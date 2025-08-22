6 super things to do in Stirling this September: from Tartan Noir to creative cocktails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

6 super things to do in Stirling this September: from Tartan Noir to creative cocktails

Spending some time in Stirlingshire this September or looking for inspiration for a day trip? Here are the pick of the happenings and events in and around Stirling this month.

Author Ian Rankin holding two Bloody Scotland leaflets. He is with two people dressed in Day of The Dead-style costumes.
Ian Rankin is just one of the big names appearing at Bloody Scotland this September. Image: Bloody Scotland.
By Nora McElhone

We have trawled the listings and picked the best events for our What’s On in Stirling and Stirlingshire guide for August.

Here are our top choices for What’s On in the coming month.

1. Bloody Scotland

Bloody Scotland Crime Writing Festival launch with lots of authors.
A plethora of crime writers gathered to celebrate the launch of the 2025 festival. Image: Bloody Scotland

Since the first Bloody Scotland book festival in 2012, the Stirling-based event has blazed the trail for the celebration of crime writing in Scotland and beyond.

This year’s line up is as strong as ever, with Ian Rankin and Denise Mina, the Reverend Richard Coles and Steph McGovern among the participants.

There are walking tours, online conversations, insights into the latest Nordic Noir, and evenings of stories and song.

Locals come first at this book festival so don’t miss out on the 10% discount on all ticket prices for Stirling Council area residents.

​When: September 12 to 14.

Where: Venues across Stirling.

2. Stirling Farmers’ Market

Stirling Farmer's Market general view on a sunny day.
The Stirling Farmers’ Market offers a selection of local produce and crafts

Port Street in Stirling comes alive on the second Saturday of every month when the stall holders of the Farmers’ Market set up shop.

The market showcases local food and drink vendors and creative folk with an emphasis on local, Scottish producers.

From fresh flowers and vegetables grown in Stirlingshire to artisan bakers and even locally produced kimchi, there is a wonderful selection on offer.

Four-legged visitors are also catered for and the market is a great chance to find some handmade homewares and crafts.

​When: September 13, 10am to 4pm.

Where: Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2DL.

3. Substate Comedy Club at Alloa Town Hall

Comedian Christopher Macarthur-Boyd.
Christopher Macarthur-Boyd headlines the show at Alloa Town Hall

There will be laughs aplenty when Stubstate Comedy Club brings its Big Home Show to Alloa Town Hall on September 19.

Host Jay Lafferty introduces some of the UK’s best comedians for a top night of Substate Comedy Club stand-up.

Jay is a regular on BBC Scotland’s Breaking The News, where she is admired for her wit and easy, quick-fire banter.

She will be joined on stage by Karl Porter, Kate Hammer, Jack Traynor, Stephen Buchanan and headliner Christopher Macarthur-Boyd.

Christopher is well known for his writing on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Late Night Mash and appearances on Susie McCabe and Frankie Boyle’s Here Comes The Guillotine.

​When: September 19.

Where: Alloa Town Hall, Mars Hill, Alloa, Scotland, FK10 1AB.

4. Visit Stirlingshire’s newest sauna

Interior of a wooden sauna looking out over a lake.
The Wild Sauna Company is bringing the art of sauna relaxation to Stirlingshire. Image: The Wild Sauna Company

The Wild Sauna Company launched its first Scottish sauna on the shores of Lake of Menteith in August.

The team is looking forward to welcoming guests to their beautiful wood-burning sauna as the nights start to draw in. Dipping in the lake is optional but a popular way to fully embrace the location and sauna experience.

Set beside Karma Lake of Menteith Hotel, sauna users can benefit from a 15% discount on food and drinks purchased during their visit.

Usual opening hours are Friday to Sunday but keep an eye on the Wild Sauna Company’s social media for special events such as moonlit saunas and wild swimming experiences.

​When: Friday to Sunday.

Where: The Wild Sauna Company, Port of Menteith, Lake of Menteith, Stirling, FK8 3RA.

5. Stirling Cocktail Week

Highball glass with red cocktail drink, lots of ice, and mint garnish.
Signature Cocktail will be on show at Stirling Cocktail Week 2025. Image: Stirling Cocktail Week

Venues across Stirling are looking forward to serving up their best drinks concoctions at Stirling Cocktail Week 2025.

The celebration of mixology invites cocktail lovers to invest in a cocktail week wristband which will entitle them to buy signature drinks from as little as £5.

Many of the best pubs, clubs and restaurants are taking part and also offering deals on food and other drinks to suit all tastes.

Why not visit your favourite bar to sample some of their drinks or try a new spot? Some of the venues taking part this year are Fubar, Meraki Bar, Nooch Bar and Kitchen, The Bawbee, and Fletcher’s.

​When: September 26 to October 5.

Where: Venues across Stirling.

6. Stirling Photography Festival

Reimaging of The Raft of the Medusa by Theodore Gericault by photographer Ron O’Donnell. Image: Ron O’Donnell

The Stirling Photography Festival is back for 2025 with a theme of Beyond.

The festival – a celebration of photography from portraiture to social documentary – will bring artists from across Scotland to Stirling.

Highlights for 2025 include a homecoming retrospective from Ron O’Donnell at the Tollbooth Gallery. This will be photographic artist Ron’s first exhibition in his hometown.

Look out for exhibitions from new and established photographers in Stirling, Doune and Dunblane and hone your own skills on a photography walk or talk.

​When: Until September 27.

Where: Venues across Stirlingshire.

