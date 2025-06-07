Animal weddings: Your guide to including them on your big day in and around Dundee, Fife and Perth

Animals can add a unique, memorable touch to a wedding, whether it’s a case of bringing the family pet or inviting other creatures.

Popular choices include dogs, ponies, birds of prey, and of course alpacas.

If you’re desperate to take your beloved dog, then you need to consider a few things such as: what happens when Fido needs to do his business?

That’s when a service like dog chaperoning comes in handy.

Dog chaperoning

Perth-based dog wedding chaperone Laura Findlay has been making couples’ dreams come true across Scotland since she set up her business, Solo Paws, in 2023.

Her mission is to offer a personalised service to wedding couples, whether simply to bring pets along for the photo shoot, festoon them in special wedding attire, or look after them before, during and after the ceremony.

Laura can be involved as much or as little as the couple want. Her lowest price is £50 and this can rise to a few hundred pounds depending on the service.

She can walk the dog, give it a wash, tart it up, put on a wee bandana, bow-tie or a special collar with a wooden heart.

Horses and ponies

Imagine having miniature Shetland ponies at your wedding!

Haggis and Squiggles, from Blairgowrie-based Alba Therapy Ponies, have been invited to their first wedding in September.

Their owners, Alex Barr and Drew Myers, said while the cute equines will be “confetti ponies” at the ceremony, they’ll then be available for “pony enrichment sessions” with children.

“Our two superstar ponies Haggis and Squiggles wear flower arrangements on their backs, and wicker baskets filled with confetti for guests to throw,” said Alex.

“They can also carry bottles of prosecco or beer. They act as ‘four-legged waiters’ when they mingle over cocktail hour to distribute drinks.

“Children at the weddings can also learn how to groom and care for them.”

“We’re marketing the ponies for weddings and hope to have some more last minute bookings this summer,” added Alex.

Birds of prey and owl ring-bearers

Owls can be used as ring-bearers indoors, while other birds of prey may be lined up for outdoor ceremonies.

Guests could be welcomed by majestic birds perched at the entrance, and enjoy interactive flying experiences.

Elite Falconry based at Cluny Mains Farm, near Kirkcaldy, offer various wedding packages.

These include getting an eagle or owl to fly over the head of guests to deliver the rings and to the (pre-trained) best man.

They also offer an ‘eagle cam’, where an eagle wearing a small camera soars above the venue capturing footage of guests arriving.