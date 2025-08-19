I explored Dundee’s Stobswell Street Art Trail – here’s what I found

Stobswell – fondly nicknamed “Stobbie” – is known for its close-knit community, historic buildings and beautiful green spaces.

And thanks to the street art project Open/Close Dundee, it’s also home to around 20 striking murals.

Since 2018, the group has commissioned artworks to transform derelict buildings and hidden corners of the area, creating the Stobswell Street Art Trail – a self-guided walking tour that takes around 90 minutes.

Having already completed the Open/Close Dundee City Centre Trail, I was eager to explore this one too.

So, after picking up a £1 map from The McManus Galleries (also available at the DCA and V&A Dundee), photographer Richard Hancox and I set off to see what we could discover.

Here’s how we got on.

1. Tayside Plumbing

The first piece on the trail can be found on a door of the former Eagle Jute Mill on the corner of Lyon Street.

Painted by Matthew Beakes, the colourful artwork pays homage to the city’s heritage, complete with a ‘peh’ (pie, if you’re not from around here) and The Law.

Though partly scribbled over by vandals, it holds up well.

2. Dens Road Market

Next, we discover Monty Nero’s artwork on a door of the former Dens Road Market, which shows a queue of people waiting for a bus.

Striking though it is, the mural has been partly obscured by graffiti and wear. I wonder if that is why it does not appear on the official Open/Close Dundee map.

Its poor condition reflects the wider neglect of the derelict property, which has become a target for vandalism in recent years.

Unfortunately, we miss the Joanna Craig piece which is on the same building.

3. Dundee International Women’s Centre

Our next stop is the Dundee International Women’s Centre, housed in the former Manhattan Works jute mill on Dundonald Street.

We slip up here, mistaking a mural opposite the centre for the third piece on the trail.

Instead of the Shona Inatimi piece we were looking for we end up admiring a mural by the Arthurstone Art Group.

Oops. But the nature-themed mural – featuring butterflies, bees, mushrooms and flowers – is gorgeous.

4. Nicholson’s Cycles

Next up is a piece by Stephen Winstanley on the side of the now-closed Nicholson’s Cycle shop on Forfar Road.

Before it shut in 2024, the independent family-run business was the oldest bike shop in Dundee.

While I see bike wheels (that’s definitely what it is) photographer Richie says it looks like a pair of eyes.

5. Hillcrest Housing

Then we reach a large-scale piece by Fraser Gray and Martin McGuiness on the end of a block on Cardean Street.

The colourful artwork, entitled Close Encounters, was commissioned by Open/Close Dundee with Hillcrest Housing.

It shows the interior of a tenement close stairwell, with several nods to parts of Stobswell, including Swannie Ponds and Baxter Park Pavilion.

6. Ladbrokes

On Langlands Street – a little alleyway off Albert Street – is a portrait of the notorious suffragette Ethel Moorhead, who lived in Dundee from 1901 to1911.

Legend has it she threw an egg at Winston Churchill when he visited the city for a meeting.

Painted by Michael Corr on the side of a Ladbrokes shop, the piece incorporates futuristic patterns that add depth and interest – and, mercifully, help distract from the moustache a prankster has added.

7. Langlands Street

Tucked further down Langlands Street is Gordy Craw’s urban swan depiction.

The piece is a celebration of one of Stobbie’s most popular local attractions – Swannie Ponds.

It’s a lovely splash of colour and nature in the otherwise dark alleyway.

8. Craigie Street Sheltered Housing

Next is an imposing 18-metre mural which celebrates Dundee’s connection to science.

Painted by Lewi Quinn, it brightens up the gable end of Craigie Street Sheltered Housing Complex.

Created in collaboration with Dundee University’s Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research, it depicts the work they do in curing tropical diseases.

Lab equipment, protein structures, molecules and DNA all feature.

9. Craigie Street Sheltered Housing

On the same street is a second eye-catching mural, also located on the side of a block of flats.

The work, created using bright green, red, pink and blue paint, measures eight metres tall and six metres wide.

Created by Kirkcaldy artist Lauren Morsley, it gives a vibrant and welcoming feel to the street.

10 – 13. Boomerang Centre

Then we pop along to the Boomerang Centre – a community hub where locals can enjoy fitness classes, arts and crafts and knitting.

There are four murals dotted around the building, which we enjoy hunting down.

They include a lovely tribute to the late Stobswell-born musician Billy Mackenzie, painted by Garry Milne.

The former lead singer of The Associates died in 1997.

14. Lucky House

After ducking into a corner store for a bottle of water (it’s actually melting) we head to Lucky House Chinese takeaway on Albert Street.

On the shutter of the eatery is an ornate mural which depicts a circular design.

Artist Louise Kirby said she was keen to include red as it “represents happiness, beauty, success, and good fortune in China.”

It is also full of decorative details inspired by local landmarks, including the Baxter Park railings and the ironwork on the rooftop of Morgan Academy.

Kirby painted two other shopfront murals on this street (The Property Shop and The Albert pub) but the shutters have since been replaced.

15. J.B. Sexton Interiors

Further along Albert Street is a sketch of the Dundee Savings Bank by local illustrator Laura Darling.

The listed building on the corner of Victoria Street and Princes Street in Stobswell was built in 1914.

The black and white mural, which combines traditional and digital print-making, is located on the side of J.B. Sexton Interiors shop – a kitchen and bathroom contractor.

16. Windsor Bar

Then, on the wall outside Windsor Bar on Lyon Street, we discover a mural of dancing women by Holly Ferguson.

The evocative piece, which features women in a variety of shapes and sizes, feels like a celebration of the female body to me.

17 – 19. Victoria Bridge arches

Finally, we visit the Victoria Bridge arches, where there are three door murals.

They were painted by Steph Liddle (left), Ryan McLeod (centre) and Zoe Gibson (right).

They look bright and beautiful against the brick bridge, which runs over Dens Burn.

I’m also enamoured by the serene location, which boasts plenty of benches for resting and stunning views over the Tay.

It’s a fitting place to end the trail.

Would I recommend the Open/Close Dundee Stobswell Street Sreet Trail?

By adding colour and vibrancy to Stobswell’s streets, the Open/Close Dundee trail shines a spotlight on the neighbourhood at its finest.

For me, it was the perfect excuse to explore a new part of the city and learn more about its rich history – with endless Instagram opportunities along the way.

That said, the map isn’t fully comprehensive, so we did miss a few artworks and even mixed some up.

But as it’s a not-for-profit initiative, that’s completely understandable – and part of the fun, really.

It also gives me an excuse to do it again soon.