What are Dundee shoppers wearing in the countdown to summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

What are Dundee shoppers wearing in the countdown to summer?

Six fahionable shoppers showed off their outfits in Dundee city centre.

Keiran Henderson looking stylish on his lunch break in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Keiran Henderson looking stylish on his lunch break in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

With summer officially around the corner (next Friday, people!), there is a carnival atmosphere in Dundee.

We headed into the city centre to find out how shoppers are dressing for the warmer weather.

Check out the following six outfits for some wardrobe inspiration.

Cameron Welsh, 29, Dundee

Cameron Welsh likes wearing casual streetwear. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a mechanical engineer.

What are you wearing?

The trainers are Solomon, the jeans are M&S, the top is from Uniqlo and the denim jacket is from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Casual streetwear.

Where do you like to shop?

Uniqlo.

Who is your style icon?

Cole Buxton – he’s a fashion designer and has his own clothing line.

Elizabeth O’Brien, 77, Monifieth

Elizabeth O’Brien enjoys shopping at M&S. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired M&S worker.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are M&S, the jacket is from Sandwich, the blouse is Hobbs, the bag is from Boden and the shoes are… I don’t remember, just say M&S!

How would you describe your style?

Classic.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S.

Who is your style icon?

Jackie Kennedy.

Keiran Henderson, 29, Dundee

Keiran Henderson says his style icon is UK rapper Skepta. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an electrical engineer.

What are you wearing?

P6000 Nike shoes, carpenter cargos from Asos and a Cortez top.

How would you describe your style?

Casual streetwear.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online. I buy a lot from about: blank.

Who is your style icon?

Skepta (UK rapper).

Robin O’Toole, 30, visiting Dundee from Dublin

Robin O’Toole likes to buy her clothes second-hand. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a nurse.

What are you wearing?

The sunglasses are Specsavers, the earrings are from Primark, the jacket is from Depop, the dress is River Island, but I bought it from a charity shop, the sandals are Carl Scarpa, and the bag is Michael Kors.

How would you describe your style?

Sustainable and secondhand.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop, Vinted, charity shops and Facebook Marketplace.

Who is your style icon?

Self Love Liv (body positivity influencer on Instagram).

Craig Holden, 30, Dundee

Craig Holden enjoys wearing baggy clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I do a lot of volunteering and I’m a part-time baker.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are vintage Asics, the trousers are from a charity shop, the jacket is from Nautica, and the bag is from Petzl.

How would you describe your style?

Very casual. I like baggy silhouettes.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of thrifting in charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really know. My partner Jiselle usually scrolls on Pinterest for me and gives me ideas.

Esme Hunter, 24, Dundee

Esme Hunter says her style changes daily. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a library assistant.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are Adidas Sambas, the skirt is from Primark, the top is from Levi’s, the jacket is from DV8, and the sunglasses are from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I want. It changes from day to day.

Where do you like to shop?

(We forgot to ask Esme this question, but based on her outfit, she is a big fan of the Overgate Shopping Centre).

Who is your style icon?

Debbie Harry (lead singer of Blondie).

More from Lifestyle

Aaron was supported by his brother Elliot during cancer treatment.
Blood transfusions save life of Fife teenager after rare cancer diagnosis
A person holding a tub of rolled ice cream.
Top 6 ice cream shops to indulge in delicious frozen desserts in Dundee
The Maker opened at 142 Perth Road in late 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bid to find new occupant for Dundee West End pub
Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Vishnu Selvaraju and Dr Sarah Cottin holding mugs up to the camera.
Fancy a cuppa? Dundee scientists need you to help probe tea health benefits
Summerhill is on the banks of the River Tay.
Eight-bedroom Perthshire home with River Tay views, tackle room and wine cellar on sale…
Glassingall Estate near Dunblane is up for sale Image: Savills
Estate near Dunblane with links to Stagecoach tycoon put up for sale after controversial…
Jacob Smith holding up a beer in one of the Dundee pubs he visited
I knocked the froth off a few at these Dundee pubs and bars -…
Ryan amd Claire Connolly, from Glenroths, with baby Lewis when he was less than a week old.
Glenrothes dad's paternity leave campaign after son's traumatic birth
Courier writer Gayle Ritchie recommends hiking up Carn Liath - one of the Beinn a Ghlo summits in Perthshire - to enjoy the summer solstice.
10 great summer solstice spots in Tayside and Fife to watch the sunset
Cairn Lodge, near Gleneagles, is up for sale
Boutique hotel minutes from Gleneagles hits market for £2.5 million

Conversation