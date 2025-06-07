How ‘chilled out’ alpacas are making ‘wedding dreams come true’ in Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Never mind horses and carriages – adorable alpacas are the hottest wedding trend for 2025.

The fluffy friends are increasingly joining couples on their big day as they look for quirky, unique ways to celebrate.

When Newtyle lovebirds Katie and Michael Donnelly were planning their wedding at Forbes of Kingennie near Dundee, they knew they wanted something extra special.

Katie, 35, had become a fan of alpacas a few years earlier, having enjoyed frequent trips to see them at Balnuith Farm near Tealing.

“I thought they were so cute and friendly,” said Katie. “When we were thinking what to do for our wedding, the penny sort of dropped.

“I just knew it would be amazing to have alpacas there on our big day – although I’m not sure Michael was convinced, initially!”

Katie, a mental health nurse at Kingsway Care Centre in Dundee, got in contact with David’s Hill Alpacas near St Vigeans, to see if she could hire two of the animals.

“I knew they visited care homes and were hired for birthday parties, so I was delighted they could take two to our wedding,” she said.

How did the alpacas behave?

“They were so calm and chilled out, which was exactly what we wanted.

“And even when the piper came out and started playing the bagpipes they didn’t bat an eyelid! They were completely oblivious!”

The alpacas that the owners of David’s Hill took along – Forever and Lily – were chosen for their easy-going natures.

They were impeccably turned out – both sported smart, colour-coordinated bow ties.

Katie said Michael, 32, an agricultural salesman, didn’t quite believe it when he spotted the animals for the first time.

“He got quite a surprise! He looked at me in disbelief!” she said.

“We had the wedding ceremony and when we came outside, the alpacas were there, waiting for us.

“They stood so calmly while we got photos with them, and fed them wee bags of food.

“We then took them on a little walk down to a bridge near a pond, and into woodland.

“It was just fantastic – the icing on the cake for our wedding in October.”

Katie said she wanted something “unusual” for her big day – and was drawn to alpacas believing they would bring joy to guests.

“Everyone loved them – especially the kids,” she said. “There were a lot of laughs and smiles.”

All alpacas are different

Jayne Yule is the owner of David’s Hill Alpacas. She chose Lily and Forever because they were the best behaved.

“We’ve got nine alpacas and they’ve all got individual personalities,” she said.

“Lily and Forever are the best of friends and they’re so chilled out.

“Some alpacas spit, but Lily and Forever never do. They’re just such an easy pair.

“People love to pet them and hold them on their leads for photos.

“And because alpacas like people’s faces, they’ll sometimes come up for a ‘kiss’.”

Alpacas in hot demand for weddings

Jayne’s alpacas are booked for three weddings in 2025 but she expects they’ll attend more.

“We’ve been doing treks and care home visits for eight years but weddings have become more popular over the last three,” she added.

David’s Hill charge £500 for two alpacas for 90 minutes at a wedding.

Three alpacas at Perthshire wedding

Another couple who invited alpacas to their wedding was Gregor and Karen Stuart of Aberuthven in Perthshire.

Gregor, a bridge engineer, and Karen, a nurse at St Margaret’s Community Hospital in Auchterarder, both 29, had three of the creatures when they tied the knot.

“It was my mum’s idea!” revealed Gregor.

“She thought it would be nice if the wedding – at Alexander House in Auchterarder – was a little quirky and different.

“There’s always a bit of down time for guests between the wedding ceremony, the meal and photos.

“Initially we thought about maybe getting some sort of entertainer like a magician, but then my mum came up with alpacas!

How was the experience?

“The company, Caledonia Alpacas, based at Banknock in Stirlingshire, seemed great, and the owner was super at keeping in touch.

“She asked our colour scheme, which was green and purple, and decorated the alpacas to match.

“They had flowers and foliage round their necks, and we were able to lead them around the huge lawns in front of the house.

“Guests loved interacting with and petting the alpacas and everyone was up for posing in photos with them.”

A day to remember

Gregor said the trio of alpacas – Valentino, Chance and Eddie – were “really friendly” – and recommends would-be brides and grooms consider hiring some for their big day.

He was impressed that they were kept clean – and that Jen ensured they “did their business” discreetly and well out of sight.

“They certainly made it a day to remember for our wedding in August 2021,” he said.

“They created a lot of laughs and smiles. So I’d say alpacas are a brilliant form of wedding entertainment!”

What are the alpa-ckages?

Jen Pitcairn, who runs Caledonia Alpacas, said the company offers two “alpa-ckages”.

“We normally bring the alpacas for the section between the ceremony and the main reception although the beginning of the evening reception is also requested.”

“Guests can feed them, walk them, take photos and so on.

“We have them on leads and headcollars walking amongst the guests. They are certainly a talking point!”

It’s £650 for a two-hour session with three alpacas and two handlers.

This includes paper bags of treats, and bow ties to match the bride and groom’s colour scheme.

Or if you fancy paying £800, you get four alpacas for two-and-a-half hours, with two or maybe three handlers.

This includes jute or organza bags of treats, a petting pen if required, matching bow ties or flower garlands, and short walks for guests around the grounds.

You can also choose bespoke options, upgrades on treat bags, and alcapa-themed favours or bridesmaid gifts.

Watch out for your bouquet!

Alpacas were a big hit at the wedding of former St Andrews University students Eilidh Dickson and Sandy Bendall, both 31.

The couple, who both work in the environmental sector, got married at Falside Mill, Kingsbarns, in July 2021.

“My family hired alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas as a surprise for Sandy and I, as we are both animal lovers,” said Eilidh.

“After our ceremony at St Salvator’s in St Andrews, it was amazing to be greeted by the alpacas as we arrived at Falside Mill.

“They were something different and added to our relaxed and fun vibe.

“We had our photographs taken with the alpacas but I had to watch my bouquet!

“They were a big hit with the guests, particularly my two nieces, and people are still talking about them a few years later.”