‘Other Murray brother’ Duncan’s 5 favourite places in Dunblane

Duncan Murray has lived in Dunblane all his life and knows his hometown like the back of his hand.

No gallivanting across the globe (say to France, Australia or Wimbledon) for Duncan.

He’s Dunblane through and through.

He’s also fictional – the unfortunate ‘other Murray brother’ who couldn’t play tennis, made up by Scottish comedian Chris Forbes.

Judy Murray, mother of Sir Andy and Jamie, got in on the joke in 2019, and the result was so convincing, lots of people still don’t realise it’s a joke.

‘Duncan’ has gone on to perform live with Judy and become beloved in his own right.

He may be a character but he’s larger than life, so we at The Courier asked him to choose his five favourite places in Dunblane and tell us why he loves them.

1. Stirling Road postbox

Duncan’s first tip is to visit a certain postbox in Dunblane town centre.

“Just to be clear – no, I don’t mean my brother’s gold postbox on the High Street,” he says.

“To be honest I think the colour of that one makes it look a bit tacky.

“Andy’s box gets enough attention as it is. I feel bad for the overlooked classic red wall box, which is just as valuable and just as useful as its golden counterpart.

“Sure, no one wants their photo with the older box, and it might not be as exciting. But I think we are both worthy of love.

“The postboxes are both worthy, I mean. I’m definitely just talking about postboxes.”

2. Rubber Chicken Theatre

A well-known lover of the arts and performing, Duncan has a special place in his heart for Rubber Chicken Theatre on the High Street.

He calls it “one of the most culturally and artistically important performing arts centres, not just in Dunblane, but in the whole world.”

Duncan explains: “Mum and I rehearsed here for our live shows.

“I think, in time, people from all around the globe will travel here like a pilgrimage, in the same way people visit Abbey Road or the Globe theatre, keen to get a glimpse of where such an iconic duo like me and Mum once graced the humble floorboards.”

3. Scout hall

Yards away from Dunblane Sports Club, where Andy and Jamie first played tennis, Duncan forged his own legacy – at the Scout hall.

“I always loved my time here, even though being a Cub was much more challenging than I expected,” he admits.

“Some of the badges were practically impossible to earn.

“I managed to get my Home Help, Hobbies, and Collector badges, but I’m actually still trying to earn my Athletics, Community Impact, and Local Knowledge awards.

“Maybe this article will help me with that last one.

“Technically, as I’m still active in my quest for badges, I am the longest serving Cub in Dunblane history.”

4. Ochlochy Park

The lush, green Ochlochy Park is a hidden gem, particularly on a sunny day.

“I spent a lot of time in this park as a kid,” says Duncan.

“Mostly because my mum would drop me off here on her way to the tennis centre with Andy and Jamie.

“At first, they would bring me along to act as a ball boy. But once it became clear that I had no talent at catching, throwing, or even holding the balls (they’re all fuzzy and feel funny), Ochlochy Park became my daily hangout.

“I loved wandering aimlessly, feeding the ducks, and chasing squirrels.

“I’d play my own games, like hide-and-seek and tig. Admittedly, harder to play by yourself, but at least no one was yelling about double faults and forearm smashes.”

5. M&S cafe

If you’re a local, you’ve probably spotted Duncan in his final favourite Dunblane spot before.

And if you’re an M&S staff member, you’ve probably tactfully tried to get him to leave a few times.

“Sometimes I spend hours and hours in here and I don’t even like tea or coffee,” he reveals.

“But if I wait in here long enough, sometimes I get lucky and see my mum pop in for her shopping, and then I can plead with her to come and join me for a catch-up.

“She often refuses at first, but eventually I wear her down with the promise of cake.”

Chris Forbes, the real comedian behind Duncan Murray, will be performing work-in-progress show Father Christmas at the Edinburgh Fringe, August 11-17 (not 14)

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook