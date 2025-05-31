Why a visit to the atmospheric ruins of Restenneth Priory near Forfar is good for the soul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why a visit to the atmospheric ruins of Restenneth Priory near Forfar is good for the soul

Restenneth Priory, believed to have been founded by a Pictish king around AD710, is a special place. It was much loved by Robert the Bruce, who buried his infant son here in 1327.

Gayle visits Restenneth Priory.
Gayle visits Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

The sun was blazing and there was barely a cloud in the sky as I took a drive out past Forfar to Restenneth Priory.

It was most definitely a day for sitting and quietly contemplating: I wasn’t planning any mad adventures.

Despite having lived in Angus for 13 years, it was my first visit to the priory, which I am rather ashamed to admit.

It’s super-easy to access, and there’s a dedicated car park just a few minutes’ walk away.

Path leading to Restenneth Priory.
Path leading to Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

As soon as I stepped out of the car, I was blown away by the sheer gorgeousness and perfection of this tranquil place.

Peace and tranquillity at Restenneth Priory

Cattle grazed quietly in lush pasture surrounding the priory, and the only sound (apart from a brief bout of barking from dogs in kennels at a house nearby) was that of birds twittering in the trees.

Inside Restenneth Priory.
Inside Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle RItchie.

I wandered around the remains of the ancient buildings, pausing to imagine the Augustinian canons who once lived here praying, gardening, eating and sleeping.

They apparently wore distinctive black robes, and lived like monks – in an enclosed religious community, but sometimes leaving the priory to worship with local people.

Gayle visits Restenneth Priory near Forfar
Gayle visits Restenneth Priory near Forfar. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

At the heart of the priory, which was an outpost of Jedburgh Abbey, was the church – the largest and most sacred building.

Alas, some of the ruins are fenced off, presumably for repair work, so I was unable to access everything.

Keep an eye out for fascinating features

But look closely and you might spot shallow basins used for washing vessels known as piscina, and carvings including window decorations.

The highlight, arguably, is the 14 metre tower, of which the base, dating from the 1100s, is the oldest part of the priory to survive.

Restenneth Priory is the perfect place for quiet contemplation.
Restenneth Priory is the perfect place for quiet contemplation. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

As well as the ruins of the ancient church, with its tower, chapter house foundations, cloister walls and doorways, and chancel, there are fascinating gravestones.

One, in the grounds, has a smiley face carved into it. It’s pretty quirky and a cute way to honour a loved one.

However, I’ve yet to find out the history and story behind it and who might be buried under it.

A crude medieval grave slab inside Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle Ritchie
A crude medieval grave slab inside Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Another gravestone, inside the cloisters, is also pretty cool, and has been described as “crude medieval grave slab”.

I sat for a couple of hours on the grass outside the priory, simply drinking in the atmosphere. I highly recommend it; it’s good for the soul.

What walk options are nearby?

Suitably refreshed, I decided to explore the surrounding area, and having noticed a path leading from the car park down into woodland, I headed in that direction.

It turns out the priory is on the Forfar Path Network, which means you can include a visit in a wider circuit.

Restenneth Priory links to the Forfar Path Network.
Restenneth Priory links to the Forfar Path Network. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

After passing drystane dykes lined with bluebells, I found myself on a marshy path flanked by high reeds that runs through the wetlands of Restenneth Moss.

Apart from a few slight soggy sections, it was bone dry. This is unusual: the path is often flooded.

The path heads through marsh – part of Restenneth Moss. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I followed the path, walking under an old railway bridge, soon reaching the hamlet of Lunanhead.

I turned at this point, but, back at the priory, continued on the path in the opposite direction.

What’s special about the landfill site?

This took me through a landfill site, which was bizarrely chosen by designer Stella McCartney for a photo shoot in 2017.

The following year, in 2018, the site hosted renowned film-director Elena Petitti di Roreto, who brought a full crew to shoot for Vogue Italia.

I honestly don’t know how the models coped. The stench of rotting rubbish is gag-worthy!

An old railway bridge near Restenneth Priory.

I scuttled on, keen to get away, soon ending up beside Forfar Golf Course.

There were options to continue – back into Forfar or along another path to the village of Kingsmuir – but I had things to do and places to be so I knocked my walk on the head.

Back at the priory, I couldn’t resist taking just a few more photos.

What’s the history of Restenneth Priory?

Interestingly, there are different theories about when it was founded.

The earliest masonry, at the base of the tower, dates from the 1100s.

But there’s said to be a strong possibility that Restenneth was where the Pictish King Nechtan built his first stone church around AD715.

<yoastmark class=

Another fascinating fact is that King Alexander I had the sacred annals of Iona transferred to Restenneth in the 1100s to keep them safe from encroaching Scandinavians.

In 1162, the priory was established by Augustinian canons, and became a sort of quiet outpost of Jedburgh Abbey in the Borders.

Entrance to Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

At that time the priory sat on the banks of a small loch, which provided canons with a good supply of fish and fresh water.

However this was drained in the 18th Century for its marl, which was used as a rich fertiliser.

Sad story of Robert the Bruce’s son

Following the Wars of Independence, Robert the Bruce became a generous patron of the priory.

And in 1327 King Robert buried his infant son, Prince John, in the church.

The young prince was the only member of Bruce’s family not to be buried in Dunfermline Abbey.

The tower at Restenneth Priory. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

By 1501 there were only two canons in residence.

And after the 1560 Reformation, Restenneth had a number of private owners.

One, George Dempster of Dunnichen, turned part of the old choir into a family burial place.

Restenneth Priory’s remaining walls. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The priory was damaged by troops who set up camp here during the 1745 uprising, and spent much of the 1800s as accommodation for cattle.

It passed into state care in 1919, and is now looked after by Historic Environment Scotland.

