Lifestyle Best photos of annual fun-filled Dunblane Fling Locals and visitors gathered together at the heart of the town for the festivities. Crowds gather for the Dunblane Fling. Image: Mark Ferguson By Alex Watson and Katherine Ferries June 1 2025, 12:33pm June 1 2025, 12:33pm Share Best photos of annual fun-filled Dunblane Fling Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/5257339/dunblane-fling-2025-photos-stirling/ Copy Link 0 comment Dunblane celebrated its yearly spring community event this weekend, with food, entertainment and live music. Residents and visitors gathered at The Drying Green on the town’s High Street on Saturday (May 31) afternoon, where stalls manned by local artists, makers and charities were waiting for them. Live music was performed throughout the afternoon, and the traditional rubber duck race along the Allan Water was a particular highlight for attendees. Children were kept busy learning circus and rugby skills, and spirits were high despite mixed weather. Pizza, hot dogs and a hog roast were among the many delicious treats on offer. First dreamed up by members of Dunblane Folk Club, the much-loved Dunblane Fling now takes a year to plan and is organised by eight volunteers. Stirling photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture all the fun for The Courier. Doune Pipe band leading parade. Doune Pipe band. Doune Pipe band performing. Crowds enjoy the show. The Doune Pipe band leading the parade. Doune Pipe band performing. Dunblane Fling. Some of the organisers of the Dunblane Fling. The Duck Race. Dunblane Fling Duck Race. The traditional rubber duck race along the Allan Water was a particular highlight for attendees. Dunblane Fling. Crowds watch the rubber duck race. The traditional rubber duck race along the Allan Water was a particular highlight for attendees. The Duck Race. Catching all the ducks. Dunblane celebrated its yearly spring community event this weekend. Crowds were at the event. Performer Reel Easy. Performing is Katie Allan Trio. Ceilidh Dancing. Ceilidh Dancing at the Dunblane Fling. Performing is Katie Allan Trio. Ceilidh Dancing. Dunblane Fling. McLaren Rugby. Brian & Wendy Reid enjoying fresh pizza. Reel Easy. Emily Morrison, Emily Ward & Zara Shirlaw. Dunblane Fling. Katie Allan Trio. Face painting. Willow Harris. Food stalls. Matty Dixon (right) serving beer to Rob Hollins. Performing was Katie Allan Trio Dunblane Fling games. Dunblane Fling games. Dunblane Fling performances. Were you at the Dunblane Fling? Dancing and enjoying the Dunblane Fling. Performers wowed the crowd.
