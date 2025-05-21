What are stylish locals wearing the queue for ice cream in Broughty Ferry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are stylish locals wearing the queue for ice cream in Broughty Ferry?

Here are six fashionable looks from Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Amber Cochrane owns Verdala in Broughty Ferry. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The glorious sunshine in Dundee shows no signs of stopping.

And locals are making the most of it, with queues outside Visocchi’s Ice Cream on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday.

Here are six stylish looks from the Dundee suburb.

Jamie-Lee Gilchrist, 32, visiting Broughty Ferry from Aberdeen

Jamie-Lee Gilchrist. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an operations manager.

What are you wearing?

The shirt is from M&S, the jeans are DKNY, the belt is Loewe, the shoes are BW Army by Adidas, and the handbag is DeMellier.

How would you describe your style?

Casual but girly.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S is my favourite right now.

Who is your style icon?

I really like Lydia Millen and Victoria Magrath (social media fashion influencers).

Agnes Weber, 63, visiting Broughty Ferry from France

Agnes Weber. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The top is from Mango, the trousers are from French brand Promod, the shoes are Adidas Sambas and the bag is Hindbag.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Mango.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one – I just wear what I like!

Jojo Matthew, 33, from India and living in Dundee

Jojo Mathew. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a carer.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Snitch, which is a shop in India, although you can order online as well. And the shoes are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear neutral colours: a lot of black, white and grey.

Where do you like to shop?

Snitch.

Who is your style icon?

Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood actor.

Ruth Mordente, 28, from Dundee

Ruth Mordente. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a firefighter control.

What are you wearing?

The trousers and top are from Tesco and the shoes are Birkenstock.

How would you describe your style?

My style is quite laidback and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, H&M, Tesco and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

Helena Critchley, a social media influencer.

Amber Cochrane, 30, from Dundee

Amber Cochrane. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I own Verdala in Broughty Ferry.

What are you wearing?

The dress is Levate and I bought it from Lulu&M in Broughty Ferry. The glasses are Raybans, the shoes are Christian Louboutin – they are my only pair, I got them from an outlet store! – and the bag is Mulberry.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be quite put together but also fun and with a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Lulu&M, Zara and Reiss.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham.

Filippo Bell, 18, from Dundee

Filippo Bell. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The T-shirt is by Huf, I got it from Arkive in Dundee, the jeans are Carhartt, I thrifted them from a second-hand shop in New York, and the shoes are Nike Air Max 95s.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what’s comfortable and what I think goes well together. I like summer because you can dress down a bit, but winter is good too because you can explore with layers.

Where do you like to shop?

I really like Arkive in Dundee – they have a lot of great stuff,

Who is your style icon?

I watch a lot of football so I take inspiration from some of the players. Jules Kounde, who plays for Barcelona and the France national team, is cool.

