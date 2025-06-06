We found a wedding dress for £150 – and other bargains at Callander charity shop’s bridal boutique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We found a wedding dress for £150 – and other bargains at Callander charity shop’s bridal boutique

Strathcarron Hospice charity shop in Callander specialises in wedding attire, so we went to hunt for bargains as wedding season begins.

Shop manager Ruth Mackay helps Debbie Clarke pick out some gowns to try. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Wedding season of 2025 is officially upon us.

And whether you’re a bridesmaid, a guest, a parent or the bride, finding an outfit for a wedding can be an expensive business.

Wedding gowns alone can retail for hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

Luckily for Stirling and Perthshire locals, Callander boasts a bridal boutique for those on a budget.

Strathcarron Hospice charity shop, on the main drag of the town, dedicates half of its premises to its Preloved Bridal Boutique.

Strathcarron Hospice Preloved Bridal Boutique, Callander. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

“People travel far and wide to choose their special wedding dress, bridesmaid dress or Mother of the Bride with us,” said a representative for the charity.

“Our shop also has men’s suits, so something for everyone.

“Choosing preloved is not only more economical, it is the sustainable option which more and more people are incorporating into their big day.”

But what is the stock like, and would you actually wear it to a wedding?

Interior of the shop. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Myself and my Courier colleague Debbie Clarke took a trip to Callander to find out.

And with help from store manager Ruth Mackay and volunteer Marion Strange, we put together six (almost) wedding-ready looks:

1. A ‘dream dress’ for Debbie

Debbie was looking for a wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and sparkles. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

The shop had bridal gowns in a range of styles, from long-sleeved 80s numbers complete with pearls and lace to sleek, modern, designer cuts.

Size-wise, the wedding dresses ranged from 8-18 on the day we visited – mind you, some have been altered already, so trying on is a must.

In almost no time, Debbie found her “dream dress” – a rhinestone-adorned gown with a subtle sweetheart cut and a slightly dropped waist.

The best part? It fit her like a glove.

Shop manager Ruth places the final flourish on Debbie’s look – a sparkly tiara headband. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

She also managed  to find accessories – a tiara and some sparkly peep-toe heels – which added to the look.

Dress: £150

Shoes: £10

Tiara: £15

Total look: £175

2. Rebecca sports ‘something blue’

Rebecca found a bridesmaid dress in her favourite shade. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

As well as bridal gowns, the boutique offers a lovely selection of bridesmaid dresses. When we visited, the selection went from sizes 10-20.

The modern trend of having bridesmaids pick their own dresses within a set colour palette means charity shop finds are on the cards for the bride’s pals more and more.

Rebecca browsing the accessories, with a selection of pastel bridesmaid dresses. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

I managed to find a simple, floor-length dress with hand-sewn faux pearls along the neckline in my favourite shade of blue, plus some sparkly shoes in my size.

The dress was a little loose around the bust, but could have been easily altered to fit perfectly. I would definitely wear this.

I also found “something borrowed” to complete the look – a tiny metal handbag, which felt super stylish against the soft fabric.

This small metal bag provided a cool contrast against Rebecca’s soft dress. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Dress: £20

Shoes: £10

Bag: £10

Total look: £40

3. Ruth is model mother-of-the-bride

Shop manager Ruth Mackay puts together a simple yet stunning ensemble. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

In our game of dress up, Ruth graciously joined in to play mother-of-the-bride.

Somehow, she’d never tried on the merchandise in her 12 years as manager, so this was new for her.

She found a stunning cream dress with intricate grey lace overlay, and a matching hat, both new with tags still on.

The hat’s original price tag was a whopping £249; but it was being sold here for £35.

“We have to balance the fact they’re brand new clothes with the fact that this place is for charity,” Ruth explained. “Price too high, and no one will buy it.

Ruth model a hat originally priced at £249, selling for £35. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

“Ultimately, it’s better for the hospice to get some money than none at all.”

And her eagle eye was a huge advantage – this dress looked much better ‘on’ than on the hanger.

She even found some silver peep-toes heels which fit her perfectly – although she said they’re “too high” for dancing.

This is why there’s always so many bare feet on the dancefloor!

Dress: £60

Hat: £35

Shoes: £8

Total look: £103

4. Debbie’s dress is fit for a princess

Debbie models a princess-cut dress. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Brides should never pick the first dress they try, so our make-believe bride for the day Debbie made sure to find a second option.

This princess-cut dress had loads of fun movement on the skirt, raising genuine smiles from the other customers.

Like all the dresses, it was in great nick, even down to fine details like the embroidered sparkles.

Details of a dress from Strathcarron Hospice charity shop bridal boutique in Callander. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Dress: £150

Shoes: £10

Tiara: £15

Total look: £175

5. Rebecca vs the ‘don’t wear white’ rule

Rebecca tries on a floral wedding guest dress. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

For my second look, I took on the challenge of finding a guest dress.

Though I couldn’t find much geared towards younger buyers, this Phase Eight dress appealed to me – I love a pop of colour, and I’d been looking for an excuse to try these red shoes.

The fit was comfy, and the dress itself was pristine. My only reservation is – does this count as a white dress? I wouldn’t want to be that guest.

Too white for a wedding? Rebecca tried on a guest dress. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Dress: £15

Shoes: £8

Clutch: £5.50

Total look: £28.50

6. Marion blooms in floral number

Volunteer Marion Strange modelled a modest floral dress perfect for a summer wedding. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Florals fall in and out of favour, but flowers never go out of style, and shop volunteer Marion Strange showed how it’s done in this painterly frock.

Paired with demure navy stilettos and a cheerful pink hat which complimented her purple-red hair, this look was the perfect combo of colourful and classy – ideal for a mother-of-the-bride or guest.

Volunteer Marion Strange and manager Ruth Mackay got in the bargain-hunting spirit at the charity shop’s bridal boutique. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Dress: £30

Hat: £20

Shoes: £7.50

Total look: £57.50

Strathcarron Hospice Charity Shop’s Preloved Bridal Boutique, 59 Main Street, Callander, is open every day from 10am-4pm. 

