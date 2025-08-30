Why American astronaut who flew three space missions is starry-eyed about Glamis Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Why American astronaut who flew three space missions is starry-eyed about Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle has a special place in Jim Reilly's heart. We caught up with the retired astronaut and his family at the Angus landmark.

Retired astronaut Jim Reilly with wife Allison and children Jacob and Anna during a visit to Glamis Castle.
Retired astronaut Jim Reilly with wife Allison and children Jacob and Anna during a visit to Glamis Castle. Image: Richard Hancox.
By Gayle Ritchie

Astronaut Jim Reilly flew three space missions and performed five spacewalks during his career with Nasa.

His career has been – excuse the pun – stellar.

But since he’s been back on terra firma, he’s become captivated by Glamis Castle.

Jim, 71, visits the landmark with his wife and kids every couple of years and talks fondly of his strong bond with the historic home.

The US-based family have just enjoyed a whistlestop tour of Scotland, with the highlight, as always, Glamis Castle.

Retired astronaut Jim Reilly with wife Allison and children Jacob and Anna during a visit to Glamis Castle.
Retired astronaut Jim Reilly with wife Allison and children Anna and Jacob during a visit to Glamis Castle. Image: Richie Hancox

“We had a blast,” he tells me.

“We try to get here every couple of years and we always have a great time.

“My wife Allison and I have this strong connection to Glamis Castle, and it’s incredibly central to our relationship – and that of our children.”

Intimate wedding ceremony at Glamis Castle

Jim and Allison tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the castle’s chapel in April 2010.

Jim and Allison's wedding at Glamis Castle in 2010. From left son Trey, Allison's sister April, Allison, Jim, daughter Caitlin, and son Jason.
Jim and Allison’s wedding at Glamis Castle in 2010. From left son Trey, Allison’s sister April, Allison, Jim, daughter Caitlin, and son Jason. Image: Supplied

Their two children, Jacob, now, 11, and Anna, now nine, were baptised there a few years later.

The water used in the ceremony was taken from nearby St Fergus’s Well, below Glamis Parish Church.

St Fergus's Well marker stone.
St Fergus’s Well marker stone. Image: Supplied

So why the focus on Glamis?

Jim, who logged 856 hours in space including visits to Russia’s pioneering Mir space station and the International Space Station, takes up the story.

Love blossomed at Glamis

“I knew Allison, who was a Nasa education director, from back in Houston,” he explains.

“But when I first met her, I thought we’d just have to be good friends because of the age difference.”

They were both visiting Glamis Castle in 2008 at the same time – but for different purposes.

Former astronaut Jim Reilly and wife Allison at Glamis Castle in 2025.
Former astronaut Jim Reilly and wife Allison at Glamis Castle in 2025. Image: Richard Hancox

Jim was presenting The Black Watch with a Tam O’ Shanter hat he’d taken into orbit on the shuttle Atlantis.

Meanwhile, Allison had travelled from Houston to Dundee to promote the Discovery Space School’s education programme.

Match made in heaven

It was during a tour of the castle that Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore, unwittingly acted as a matchmaker.

“Lady Mary asked me to tell her some space stories, and said: ‘Have your wife join us’,” Jim recalls.

“Allison said, ‘We’re not married’. And without missing a beat, Lady Mary said, ‘Well, you should be!’.

Astronaut Jim Reilly fell in love with Allison at Glamis Castle.
Astronaut Jim Reilly fell in love with Allison at Glamis Castle. Image: Richard Hancox.

“But while we were in the chapel listening to Lady Mary talk about the castle’s history, I had this sensation that we were going to be standing at the altar getting married!

“Shortly after that we started dating. And when it came to getting married, we knew it had to be at Glamis.”

Couple on cloud nine

The couple initially asked to have the ceremony in the castle’s kitchen – but were blown away when they were invited to tie the knot in the chapel of the Strathmore family seat.

Such an honour has been rarely afforded to those outside the family.

The special service was conducted by the castle’s former chaplain, Canon Dendle French, who came out of retirement to marry the couple.

Inside the chapel at Glamis Castle.
Inside the chapel at Glamis Castle. Image: Kim Cessford

“It was late spring, so the daffodils along the entrance to Glamis were in full flower,” recalls Jim.

“It was an absolutely gorgeous experience.”

Celtic cross crafted from silver medallion flown aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 2007 - now in the chapel at Glamis Castle.
Celtic cross crafted from silver medallion flown aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 2007 – now in the chapel at Glamis Castle. Image: Richard Hancox

The couple gifted Glamis with a Celtic cross crafted from a silver medallion flown aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 2007 – which was Jim’s last mission.

Mary later had it hung in the chapel.

Canon French also officiated at the baptisms of Jacob and Anna in 2014 and 2017.

Astronaut Jim Reilly and his wife Allison had their son Jacob christened at Glamis Castle.
Astronaut Jim Reilly and his wife Allison had their son Jacob christened at Glamis Castle. Image: Paul Reid

In a nod to all things space, Jacob was draped in a Saltire that his dad had taken into space aboard the shuttle Atlantis in 2001.

Strong bonds with Glamis

Jim and Allison, 48, have made it their mission to travel from their home in Colorado Springs to Glamis as often as they can.

“Everything started romantically for us at Glamis so it’s incredibly central to our life and  relationship,” reflects Jim.

“We’ve made so many friends in Scotland and the connection with Glamis Castle will always be there for us.

“It’s important to us and we’re incredibly grateful to be there whenever we can.”

Former astronaut Jim Reilly with daughter Anna, son Jacob, and wife Allison at Glamis Castle.
Former astronaut Jim Reilly with daughter Anna, son Jacob, and wife Allison at Glamis Castle. Image: Richard Hancox

During their recent visit, the family visited Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth before heading to Glamis.

They then headed north to explore Loch Ness and the Highlands.

Buoyed up by his visit, Jim can’t wait to return to Glamis soon.

Busy life for retired astronaut

But he’s got plenty to be getting on with meantime with Jacob and Anna – plus he has Trey, 42, Jason, 39, and Caitlin, 36, from a previous marriage, and one grandchild.

Jim, who was director of the United States Geological Survey from 2018 to 2021, is also an honorary United States Marshal.

“I don’t do retirement in the conventional way,” he laughs. “There’s too much to do!

Astronaut Jim Reilly during STS-117/Expedition 15 Joint Operations in June 2007.
Astronaut Jim Reilly during STS-117/Expedition 15 Joint Operations in June 2007. Image: Nasa

“I still give educational presentations to schools about the cosmos and love seeing kids’ enthusiasm.

“My message to kids is that anyone could do what I did. I just happened to be incredibly lucky and persistent.

“When you look at some of the things astronauts do, it looks like magic. But really it isn’t.

“What we do in space is governed by fundamental law. Space is down to orbital mechanics which sounds hard but is easily mastered.”

Inspiring space stories

Jim hopes his space stories will inspire fresh generations to follow in his footsteps.

Official portrait of astronaut Jim Reilly taken in October 1997.
Official portrait of astronaut Jim Reilly taken in October 1997. Image: Nasa

“I wanted to become an astronaut when I was eight,” he says.

“As a kid, I’d write to Nasa and I’d track all of their missions.

“Heading to space for the first time was a realisation of my life’s dreams. It was what I had lived for.”

Back down to Earth

When he’s not picking up his kids from school and activities, giving presentations, doing research, or being consulted on geological issues, Jim loves heading into the great outdoors.

Official portrait of astronaut Jim Reilly taken October 1997.
Official portrait of astronaut Jim Reilly taken October 1997. Image: Nasa

“I love exploring and getting out there,” he says.

“I’ve always been driven to explore, whether in the water, on the Earth, or in space.”

More from Lifestyle

Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
Amy Boyd decided to chase her dreams after her type one diabetes left her 45 minutes away from death. Image: Amy Boyd
Stirling personal trainer who nearly died says type one diabetes still stigmatised
Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025
Elaine Kane (57) with husband Tam (56) at home in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Glenrothes gran is refusing to let incurable brain tumour 'rule her life'
James Leask standing outside his restaurant, Nooch.
How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant
Beechtree Cottage is in the village of Kirkmichael. Image: CCL Property.
On sale: Highland Perthshire holiday cottage with its own bakery run by chef who's…
Maggie Florence says her style is eclectic, Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Dundee’s West End locals show off their style
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody studied at Dundee University
8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University
4
Fife mum Heather Stringer has lost nine stone taking weight loss injection Mounjaro
Fife mum on weight loss jab Mounjaro: ‘I lost nine stone – but wouldn't…
6
Lisa and Graham Campbell.
Couple who took ‘leap of faith’ land on their feet with Carnoustie restaurant

Conversation