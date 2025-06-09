Top 5 things to do in Kinross & Loch Leven

Just south of Perth, and only 30 minutes from Edinburgh, the beautiful area of Kinross and Loch Leven is the perfect base for holidaymakers in the heart of Scotland, or an ideal spot for enjoying a day out of the city.

The town itself is one long street, full of gorgeous independent shops and cafes, selling everything from books to bangles! You’ll also find a host of tasty tearooms, restaurants and cafes selling freshly prepared meals and a mouthwatering selection of home baking.

Venture a little further and you will discover a town steeped in history, surrounded by stunning landscapes, and offering a generous mix of activities and attractions.

We’ve pulled together our top five ideas for planning your trip to this gorgeous wee corner of Scotland.

Top 5 things to do in Kinross

1. Kinross Independent Shops

Small but perfectly formed, Kinross High Street offers a wonderful selection of independent retailers and specialist shops, ranging from a traditional haberdashery to second-hand books, a proper little pet shop and fabulous gifts, jewellery and clothing.

Check It Out: Loch Leven’s Larder. Just three miles out of town, this unique family-run farm, restaurant, deli and retail experience is an unexpected shopper’s haven in a scenic rural setting.

2. Eating and Drinking

Take a break from shopping with a stop at one of the cafés, bars, hotels and restaurants. From big breakfasts to flavourful Indian meals and authentic Italian pizza, you’ll find a warm welcome from the many cooks, chefs and servers ready and waiting to keep you fuelled and happy.

Check It Out: Unorthodox Roasters Coffee Shop, where carefully selected coffee beans are roasted right there in front of you before being supplied to many of the other cafes on the street. Extra points for delicious home baking!

3. Loch Leven National Nature Reserve

A huge expanse of open water, Loch Leven provides an ideal home for countless birds. Watch the quiet persistence of tufted duck and teal dabbling for food or marvel at the awe-inspiring sight of the summer ospreys. Keep your nose alert too, and it may lead you to the sweetly scented holy grass, an ancient form of incense.

Check it Out: The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) runs a visitor centre on its section of the reserve which has a shop, café, educational facilities, toilets, and marked trails leading to three bird hides that look out over the wetlands.

4. Loch Leven Castle

Loch Leven Castle holds much in the way of historical significance as the tower house where Mary Queen of Scots was held. Built in the 1300s, it is one of Scotland’s oldest fortresses. See the tower house rooms where Mary was held against her will and the 16th-century Glassin Tower (a charming residential extension), and enjoy the quiet island setting.

Check It Out: Take a boat ride over to the castle and follow in the footsteps of Mary Queen of Scots and Robert the Bruce. Running daily from 10am to 4.30pm during April to September, pick up is at Kinross Ferry.

5. The Gin Laboratory

The Gin Laboratory is the perfect place for gin aficionados to have fun, learn and create their own gin. Take your place in the centre of the laboratory, which is full of metal, glass and copper distilling gizmos where you can sample over 40 botanicals, distilled one-at-a-time.

Check It Out: Book a Gin Experience for you and up to seven friends and during the 90-minute hands-on class you will blend three personalised gins to enjoy with tonic and leave with a 25cl bottle of your own recipe gin.

To discover more Kinross shops, eateries and attractions, visit the Kinross and Loch Leven section on the Perth City and Towns website.