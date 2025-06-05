Fife mum reveals why she changed careers from social worker to wedding celebrant

Chasing after dogs who have run off with wedding rings and fixing burst zips on mother-of-the-groom outfits is all in a day’s work for Fife wedding celebrant TJ Thomson.

The mum-of-one from Fife is realising her dream of being a wedding celebrant after re-training for the role four years ago.

“I always wanted to be a celebrant,” TJ explains.

“When we were in our 20s my sister and I had a dream of starting our own celebrant business.

“There is just no bigger honour than being able to officiate at a couple’s wedding and being part of their special day.”

I recently met the bubbly 44-year-old at her home in Coaltown of Balgonie which she shares with her husband ‘Mr T’, son ‘Master T’, and two French bulldogs, Tilly and Alba.

Sitting chatting in her kitchen, she tells me what made her decide to take the plunge and re-train as a wedding celebrant, and what she enjoys most about the job.

What made TJ decide to become a wedding celebrant?

TJ, who grew up in Glenrothes and went to Glenrothes High School, started out her professional career in social work in 2001.

Becoming a celebrant was actually something she planned to do in her retirement.

But she says that plan changed after Covid hit in 2020.

“I managed to save a pot of money during the pandemic,” she explains.

“And during that time I had a bit of a calling so I started thinking about becoming a celebrant sooner.

“I ended up having a major operation and was going to be off work for a while.

“So during that time I decided to do the online training.”

In 2021 TJ completed her diploma in celebrancy and creative writing.

“I ended that year with the intention of just being a funeral celebrant.

“But then I started to get inquiries for weddings and it just took off!”

Creating bespoke ceremonies

TJ is part of a group of eight celebrants who cover Scotland and operate under the name Fulcrum Celebrants.

She reveals she runs a tight ship when it comes to working with a couple on their wedding ceremony.

“I like to work to a timeline and plan a schedule,” she explains.

“A couple first approach me two or three years in advance usually to book their date.

“Then seven months before their wedding day I meet up with them to go through the logistics of the wedding ceremony – from start to finish.”

TJ’s favourite part of being a celebrant

TJ likes to meet the couple separately to hear their love story.

This is her favourite part of the job.

“I will ask them each the same questions. What did they think of their first date?

“Did they fancy them? What made them laugh the most?

“I do this because there is nothing better on their wedding day than for them to hear these lovely wee nuggets.

“The guests love it too!

“It’s seeing the faces when they hear the reasons why they love each other.

“Or the things that drive them up the wall, because that’s real relationships.

“For me, my favourite part is hearing these stories.”

TJ will spend around 30 hours writing up the couple’s story in a script for the ceremony.

And she also makes sure it includes the marriage legalities.

“There is nothing better than when you are reading through what the couples have said about why they really love each other.

“I have sat here with my morning coffee many times and had a greet.

“I just think how nice it is to do this as my job.”

‘I’ve had three weddings in my back garden’

TJ, who loves pre-loved fashion and buys all her work outfits from Vinted, tells me she has also officiated at some unconventional weddings.

These have included Halloween-themed nuptials and surprise weddings.

“I have also married couples in their jammies in the morning,” she says.

“We have had a nice breakfast of bacon butties and then done it over coffee.

“They wanted to keep it as chilled as possible.

“But the most unusual wedding venue I have done has been my back garden.

“I have had three weddings there.

“Lots of people are now having weddings in their gardens because things have got really expensive.”

Celebrant’s favourite wedding

TJ has had some special moments in her role as a wedding celebrant.

These include officiating at the marriage of her best friend Meggan and husband Craig at the Burgh Halls in Linlithgow last year.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to marry anyone.

“But when you have essentially grown up with someone, it adds a whole other dynamic to the meaning of friendship.”

But her favourite wedding was one which took place in her childhood friend’s back garden.

“I married my primary school friend and her husband in their garden.

“Just having them and their boys for the ceremony was really special.”

Despite working unsociable hours during the week and at weekends, TJ, loves being a celebrant.

And she hopes to continue doing it for the foreseeable future.

“I will keep on doing this job but as I get older, at some point, I will probably do less.

“But for now my diary is booked out with weddings until 2027 and I am really grateful for that.”