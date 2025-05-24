‘Other Murray brother’ Duncan’s 5 favourite places in Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Other Murray brother’ Duncan’s 5 favourite places in Dunblane

Duncan Murray picks the hometown spots that mean the most to him.

Dunblane's most famous fictional son Duncan Murray gives us some local insight. Image: Chris Forbes/Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Duncan Murray has lived in Dunblane all his life and knows his hometown like the back of his hand.

No gallivanting across the globe (say to France, Australia or Wimbledon) for Duncan.

He’s Dunblane through and through.

He’s also fictional – the unfortunate ‘other Murray brother’ who couldn’t play tennis, made up by Scottish comedian Chris Forbes.

Judy Murray, mother of Sir Andy and Jamie, got in on the joke in 2019, and the result was so convincing, lots of people still don’t realise it’s a joke.

‘Duncan’ has gone on to perform live with Judy and become beloved in his own right.

He may be a character but he’s larger than life, so we at The Courier asked him to choose his five favourite places in Dunblane and tell us why he loves them.

1. Stirling Road postbox

Shouldn’t all brothers – sorry, postboxes – be adored equally? Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Duncan’s first tip is to visit a certain postbox in Dunblane town centre.

“Just to be clear – no, I don’t mean my brother’s gold postbox on the High Street,” he says.

“To be honest I think the colour of that one makes it look a bit tacky.

Andy’s box gets enough attention as it is. I feel bad for the overlooked classic red wall box, which is just as valuable and just as useful as its golden counterpart.

“Sure, no one wants their photo with the older box, and it might not be as exciting. But I think we are both worthy of love.

“The postboxes are both worthy, I mean. I’m definitely just talking about postboxes.”

2. Rubber Chicken Theatre

Rubber Chicken Theatre is a social enterprise that works to provide access to the arts for everyone. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A well-known lover of the arts and performing, Duncan has a special place in his heart for Rubber Chicken Theatre on the High Street.

He calls it “one of the most culturally and artistically important performing arts centres, not just in Dunblane, but in the whole world.”

Duncan explains: “Mum and I rehearsed here for our live shows.

“I think, in time, people from all around the globe will travel here like a pilgrimage, in the same way people visit Abbey Road or the Globe theatre, keen to get a glimpse of where such an iconic duo like me and Mum once graced the humble floorboards.”

3. Scout hall

Sure, Andy won some tennis trophies in his time – but how many Cub badges did he earn? Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Yards away from Dunblane Sports Club, where Andy and Jamie first played tennis, Duncan forged his own legacy – at the Scout hall.

“I always loved my time here, even though being a Cub was much more challenging than I expected,” he admits.

“Some of the badges were practically impossible to earn.

“I managed to get my Home Help, Hobbies, and Collector badges, but I’m actually still trying to earn my Athletics, Community Impact, and Local Knowledge awards.

“Maybe this article will help me with that last one.

“Technically, as I’m still active in my quest for badges, I am the longest serving Cub in Dunblane history.”

4. Ochlochy Park

There were lots of animal friends for Duncan in Ochlochy Park. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The lush, green Ochlochy Park is a hidden gem, particularly on a sunny day.

“I spent a lot of time in this park as a kid,” says Duncan.

“Mostly because my mum would drop me off here on her way to the tennis centre with Andy and Jamie.

“At first, they would bring me along to act as a ball boy. But once it became clear that I had no talent at catching, throwing, or even holding the balls (they’re all fuzzy and feel funny), Ochlochy Park became my daily hangout.

“I loved wandering aimlessly, feeding the ducks, and chasing squirrels.

“I’d play my own games, like hide-and-seek and tig. Admittedly, harder to play by yourself, but at least no one was yelling about double faults and forearm smashes.”

5. M&S cafe

This isn’t just desperately seeking parental approval, this is M&S desperately seeking parental approval. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

If you’re a local, you’ve probably spotted Duncan in his final favourite Dunblane spot before.

And if you’re an M&S staff member, you’ve probably tactfully tried to get him to leave a few times.

“Sometimes I spend hours and hours in here and I don’t even like tea or coffee,” he reveals.

“But if I wait in here long enough, sometimes I get lucky and see my mum pop in for her shopping, and then I can plead with her to come and join me for a catch-up.

“She often refuses at first, but eventually I wear her down with the promise of cake.”

  • Chris Forbes, the real comedian behind Duncan Murray, will be performing work-in-progress show Father Christmas at the Edinburgh Fringe, August 11-17 (not 14)

