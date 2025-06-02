5 of the most popular TikTok stars from Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the most popular TikTok stars from Stirling

From a fashion brand owner to a nutritionist, there are several TikTokkers from Stirling.

Livi Purcell owns Delulu Since 1999. Image: Livi Purcell/Instagram
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Social media site TikTok has more than one million users across the world creating content.

This has given people the opportunity to gain a following for a variety of topics, from cooking to comedy.

And Stirling has produced its fair share of social media sensations.

Here are five of the biggest TikTok stars from Stirling and Stirlingshire.

1) Jonathan Farley

Jonathan Farley’s tie videos have become a sensation. Image: Saltire News and Sport Ltd

Stirling tailor Jonathan Farley has gained millions of views from teaching viewers how to tie a tie.

He’s shown thousands the Eldredge Knot, which is considered the world’s most complicated, and invented his own, such as the Double Stirling.

Based in Bannockburn at his studio Perfectly Tailored, day-to-day he helps people find the perfect suit.

Jonathan has 244,000 followers on TikTok and more than two million likes.

2) Fraser Reynolds

Fraser Reynolds shares healthy recipes. Image: Fraser Reynolds/TikTok

Fraser Reynolds is passionate about showing people how to make healthy meals.

The former Bannockburn High PE teacher has almost 400K followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

Fraser runs In vs Out Nutrition, which aims to change the way people think about dieting food.

He’s also published two books – Tasty High Protein and Speedy High Protein.

3) Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson is also a TV personality. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Laura Anderson, who grew up in Cambusbarron, rose to fame when she was crowned runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island.

She’s also featured on Celebrity Karaoke Club and reality show Celebs Go Dating.

However, the TV personality has also had millions of views on her TikTok page.

Laura posts relatable content about being a mum, as well as fashion and makeup videos.

4) Livi Purcell

Livi Purcell.

Livi Purcell is best known for her vlogs showing her life in Glasgow running her very own fashion brand Delulu Since 1999.

The social media star, who appeared on The Agency: Unfiltered series three, is originally from Port of Menteith.

@livipurcelll has gained almost two million likes on her TikTok videos and has 20k followers.

5) John MacDonald

John MacDonald from Dunblane. Image: John MacDonald

Dunblane Dad John MacDonald has racked up more than 200,000 followers across his two TikTok accounts.

The 37-year-old started out making videos about being a dad to two teenagers.

But this year alone, he has gained more than 130k followers from making prank calls on his @prankster_john account.

He plans to quit his job in digital marketing to pursue content creation full-time.

