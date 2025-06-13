What are Dundee shoppers wearing in the countdown to summer?

With summer officially around the corner (next Friday, people!), there is a carnival atmosphere in Dundee.

We headed into the city centre to find out how shoppers are dressing for the warmer weather.

Check out the following six outfits for some wardrobe inspiration.

Cameron Welsh, 29, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a mechanical engineer.

What are you wearing?

The trainers are Solomon, the jeans are M&S, the top is from Uniqlo and the denim jacket is from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Casual streetwear.

Where do you like to shop?

Uniqlo.

Who is your style icon?

Cole Buxton – he’s a fashion designer and has his own clothing line.

Elizabeth O’Brien, 77, Monifieth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired M&S worker.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are M&S, the jacket is from Sandwich, the blouse is Hobbs, the bag is from Boden and the shoes are… I don’t remember, just say M&S!

How would you describe your style?

Classic.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S.

Who is your style icon?

Jackie Kennedy.

Keiran Henderson, 29, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m an electrical engineer.

What are you wearing?

P6000 Nike shoes, carpenter cargos from Asos and a Cortez top.

How would you describe your style?

Casual streetwear.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online. I buy a lot from about: blank.

Who is your style icon?

Skepta (UK rapper).

Robin O’Toole, 30, visiting Dundee from Dublin

What do you do for a living?

I am a nurse.

What are you wearing?

The sunglasses are Specsavers, the earrings are from Primark, the jacket is from Depop, the dress is River Island, but I bought it from a charity shop, the sandals are Carl Scarpa, and the bag is Michael Kors.

How would you describe your style?

Sustainable and secondhand.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop, Vinted, charity shops and Facebook Marketplace.

Who is your style icon?

Self Love Liv (body positivity influencer on Instagram).

Craig Holden, 30, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I do a lot of volunteering and I’m a part-time baker.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are vintage Asics, the trousers are from a charity shop, the jacket is from Nautica, and the bag is from Petzl.

How would you describe your style?

Very casual. I like baggy silhouettes.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of thrifting in charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really know. My partner Jiselle usually scrolls on Pinterest for me and gives me ideas.

Esme Hunter, 24, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a library assistant.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are Adidas Sambas, the skirt is from Primark, the top is from Levi’s, the jacket is from DV8, and the sunglasses are from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I want. It changes from day to day.

Where do you like to shop?

(We forgot to ask Esme this question, but based on her outfit, she is a big fan of the Overgate Shopping Centre).

Who is your style icon?

Debbie Harry (lead singer of Blondie).