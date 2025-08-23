‘I’m 27. My best friend’s 74’: How Broughty Ferry club forges friendships on the Tay

They start trickling into the Broughty Ferry clubhouse car park from about 5.30pm every Thursday.

Rain or shine, members of the Royal Tay Yacht Club turn out weekly for a chance to get on the water.

Only strong winds can blow their dedicated practice evenings off course.

But tonight, the weather is fair, the Tay is flat and shimmering, and Commodore Sandy Bremner is standing on the tarmac, eagerly waiting for the session to begin.

“When you get out on the water, it’s escapism,” explains Sandy, 73, who took on the leadership of the historic club earlier this year, as it celebrates its 140th anniversary.

He’s been sailing for 65 years, since he was a child growing up in Carnoustie.

“It started with my parents, mainly my dad,” he recalls. “He was off ill one day and looked out his bedroom window to see a sail out on the water.

“When the doctor came to visit, he said it was actually himself who was out on the water!

“My dad started sailing shortly after.”

When he moved to Broughty Ferry in the ’90s, Sandy joined the sailing club there – and met his wife the same day.

“My wife is very keen, we do sail together,” he smiles.

Sailing, he explains, is a sport for life. And no matter how many times one does it, there’s always something new to discover – whether it’s a move from keel boats to dinghies, or an encounter with the river’s wildlife.

“When you get out there, it’s exhilarating,” he says, eyes glinting.

“You see Dundee from the water, and it’s a totally different perspective.”

Converted clubhouse is haven for members

As he speaks, Sandy gazes down at the Tay from Glenogil House, the club’s super-sleek new clubhouse.

Inside, the converted private house – once owned by late club member Jean Elvige and acquired by the club in 2023 – looks like a ship.

With flowing, curved walls and shining floors like those of a deck, it also boasts nautical touches like mounted binoculars and a captain’s wheel.

Everything is so spick and span, it’s hard to believe this club is mainly volunteer-run.

Sandy says club members of all ages and stages meet here, and not just to sail.

“Craft and craic” meetings, board game evenings, and social catch up all take place “on deck”.

Tonight though, it’s quiet. Thursdays are for setting sail.

‘There’s always banter in the boat’

Outside, a different story.

Members bustle around shore, some wheeling airy white catamarans and gleaming wooden skiffs to the water, while others clutch lifejackets, walkie talkies, cups of tea.

Outside the old clubhouse, a quaint Victorian structure still sporting a corrugated roof, Liz Furrie is putting on her gear with the deft movements of someone well practiced.

A consultant immunologist at Ninewells Hospital by day, her brisk, jovial manner softens when she talks about her passion for rowing.

She and her husband Ralph have been involved in the rowing section of the RTYC since 2014, when the club launched its first skiff.

Now she competes in rowing competitions all over the country.

“They’re beautiful boats,” she says of the club’s hand-built skiffs. “And you meet an awful lot of nice people – then you have to deal with the sailors!”

She’s joking, clearly.

“One of the most satisfying things is getting to take people out on the water who are a bit frightened of it,” she says more seriously.

“The water is a dangerous place if you don’t respect it. But these are such stable boats, and you can see people start to relax into the rowing, especially because there’s a team of four or five in each boat.

“So there’s always a bit of banter in the boat.”

Why sail? ‘The wind is free’

As Liz correctly points out, rowing has become “hugely popular with middle-aged women”.

But there’s room for everyone at the RTYC, which has 450 members ranging all the way from 10-year-old cadet kids to legacy figures like sailor Ralph Knowles, who has been on the water on different types of craft for more than 60 years.

When the club wanted to offer rowing back in 2013, Ralph masterminded the construction of their boats, utilising the help of the club’s maintenance volunteer group “Dad’s Army”.

I meet him on his way to the boat shed, carrying a tin of resin for some new oars that have just been carved.

Meanwhile, Grant Mitchell has been involved with the club “since I was a bairn” and his father let him try sailing with his sister at five years old.

Like many of the RTYC members, Grant competes in races, and for him, the thrill is in the all-or-nothing nature of solo sailing.

“When I sail single-handed, I’m the boss,” he says. “I make the decisions, I make the mistakes, and in races, if I win, I get all the satisfaction.”

Asked what’s kept him coming back for more after years of wet feet and calloused hands, he says simply: “The wind is free. On a night like this, would I rather be in the house ironing?”

Who can join in at Royal Tay Yacht Club?

Whether for serious solo sailing, giggling team practices, mindfulness or connection to nature, it’s clear everyone’s here tonight for their own reasons.

Though the club is clearly a tight-knit community with tradition at its heart, it’s far from fuddy-duddy or exclusionary.

There’s a friendly openness to this bustling shoreline which makes it welcoming for the most inexperienced of novices.

Like Dundee University intern Tatiana Tiede, who hails from Australia but had never sailed before landing on Broughty Ferry’s shores earlier this summer.

“I met one of the members on the beach, and 20 minutes later I was out sailing with him,” says the 21-year-old chemistry student.

“Now I’ve been coming here at every opportunity for the last few weeks. Everyone’s been really welcoming and really enthusiastic.”

‘I’m 27. My best friend is 74’

When it comes to the future of the club, it’s clear that the established generation are keen to pass the torch.

And for some, the inter-generational friendships have become an anchor in life, as well as on the water.

St Andrews University student Val Goutorova, 27, met her best friend Muriel through rowing.

Now she says the pair are “inseparable”, despite their age difference of almost half a century.

“My best friend is 74 and we go on road trips and all sorts together,” smiles Toronto native Val. “We just did the Outer Hebrides together. We’re just the most unlikely pair.

“I really think rowing and being on the water saves people,” Val continues earnestly. “It gets you out of your head, you can forget about everything else.

“And it takes you to places you would never expect to go.”

The Royal Tay Yacht Club is celebrating its 140th anniversary in 2025 with a programme of Jubilee events, detailed on their website.