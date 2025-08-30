Why American astronaut who flew three space missions is starry-eyed about Glamis Castle

Astronaut Jim Reilly flew three space missions and performed five spacewalks during his career with Nasa.

His career has been – excuse the pun – stellar.

But since he’s been back on terra firma, he’s become captivated by Glamis Castle.

Jim, 71, visits the landmark with his wife and kids every couple of years and talks fondly of his strong bond with the historic home.

The US-based family have just enjoyed a whistlestop tour of Scotland, with the highlight, as always, Glamis Castle.

“We had a blast,” he tells me.

“We try to get here every couple of years and we always have a great time.

“My wife Allison and I have this strong connection to Glamis Castle, and it’s incredibly central to our relationship – and that of our children.”

Intimate wedding ceremony at Glamis Castle

Jim and Allison tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the castle’s chapel in April 2010.

Their two children, Jacob, now, 11, and Anna, now nine, were baptised there a few years later.

The water used in the ceremony was taken from nearby St Fergus’s Well, below Glamis Parish Church.

So why the focus on Glamis?

Jim, who logged 856 hours in space including visits to Russia’s pioneering Mir space station and the International Space Station, takes up the story.

Love blossomed at Glamis

“I knew Allison, who was a Nasa education director, from back in Houston,” he explains.

“But when I first met her, I thought we’d just have to be good friends because of the age difference.”

They were both visiting Glamis Castle in 2008 at the same time – but for different purposes.

Jim was presenting The Black Watch with a Tam O’ Shanter hat he’d taken into orbit on the shuttle Atlantis.

Meanwhile, Allison had travelled from Houston to Dundee to promote the Discovery Space School’s education programme.

Match made in heaven

It was during a tour of the castle that Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore, unwittingly acted as a matchmaker.

“Lady Mary asked me to tell her some space stories, and said: ‘Have your wife join us’,” Jim recalls.

“Allison said, ‘We’re not married’. And without missing a beat, Lady Mary said, ‘Well, you should be!’.

“But while we were in the chapel listening to Lady Mary talk about the castle’s history, I had this sensation that we were going to be standing at the altar getting married!

“Shortly after that we started dating. And when it came to getting married, we knew it had to be at Glamis.”

Couple on cloud nine

The couple initially asked to have the ceremony in the castle’s kitchen – but were blown away when they were invited to tie the knot in the chapel of the Strathmore family seat.

Such an honour has been rarely afforded to those outside the family.

The special service was conducted by the castle’s former chaplain, Canon Dendle French, who came out of retirement to marry the couple.

“It was late spring, so the daffodils along the entrance to Glamis were in full flower,” recalls Jim.

“It was an absolutely gorgeous experience.”

The couple gifted Glamis with a Celtic cross crafted from a silver medallion flown aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 2007 – which was Jim’s last mission.

Mary later had it hung in the chapel.

Canon French also officiated at the baptisms of Jacob and Anna in 2014 and 2017.

In a nod to all things space, Jacob was draped in a Saltire that his dad had taken into space aboard the shuttle Atlantis in 2001.

Strong bonds with Glamis

Jim and Allison, 48, have made it their mission to travel from their home in Colorado Springs to Glamis as often as they can.

“Everything started romantically for us at Glamis so it’s incredibly central to our life and relationship,” reflects Jim.

“We’ve made so many friends in Scotland and the connection with Glamis Castle will always be there for us.

“It’s important to us and we’re incredibly grateful to be there whenever we can.”

During their recent visit, the family visited Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth before heading to Glamis.

They then headed north to explore Loch Ness and the Highlands.

Buoyed up by his visit, Jim can’t wait to return to Glamis soon.

Busy life for retired astronaut

But he’s got plenty to be getting on with meantime with Jacob and Anna – plus he has Trey, 42, Jason, 39, and Caitlin, 36, from a previous marriage, and one grandchild.

Jim, who was director of the United States Geological Survey from 2018 to 2021, is also an honorary United States Marshal.

“I don’t do retirement in the conventional way,” he laughs. “There’s too much to do!

“I still give educational presentations to schools about the cosmos and love seeing kids’ enthusiasm.

“My message to kids is that anyone could do what I did. I just happened to be incredibly lucky and persistent.

“When you look at some of the things astronauts do, it looks like magic. But really it isn’t.

“What we do in space is governed by fundamental law. Space is down to orbital mechanics which sounds hard but is easily mastered.”

Inspiring space stories

Jim hopes his space stories will inspire fresh generations to follow in his footsteps.

“I wanted to become an astronaut when I was eight,” he says.

“As a kid, I’d write to Nasa and I’d track all of their missions.

“Heading to space for the first time was a realisation of my life’s dreams. It was what I had lived for.”

Back down to Earth

When he’s not picking up his kids from school and activities, giving presentations, doing research, or being consulted on geological issues, Jim loves heading into the great outdoors.

“I love exploring and getting out there,” he says.

“I’ve always been driven to explore, whether in the water, on the Earth, or in space.”