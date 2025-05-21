What are stylish locals wearing the queue for ice cream in Broughty Ferry?

The glorious sunshine in Dundee shows no signs of stopping.

And locals are making the most of it, with queues outside Visocchi’s Ice Cream on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday.

Here are six stylish looks from the Dundee suburb.

Jamie-Lee Gilchrist, 32, visiting Broughty Ferry from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an operations manager.

What are you wearing?

The shirt is from M&S, the jeans are DKNY, the belt is Loewe, the shoes are BW Army by Adidas, and the handbag is DeMellier.

How would you describe your style?

Casual but girly.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S is my favourite right now.

Who is your style icon?

I really like Lydia Millen and Victoria Magrath (social media fashion influencers).

Agnes Weber, 63, visiting Broughty Ferry from France

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The top is from Mango, the trousers are from French brand Promod, the shoes are Adidas Sambas and the bag is Hindbag.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Mango.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one – I just wear what I like!

Jojo Matthew, 33, from India and living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a carer.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Snitch, which is a shop in India, although you can order online as well. And the shoes are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear neutral colours: a lot of black, white and grey.

Where do you like to shop?

Snitch.

Who is your style icon?

Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood actor.

Ruth Mordente, 28, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a firefighter control.

What are you wearing?

The trousers and top are from Tesco and the shoes are Birkenstock.

How would you describe your style?

My style is quite laidback and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, H&M, Tesco and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

Helena Critchley, a social media influencer.

Amber Cochrane, 30, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I own Verdala in Broughty Ferry.

What are you wearing?

The dress is Levate and I bought it from Lulu&M in Broughty Ferry. The glasses are Raybans, the shoes are Christian Louboutin – they are my only pair, I got them from an outlet store! – and the bag is Mulberry.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be quite put together but also fun and with a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Lulu&M, Zara and Reiss.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham.

Filippo Bell, 18, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The T-shirt is by Huf, I got it from Arkive in Dundee, the jeans are Carhartt, I thrifted them from a second-hand shop in New York, and the shoes are Nike Air Max 95s.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what’s comfortable and what I think goes well together. I like summer because you can dress down a bit, but winter is good too because you can explore with layers.

Where do you like to shop?

I really like Arkive in Dundee – they have a lot of great stuff,

Who is your style icon?

I watch a lot of football so I take inspiration from some of the players. Jules Kounde, who plays for Barcelona and the France national team, is cool.