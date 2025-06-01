Best photos of annual fun-filled Dunblane Fling

Dunblane celebrated its yearly spring community event this weekend, with food, entertainment and live music.

Residents and visitors gathered at The Drying Green on the town’s High Street on Saturday (May 31) afternoon, where stalls manned by local artists, makers and charities were waiting for them.

Live music was performed throughout the afternoon, and the traditional rubber duck race along the Allan Water was a particular highlight for attendees.

Children were kept busy learning circus and rugby skills, and spirits were high despite mixed weather.

Pizza, hot dogs and a hog roast were among the many delicious treats on offer.

First dreamed up by members of Dunblane Folk Club, the much-loved Dunblane Fling now takes a year to plan and is organised by eight volunteers.

Stirling photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture all the fun for The Courier.