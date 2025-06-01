Best photos of annual fun-filled Dunblane Fling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos of annual fun-filled Dunblane Fling

Locals and visitors gathered together at the heart of the town for the festivities.

Crowds gather for the Dunblane Fling. Image: Mark Ferguson
By Alex Watson and Katherine Ferries

Dunblane celebrated its yearly spring community event this weekend, with food, entertainment and live music.

Residents and visitors gathered at The Drying Green on the town’s High Street on Saturday (May 31) afternoon, where stalls manned by local artists, makers and charities were waiting for them.

Live music was performed throughout the afternoon, and the traditional rubber duck race along the Allan Water was a particular highlight for attendees.

Children were kept busy learning circus and rugby skills, and spirits were high despite mixed weather.

Pizza, hot dogs and a hog roast were among the many delicious treats on offer.

First dreamed up by members of Dunblane Folk Club, the much-loved Dunblane Fling now takes a year to plan and is organised by eight volunteers.

Stirling photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture all the fun for The Courier.

Doune Pipe band leading parade.
Doune Pipe band.
Doune Pipe band performing.
Crowds enjoy the show.
The Doune Pipe band leading the parade.

 

Doune Pipe band performing.
Dunblane Fling.
Some of the organisers of the Dunblane Fling.
The Duck Race.
Dunblane Fling Duck Race.
Dunblane Fling.
Crowds watch the rubber duck race.
The Duck Race.
Catching all the ducks.
Dunblane celebrated its yearly spring community event this weekend.
Crowds were at the event.
Performer Reel Easy.
Performing is Katie Allan Trio.
Ceilidh Dancing.
Ceilidh Dancing at the Dunblane Fling.
Performing is Katie Allan Trio.
Ceilidh Dancing.
Dunblane Fling.
McLaren Rugby.
Brian & Wendy Reid enjoying fresh pizza.
Reel Easy.
Emily Morrison, Emily Ward & Zara Shirlaw.
Dunblane Fling.
Katie Allan Trio.
Face painting.
Willow Harris.
Food stalls.
Matty Dixon (right) serving beer to Rob Hollins.
Performing was Katie Allan Trio
Dunblane Fling games.
Dunblane Fling games.
Dunblane Fling performances.
Were you at the Dunblane Fling?
Dancing and enjoying the Dunblane Fling.
Performers wowed the crowd.

