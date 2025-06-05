Fife mum reveals why she changed careers from social worker to wedding celebrant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum reveals why she changed careers from social worker to wedding celebrant

44-year-old TJ Thomson has officiated at more than 200 weddings since taking on the new role - including couples in their jammies and a Halloween wedding.

Fife mum TJ Thomson reveals why she re-trained as a wedding celebrant.
Fife mum TJ Thomson reveals why she re-trained as a wedding celebrant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Chasing after dogs who have run off with wedding rings and fixing burst zips on mother-of-the-groom outfits is all in a day’s work for Fife wedding celebrant TJ Thomson.

The mum-of-one from Fife is realising her dream of being a wedding celebrant after re-training for the role four years ago.

“I always wanted to be a celebrant,” TJ explains.

“When we were in our 20s my sister and I had a dream of starting our own celebrant business.

“There is just no bigger honour than being able to officiate at a couple’s wedding and being part of their special day.”

I recently met the bubbly 44-year-old at her home in Coaltown of Balgonie which she shares with her husband ‘Mr T’, son ‘Master T’, and two French bulldogs, Tilly and Alba.

TJ Thomson, who lives in Fife, loves working as a wedding celebrant.
TJ Thomson, who lives in Fife, loves working as a wedding celebrant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Sitting chatting in her kitchen, she tells me what made her decide to take the plunge and re-train as a wedding celebrant, and what she enjoys most about the job.

What made TJ decide to become a wedding celebrant?

TJ, who grew up in Glenrothes and went to Glenrothes High School, started out her professional career in social work in 2001.

Becoming a celebrant was actually something she planned to do in her retirement.

But she says that plan changed after Covid hit in 2020.

“I managed to save a pot of money during the pandemic,” she explains.

“And during that time I had a bit of a calling so I started thinking about becoming a celebrant sooner.

“I ended up having a major operation and was going to be off work for a while.

“So during that time I decided to do the online training.”

In 2021 TJ completed her diploma in celebrancy and creative writing.

“I ended that year with the intention of just being a funeral celebrant.

“But then I started to get inquiries for weddings and it just took off!”

Creating bespoke ceremonies

TJ is part of a group of eight celebrants who cover Scotland and operate under the name Fulcrum Celebrants.

She reveals she runs a tight ship when it comes to working with a couple on their wedding ceremony.

Fife wedding celebrant TJ with one of her wedding couples.
Fife wedding celebrant TJ Thomson with one of her wedding couples. Image: Rebecca Holmes Photography

“I like to work to a timeline and plan a schedule,” she explains.

“A couple first approach me two or three years in advance usually to book their date.

“Then seven months before their wedding day I meet up with them to go through the logistics of the wedding ceremony – from start to finish.”

TJ’s favourite part of being a celebrant

TJ likes to meet the couple separately to hear their love story.

This is her favourite part of the job.

“I will ask them each the same questions. What did they think of their first date?

“Did they fancy them? What made them laugh the most?

“I do this because there is nothing better on their wedding day than for them to hear these lovely wee nuggets.

TJ officiating at one of her weddings.
Fife wedding celebrant TJ officiating at a wedding. Image: Bodaphotography

“The guests love it too!

“It’s seeing the faces when they hear the reasons why they love each other.

“Or the things that drive them up the wall, because that’s real relationships.

“For me, my favourite part is hearing these stories.”

TJ will spend around 30 hours writing up the couple’s story in a script for the ceremony.

And she also makes sure it includes the marriage legalities.

“There is nothing better than when you are reading through what the couples have said about why they really love each other.

“I have sat here with my morning coffee many times and had a greet.

“I just think how nice it is to do this as my job.”

‘I’ve had three weddings in my back garden’

TJ, who loves pre-loved fashion and buys all her work outfits from Vinted, tells me she has also officiated at some unconventional weddings.

These have included Halloween-themed nuptials and surprise weddings.

“I have also married couples in their jammies in the morning,” she says.

“We have had a nice breakfast of bacon butties and then done it over coffee.

“They wanted to keep it as chilled as possible.

“But the most unusual wedding venue I have done has been my back garden.

“I have had three weddings there.

“Lots of people are now having weddings in their gardens because things have got really expensive.”

Celebrant’s favourite wedding

TJ has had some special moments in her role as a wedding celebrant.

These include officiating at the marriage of her best friend Meggan and husband Craig at the Burgh Halls in Linlithgow last year.

TJ officiated at the wedding of her best friend Meggan and husband Craig at the Burgh Halls in Linlithgow.
TJ officiated at the wedding of her best friend Meggan and husband Craig. Image: itsvictoriaphotography

“It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to marry anyone.

“But when you have essentially grown up with someone, it adds a whole other dynamic to the meaning of friendship.”

But her favourite wedding was one which took place in her childhood friend’s back garden.

“I married my primary school friend and her husband in their garden.

“Just having them and their boys for the ceremony was really special.”

Despite working unsociable hours during the week and at weekends, TJ, loves being a celebrant.

And she hopes to continue doing it for the foreseeable future.

Fife wedding celebrant TJ is booked up until 2027.
Fife wedding celebrant TJ is booked up until 2027. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I will keep on doing this job but as I get older, at some point, I will probably do less.

“But for now my diary is booked out with weddings until 2027 and I am really grateful for that.”

