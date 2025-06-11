SPAR Scotland’s big deals of summer help customers save all season long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

SPAR Scotland’s big deals of summer help customers save all season long

Fantastic savings running across more than 300 Scottish stores.

In partnership with SPAR Scotland
Spar delivery truck
Spar is delivering great deals to its customers this summer.

Summer in Scotland can be unpredictable – whether it’s glorious sunshine or sudden showers, one thing’s for sure: SPAR Scotland is here to help shoppers make the most of it.

With its Big Deals of Summer campaign now in full swing, customers across the country can enjoy fantastic savings on everything they need for summer fun – without breaking the bank.

SPAR Scotland’s Big Deals of Summer runs across over 300 stores in Scotland, bringing a wave of offers and discounts to local communities. Each promotional category runs for three weeks, with some deals sticking around all summer long – so there’s always a reason to pop in and check out what’s new.

Whether shoppers are planning a BBQ, prepping for holiday clubs, or looking for snacks to keep the kids happy, SPAR Scotland is helping families save time and money.

Value that stacks up

Lady holding up bags of goods outside SPAR Scotland store
You’ll get bags of value with SPAR’s summer deals.

In a world where the cost of living is a constant concern, SPAR Scotland is proud to offer great value deals across all categories. From household names to trusted local Scottish suppliers, the Big Deals of Summer campaign showcases SPAR’s commitment to delivering market-leading prices on everyday essentials.

As Paula Middleton, head of marketing at CJ Lang & Son Ltd, explained: “The campaign is all about giving our shoppers outstanding value during the summer holiday season and supports one of SPAR Scotland’s key strategic pillars – delivering value on your doorstep.”

With deals available while stocks last and in selected stores, customers are encouraged to make the most of these savings while they can.

Supporting families this summer

Staff in fancy dress outside a SPAR store.
Everyone’s celebrating the SPAR Scotland summer deals.

Summer can be a juggling act – schools are out, and kids are in the house more often and they are eating constantly, parents managing holiday clubs, packed lunches, and trying to make the most of family time.

SPAR Scotland understands these pressures and has tailored the Big Deals of Summer to help families manage their budgets while still enjoying the season.

From snacks and drinks to meal solutions and treats, SPAR Scotland has the essentials to keep everyone happy. And when the grown-ups finally get a chance to relax – whether it’s in the garden with a glass of something cold or in front of the TV after a busy day – SPAR is there with everything they need to make those moments special too.

SPAR Scotland’s commitment to local communities goes beyond just great deals. With a mix of company-owned and independent stores, each location plays a role in its neighbourhood – whether it’s supporting local suppliers, raising money for charity, or hosting fun in-store events as part of the campaign.

And with a comprehensive marketing plan behind the scenes – including social media, Spotify ads, influencer partnerships, and even in-store parties – SPAR Scotland is making sure customers feel the summer buzz, no matter the weather.

Visit your local SPAR Scotland store today

Woman in sunshine with umbrella in front of SPAR truck.
The SPAR Scotland deals are bringing rays of sunshine to the summer season.

From BBQ essentials to packed lunch must-haves, the Big Deals of Summer is here to help shoppers across Scotland save money and make the most of the summer season.

Don’t miss out – pop into your local SPAR Scotland store today and see what deals are waiting for you. When it comes to helping families save time and money while enjoying every moment, SPAR Scotland is here for you all summer long.

More from Lifestyle

Spar is delivering great deals to its customers this summer.
TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel
Dunolly House in Aberfeldy for sale
Victorian Aberfeldy mansion with planning permission for 8 flats put up for sale
Aerial view of the Crannog Centre with Taymouth marina behind
Blaze-hit Loch Tay crannog could return as Taymouth events space
Spar is delivering great deals to its customers this summer.
Dundee to Arran road trip in the Kia Niro plug-in hybrid
A chef smiling and holding up some charcuterie.
Fife's Kinneuchar Inn finally among UK's top 100 restaurants - here's why I'm not…
Karyn from the Stirlingshire episode of Love It or List It with host Kirstie Allsopp
5 times Stirling and Stirlingshire have featured on property TV shows
Iftikhar Ahmed stands behind the bar at 1876
What makes new Broughty Ferry restaurant 1876 stand out?
Spar is delivering great deals to its customers this summer.
Inside Dundee's Wellgate with the shoe doctor selling vintage trainers for £900
2
KFC Murraygate building goes up for sale
Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC up for sale
4
Loch Leven
Top 5 things to do in Kinross & Loch Leven

Conversation