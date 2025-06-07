Animal weddings: Your guide to including them on your big day in and around Dundee, Fife and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal weddings: Your guide to including them on your big day in and around Dundee, Fife and Perth

Incorporating animals into wedding ceremonies is becoming more and more popular. These local businesses tell you how.

Drew Myres with haggis and squiggle the miniature shetland ponie
Drew Myres with Haggis and Squiggle the miniature Shetland ponies who have been invited to their first wedding.
By Gayle Ritchie

Animals can add a unique, memorable touch to a wedding, whether it’s a case of bringing the family pet or inviting other creatures.

Popular choices include dogs, ponies, birds of prey, and of course alpacas.

If you’re desperate to take your beloved dog, then you need to consider a few things such as: what happens when Fido needs to do his business?

David and Carolanne Heighton's Labradoodles. Image: Robyn's Boudoir Photography.
David and Carolanne Heighton’s Labradoodles at their wedding at the Rhynd in Fife. Image: Robyn’s Boudoir Photography.

That’s when a service like dog chaperoning comes in handy.

Dog chaperoning

Perth-based dog wedding chaperone Laura Findlay has been making couples’ dreams come true across Scotland since she set up her business, Solo Paws, in 2023.

Her mission is to offer a personalised service to wedding couples, whether simply to bring pets along for the photo shoot, festoon them in special wedding attire, or look after them before, during and after the ceremony.

Solo Paws director Laura Findlay with three labradoodles she chaperoned at David and Carolanne Heighton’s wedding at the Rhynd in Fife. Image: Supplied.

Laura can be involved as much or as little as the couple want. Her lowest price is £50 and this can rise to a few hundred pounds depending on the service.

She can walk the dog, give it a wash, tart it up, put on a wee bandana, bow-tie or a special collar with a wooden heart.

Horses and ponies

Imagine having miniature Shetland ponies at your wedding!

Haggis and Squiggles, from Blairgowrie-based Alba Therapy Ponies, have been invited to their first wedding in September.

Drew Myres of Alba Therapy Ponies with Haggis. Image: Supplied.

Their owners, Alex Barr and Drew Myers, said while the cute equines will be “confetti ponies” at the ceremony, they’ll then be available for “pony enrichment sessions” with children.

“Our two superstar ponies Haggis and Squiggles wear flower arrangements on their backs, and wicker baskets filled with confetti for guests to throw,” said Alex.

Haggis the miniature Shetland pony. Image: Supplied.

“They can also carry bottles of prosecco or beer. They act as ‘four-legged waiters’ when they mingle over cocktail hour to distribute drinks.

“Children at the weddings can also learn how to groom and care for them.”

Kids adore Squiggles the miniature Shetland pony. Image: Supplied.

“We’re marketing the ponies for weddings and hope to have some more last minute bookings this summer,” added Alex.

Birds of prey and owl ring-bearers

Owls can be used as ring-bearers indoors, while other birds of prey may be lined up for outdoor ceremonies.

Guests could be welcomed by majestic birds perched at the entrance, and enjoy interactive flying experiences.

Elite Falconry based at Cluny Mains Farm, near Kirkcaldy, offer various wedding packages.

Roxanne Blyther from Elite Falconry with a Martial eagle. Image: Steve MacDougall.

These include getting an eagle or owl to fly over the head of guests to deliver the rings and to the (pre-trained) best man.

They also offer an ‘eagle cam’, where an eagle wearing a small camera soars above the venue capturing footage of guests arriving.

