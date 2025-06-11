SPAR Scotland’s big deals of summer help customers save all season long

Summer in Scotland can be unpredictable – whether it’s glorious sunshine or sudden showers, one thing’s for sure: SPAR Scotland is here to help shoppers make the most of it.

With its Big Deals of Summer campaign now in full swing, customers across the country can enjoy fantastic savings on everything they need for summer fun – without breaking the bank.

SPAR Scotland’s Big Deals of Summer runs across over 300 stores in Scotland, bringing a wave of offers and discounts to local communities. Each promotional category runs for three weeks, with some deals sticking around all summer long – so there’s always a reason to pop in and check out what’s new.

Whether shoppers are planning a BBQ, prepping for holiday clubs, or looking for snacks to keep the kids happy, SPAR Scotland is helping families save time and money.

Value that stacks up

In a world where the cost of living is a constant concern, SPAR Scotland is proud to offer great value deals across all categories. From household names to trusted local Scottish suppliers, the Big Deals of Summer campaign showcases SPAR’s commitment to delivering market-leading prices on everyday essentials.

As Paula Middleton, head of marketing at CJ Lang & Son Ltd, explained: “The campaign is all about giving our shoppers outstanding value during the summer holiday season and supports one of SPAR Scotland’s key strategic pillars – delivering value on your doorstep.”

With deals available while stocks last and in selected stores, customers are encouraged to make the most of these savings while they can.

Supporting families this summer

Summer can be a juggling act – schools are out, and kids are in the house more often and they are eating constantly, parents managing holiday clubs, packed lunches, and trying to make the most of family time.

SPAR Scotland understands these pressures and has tailored the Big Deals of Summer to help families manage their budgets while still enjoying the season.

From snacks and drinks to meal solutions and treats, SPAR Scotland has the essentials to keep everyone happy. And when the grown-ups finally get a chance to relax – whether it’s in the garden with a glass of something cold or in front of the TV after a busy day – SPAR is there with everything they need to make those moments special too.

SPAR Scotland’s commitment to local communities goes beyond just great deals. With a mix of company-owned and independent stores, each location plays a role in its neighbourhood – whether it’s supporting local suppliers, raising money for charity, or hosting fun in-store events as part of the campaign.

And with a comprehensive marketing plan behind the scenes – including social media, Spotify ads, influencer partnerships, and even in-store parties – SPAR Scotland is making sure customers feel the summer buzz, no matter the weather.

Visit your local SPAR Scotland store today

From BBQ essentials to packed lunch must-haves, the Big Deals of Summer is here to help shoppers across Scotland save money and make the most of the summer season.

Don’t miss out – pop into your local SPAR Scotland store today and see what deals are waiting for you. When it comes to helping families save time and money while enjoying every moment, SPAR Scotland is here for you all summer long.