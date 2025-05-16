Guests show off their best florals at V&A Dundee Garden Futures opening night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guests show off their best florals at V&A Dundee Garden Futures opening night

What did guests wear to the Thursday night opening of V&A Dundee's new exhibition: Garden Futures: Designing with Nature?

Penny Kennedy is an ambassador for the new Garden Futures exhibition at V&A Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Hundreds of guests – including artists, designers, business owners and social media influencers – stepped out in style on Thursday night for the opening of V&A Dundee’s new exhibition: Garden Futures: Designing with Nature.

And in a nod to the display’s outdoors theme, they wore everything from floral dresses and Hawaiian shirts to watering can earrings and flower brooches.

The exclusive exhibition, which delves into how garden design impacts us all in useful and joyful ways, will run from May 17 until January 25 at the museum.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks from the event.

Chris Heather, 36, Dundee

Chris Heather. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a donut-flogger. (He runs Dundee food truck Heather Street Food).

What are you wearing?

The shoes are Nike, the trousers are Hugo Boss and the T-shirt is Asos.

How would you describe your style?

Donut-splattered-sleep-deprived-Dad core.

Who is your style icon?

Gandhi.

Christina Miller, 42, Broughty Ferry

Christina Miller. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a communications manager.

What are you wearing?

The dress is Realisation Par, the bag is LK Bennett, and the shoes are Sezane.

How would you describe your style?

My style is all about clothes I feel great in, whether it’s everyday jeans and a T-Shirt or a beautiful dress. As long as it makes me feel good and happy, it’s my style!

Who is your style icon?

Carrie Bradshaw with a sprinkling of Charlotte York (Sex and the City characters).

Richard Payton, 39, Carnoustie

Richard Payton. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an electrician.

What are you wearing?

The shirt and trousers are Wax London and shoes are Oliver Sweeney.

How would you describe your style?

It is quite personable. I don’t really care how other people dress.

Who is your style icon?

A bit of David Bowie.

Felicity Clifford, 33, Edinburgh

Felicity Clifford. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a journalist.

What are you wearing?

It’s all really old and from second-hand shops. The hat is by NJ Miller. I like hats!

How would you describe your style?

Most of the time, it’s very casual. If I’m not wearing work clothes, I’m in leggings and old T-Shirt working on the farm or outside.

Who is your style icon?

Kirsty Wark (former BBC Newsnight presenter). She manages to be fashionable while grilling politicians!

Zoe MacKenzie, 29, Dundee

Zoe MacKenzie. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a communications manager.

What are you wearing?

The dress is All Saints, the shirt and bag are Cos, and the shoes are Vagabond.

How would you describe your style?

I am usually wearing boxy tailored pieces.

Who is your style icon?

Claudia Winkleman.

Gary Jamieson, 44, Dundee

Gary Jamieson. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a skills development officer at V&A Dundee.

What are you wearing?

The suit is from Twister Tailor, the shirt is TK Maxx and the shoes are Zara.

How would you describe your style?

My granny’s curtains.

Who is your style icon?

Liam Gallagher.

Ally Heather, 35, Dundee

Ally Heather. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a writer and presenter.

What are you wearing?

The top is Only & Sons, the suit trousers are Moss, and the shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

‘Stylish day at the museum’.

Who is your style icon?

Jake Gyllenhaal.

Samantha Payton, 35

Samantha Payton. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a content manager at V&A Dundee.

What are you wearing?

The dress is Lace and Beads, the jacket is H&M, and the bag and shoes and Gucci.

How would you describe your style?

Ultra feminine with ruffles and frills.

Who is your style icon?

My friends.

Erik Peters, 28, Rotterdam

Erik Peters. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an artist.

What are you wearing?

The dress is Issey Miyake, the cowboy boots are second-hand, and the embroidered flower pins were made by my mum.

How would you describe your style?

Versatile.

Who is your style icon?

My friends.

Penny Kennedy, 71, Strathtay

Penny Kennedy. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a designer and an ambassador for the Garden Futures exhibition.

What are you wearing?

The dress is by New Zealand designer Juliett Hogan, the belt is Dolce Gabbana, the shoes are Paraboot, and the earrings are Kennedy Harrison – I designed them myself..

How would you describe your style?

I only wear things I love. I’m all about ethical clothing.

Who is your style icon?

Sharon Stone, particularly her outfit at the 1998 Oscars – it was a memorable fashion moment.

Lynn Short, 55, Dundee

Lynn Short. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a councillor.

What are you wearing?

The suit is from Next, the top is JD Williams, the shoes are New Look and the bag – inherited from my mum – is Coach.

How would you describe your style?

Tonight it is loud!

Who is your style icon?

Lady Gaga. I love Lady Gaga.

Stevie Newall, 34, Dundee

Stevie Newall. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an illustration student.

What are you wearing?

It is all second-hand and vintage.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Who is your style icon?

Tonight it is David Bowie – but it changes all the time.

Moy Barron, 24, Dundee

Moy Barron. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a visitor assistant at V&A Dundee.

What are you wearing?

The two-piece is from H&M and the shoes are Dr Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Groovy and funky.

Who is your style icon?

My younger sister. She is very stylish.

Gabriel Comnene, 26, Dundee

Gabriel Comnene. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an illustration student.

What are you wearing?

This is my prom suit! It’s Moss. And the shirt is from Debenhams, before it closed down. I’ve had all these clothes since I was 16.

How would you describe your style?

Normally I am less smart and more hippy-ish.

Who is your style icon?

Every Doctor Who. But particularly Tom Baker, Peter Capaldi and David Tennant.

