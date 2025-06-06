How Dundee mum Christina learned to love her ‘bigger’ body through burlesque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee mum Christina learned to love her ‘bigger’ body through burlesque

Marvelesque is hosting the Dundee's one and only burlesque festival this weekend.

Christina Hutton and other burlesque dancers
Christina Hutton has been a burlesque dancer since 2021. Image: Elliot Cansfield
By Poppy Watson

Most of us had a Covid hobby and, for Dundee mum Christina Hutton, it was joining a burlesque group.

The carer joined Marvelesque – the city’s largest group of burlesque performers – shortly after restrictions lifted in 2021.

“I walked in, and I genuinely have never looked back,” she says.

“It’s been one hell of a journey – but it’s been such a good one.”

Four years later, Christina has not only discovered a “family” (Marvelesque director Tequila Rose is now her baby’s godmother), she also, for the first time, has embraced her plus-size body.

‘Dundee Burlesque group gave me body confidence’

The 30-year-old mum-of-two explains: “The biggest thing for me is the positivity that Marvelesque brings.

“I’m a bigger girl, and for a lot of my life, the word ‘fat’ has been used.

“But in Marvy (Marvelesque), that’s not a thing. It’s not an obstacle. There’s no judgment.

“We’re lots of people with lots of different shapes and sizes.

Christina Hutton is a member of Dundee Burlesque group Marvelesque
Christina Hutton says burlesque has given her more confidence. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“We all get to go on stage and dance and have fun.

“As a group, it’s a totally safe space.

“In terms of body positivity, it helped me find a confidence that I probably would never have found anywhere else in my life.”

Christina, who is mum to Lucas, 14, and Noah, seven months, has always loved performing on stage.

World of musical theatre and dance ‘not inclusive’

But she says the world of dance and theatre is not always “inclusive” of all body types or disabilities.

“I grew up in musical theatre,” she says.

“Then I had my eldest son when I was 15, so I just stopped.

“But there was always a thing in theatre that if you didn’t look a certain way, you could never get a certain part.

“It’s not inclusive in quite a lot of ways, in terms of people’s body shapes.

Marvelesque dancers will perform at the Dundee Burlesque Festival this month
Marvelesque will host the Dundee Burlesque Festival this month. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“It’s the same with dance. There’s always been this image that dancers have to look a certain way.

“And burlesque isn’t like that. Burlesque genuinely accepts all body shapes, all body types, all abilities and disabilities.”

“We will take anybody in. We can adapt dances for people who maybe can’t do some of the moves that others do.”

‘People appreciate me for who I am’ at Dundee burlesque group

Christina says that, in recent years, social media has made it easier to find authentic body representation.

But it wasn’t always that way.

She adds: “In my life, I’ve not really seen that, so it was just good to find a home in burlesque.

“I can get on stage and I can make people cheer and woo, and appreciate me for who I am.”

The burlesque group meets weekly at a dance studio in Stobswell, Dundee
The group meets at a dance studio in Stobswell, Dundee, every week. Image: Elliot Cansfield

But Christina is not the only one who has found a sense of belonging through the dance group.

Marvelesque, which is led by “Burlesque power couple” Blair Watson and his fiancée Tequila Diamond, has around 50 members.

The burlesque group meets at dance studio Showcase The Street in Stobswell, Dundee, once a week for rehearsals.

“They support you through absolutely everything,” Christina says.

“They’re there through the highs, they’re there through the lows.

‘Marvelesque Burlesque is like a family’

“We have a group chat, and if you’re having a bad day, you ask for a photo of somebody’s pet, and you get bombarded with 40 pictures of everybody’s animals.

“Or if you’re having a really big life event – I had a baby seven months ago, and that was a huge part of Marvy as well.

“The Marvy people came to my baby shower and performed for me.”

Marvelesque director Blair Watson organised the Dundee Burlesque Festival
Marvelesque director Blair Watson. Image: Elliot Cansfield

Christina, who has performed on stage several times with Marvelesque, has also discovered a new side to her personality.

Her stage name is Ruby Le Bast.

“Christina and Ruby are very different people,” she says.

“What Ruby does on stage is not what Christina would do in real life.

“We all have stage names, and finding your stage name is a journey within itself.”

How burlesque stage name Ruby Le Bast was born

So what’s the story behind Ruby Le Bast?

Christina explains: “Ruby is obviously a red jewel, and red is one of my favourite colours.

“But it’s also named after my boyfriend, who is called Robbie.

“When we were in Amsterdam, he kept getting called Ruby – and I thought it was the funniest thing in the world.

“So when it came to me choosing my burlesque name, Ruby just felt right.

“Bast is after the Egyptian goddess of dance, pleasure and cats.

Ruby Le Bast on stage
Ruby Le Bast on stage. Image: Christina Hutton

“And I love cats – I’m a total cat person.

“And the ‘Le’ just connects them together.

“So Ruby Le Bast was born.”

Not only do burlesque stage names  help performers “step into character” when they take the stage, Christina says they also serve as a layer of protection.

Many of the Dundee artists use them to maintain privacy and keep their burlesque persona separate from their day-to-day lives and professional careers.

Group prepares for Dundee Burlesque Festival

Right now, Christina and the Marvelesque crew are rehearsing day and night ahead of the Dundee Burlesque Festival.

The two-day event, which is expected to attract around 150 visitors, will take place at Bonar Hall and The Barrells this weekend.

The Marvelesque group will perform at Dundee Burlesque festival
Marvelesque attracts people of all body shapes and sizes. Image: Elliot Cansfield

It will feature a series of workshops as well as a “big burlesque show” on Saturday night.

The burlesque festival, which is the only one of its kind in Dundee, has been running for three years and is the group’s biggest annual production.

It’s one of three major events organised by Marvelesque this year.

The group hosted a sold-out Roaring 20s-themed event in March, and will mark their 10-year anniversary with a Halloween party in October.

members of Marvelesque Burlesque group
There are around 50 members of the Dundee-based burlesque group. Image: Elliot Cansfield

Christina says: “I’ve got my first solo on Dundee Burlesque Festival, which was really exciting.

“And that’s going to be one hell of a show. We’ve got people coming from worldwide.

“We’ve actually got somebody coming from New York to perform in Dundee, which is absolutely insane when I say that out loud.”

In addition, Burlesque dancers from Finland and England are expected.

What does the future hold for Ruby?

So what does the future hold for Ruby?

“I think in terms of burlesque, we have the diamonds, which are our performers who travel,” she says.

“They do a lot of things at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and they’re constantly back and forward, up and down the country, performing where there’s a stadium.

“They get hired out and things like that.

“That’s what you want to work up towards in Marvelesque.

“So, I don’t know, maybe Ruby could be a diamond at one point as well.

“That would be smashing.”

