or maybe three handlers.

This includes jute or organza bags of treats, a petting pen if required, matching bow ties or flower garlands, and short walks for guests around the grounds.

You can also choose bespoke options, upgrades on treat bags, and alcapa-themed favours or bridesmaid gifts.

Watch out for your bouquet!

Alpacas were a big hit at the wedding of former St Andrews University students Eilidh Dickson and Sandy Bendall, both 31.

The couple, who both work in the environmental sector, got married at Falside Mill, Kingsbarns, in July 2021.

Eilidh Dickson and Sandy Bendall had alpacas at their wedding at Falside Mill, Kingsbarns.
Eilidh Dickson and Sandy Bendall had alpacas at their wedding at Falside Mill, Kingsbarns. Image: Photos by Zoe.

“My family hired alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas as a surprise for Sandy and I, as we are both animal lovers,” said Eilidh.

“After our ceremony at St Salvator’s in St Andrews, it was amazing to be greeted by the alpacas as we arrived at Falside Mill.

“They were something different and added to our relaxed and fun vibe.

Eilidh Dickson bonds with an alpaca at her wedding
Eilidh Dickson bonds with an alpaca at her wedding. Image: Photos by Zoe.

“We had our photographs taken with the alpacas but I had to watch my bouquet!

“They were a big hit with the guests, particularly my two nieces, and people are still talking about them a few years later.”

