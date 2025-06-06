We found a wedding dress for £150 – and other bargains at Callander charity shop’s bridal boutique

Wedding season of 2025 is officially upon us.

And whether you’re a bridesmaid, a guest, a parent or the bride, finding an outfit for a wedding can be an expensive business.

Wedding gowns alone can retail for hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

Luckily for Stirling and Perthshire locals, Callander boasts a bridal boutique for those on a budget.

Strathcarron Hospice charity shop, on the main drag of the town, dedicates half of its premises to its Preloved Bridal Boutique.

“People travel far and wide to choose their special wedding dress, bridesmaid dress or Mother of the Bride with us,” said a representative for the charity.

“Our shop also has men’s suits, so something for everyone.

“Choosing preloved is not only more economical, it is the sustainable option which more and more people are incorporating into their big day.”

But what is the stock like, and would you actually wear it to a wedding?

Myself and my Courier colleague Debbie Clarke took a trip to Callander to find out.

And with help from store manager Ruth Mackay and volunteer Marion Strange, we put together six (almost) wedding-ready looks:

1. A ‘dream dress’ for Debbie

The shop had bridal gowns in a range of styles, from long-sleeved 80s numbers complete with pearls and lace to sleek, modern, designer cuts.

Size-wise, the wedding dresses ranged from 8-18 on the day we visited – mind you, some have been altered already, so trying on is a must.

In almost no time, Debbie found her “dream dress” – a rhinestone-adorned gown with a subtle sweetheart cut and a slightly dropped waist.

The best part? It fit her like a glove.

She also managed to find accessories – a tiara and some sparkly peep-toe heels – which added to the look.

Dress: £150

Shoes: £10

Tiara: £15

Total look: £175

2. Rebecca sports ‘something blue’

As well as bridal gowns, the boutique offers a lovely selection of bridesmaid dresses. When we visited, the selection went from sizes 10-20.

The modern trend of having bridesmaids pick their own dresses within a set colour palette means charity shop finds are on the cards for the bride’s pals more and more.

I managed to find a simple, floor-length dress with hand-sewn faux pearls along the neckline in my favourite shade of blue, plus some sparkly shoes in my size.

The dress was a little loose around the bust, but could have been easily altered to fit perfectly. I would definitely wear this.

I also found “something borrowed” to complete the look – a tiny metal handbag, which felt super stylish against the soft fabric.

Dress: £20

Shoes: £10

Bag: £10

Total look: £40

3. Ruth is model mother-of-the-bride

In our game of dress up, Ruth graciously joined in to play mother-of-the-bride.

Somehow, she’d never tried on the merchandise in her 12 years as manager, so this was new for her.

She found a stunning cream dress with intricate grey lace overlay, and a matching hat, both new with tags still on.

The hat’s original price tag was a whopping £249; but it was being sold here for £35.

“We have to balance the fact they’re brand new clothes with the fact that this place is for charity,” Ruth explained. “Price too high, and no one will buy it.

“Ultimately, it’s better for the hospice to get some money than none at all.”

And her eagle eye was a huge advantage – this dress looked much better ‘on’ than on the hanger.

She even found some silver peep-toes heels which fit her perfectly – although she said they’re “too high” for dancing.

This is why there’s always so many bare feet on the dancefloor!

Dress: £60

Hat: £35

Shoes: £8

Total look: £103

4. Debbie’s dress is fit for a princess

Brides should never pick the first dress they try, so our make-believe bride for the day Debbie made sure to find a second option.

This princess-cut dress had loads of fun movement on the skirt, raising genuine smiles from the other customers.

Like all the dresses, it was in great nick, even down to fine details like the embroidered sparkles.

Dress: £150

Shoes: £10

Tiara: £15

Total look: £175

5. Rebecca vs the ‘don’t wear white’ rule

For my second look, I took on the challenge of finding a guest dress.

Though I couldn’t find much geared towards younger buyers, this Phase Eight dress appealed to me – I love a pop of colour, and I’d been looking for an excuse to try these red shoes.

The fit was comfy, and the dress itself was pristine. My only reservation is – does this count as a white dress? I wouldn’t want to be that guest.

Dress: £15

Shoes: £8

Clutch: £5.50

Total look: £28.50

6. Marion blooms in floral number

Florals fall in and out of favour, but flowers never go out of style, and shop volunteer Marion Strange showed how it’s done in this painterly frock.

Paired with demure navy stilettos and a cheerful pink hat which complimented her purple-red hair, this look was the perfect combo of colourful and classy – ideal for a mother-of-the-bride or guest.

Dress: £30

Hat: £20

Shoes: £7.50

Total look: £57.50

Strathcarron Hospice Charity Shop’s Preloved Bridal Boutique, 59 Main Street, Callander, is open every day from 10am-4pm.