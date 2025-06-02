5 of the most popular TikTok stars from Stirling

Social media site TikTok has more than one million users across the world creating content.

This has given people the opportunity to gain a following for a variety of topics, from cooking to comedy.

And Stirling has produced its fair share of social media sensations.

Here are five of the biggest TikTok stars from Stirling and Stirlingshire.

1) Jonathan Farley

Stirling tailor Jonathan Farley has gained millions of views from teaching viewers how to tie a tie.

He’s shown thousands the Eldredge Knot, which is considered the world’s most complicated, and invented his own, such as the Double Stirling.

Based in Bannockburn at his studio Perfectly Tailored, day-to-day he helps people find the perfect suit.

Jonathan has 244,000 followers on TikTok and more than two million likes.

2) Fraser Reynolds

Fraser Reynolds is passionate about showing people how to make healthy meals.

The former Bannockburn High PE teacher has almost 400K followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

Fraser runs In vs Out Nutrition, which aims to change the way people think about dieting food.

He’s also published two books – Tasty High Protein and Speedy High Protein.

3) Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson, who grew up in Cambusbarron, rose to fame when she was crowned runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island.

She’s also featured on Celebrity Karaoke Club and reality show Celebs Go Dating.

However, the TV personality has also had millions of views on her TikTok page.

Laura posts relatable content about being a mum, as well as fashion and makeup videos.

4) Livi Purcell

Livi Purcell is best known for her vlogs showing her life in Glasgow running her very own fashion brand Delulu Since 1999.

The social media star, who appeared on The Agency: Unfiltered series three, is originally from Port of Menteith.

@livipurcelll has gained almost two million likes on her TikTok videos and has 20k followers.

5) John MacDonald

Dunblane Dad John MacDonald has racked up more than 200,000 followers across his two TikTok accounts.

The 37-year-old started out making videos about being a dad to two teenagers.

But this year alone, he has gained more than 130k followers from making prank calls on his @prankster_john account.

He plans to quit his job in digital marketing to pursue content creation full-time.

