6 super things to do in Stirling this September: from Tartan Noir to creative cocktails

1. Bloody Scotland

Since the first Bloody Scotland book festival in 2012, the Stirling-based event has blazed the trail for the celebration of crime writing in Scotland and beyond.

This year’s line up is as strong as ever, with Ian Rankin and Denise Mina, the Reverend Richard Coles and Steph McGovern among the participants.

There are walking tours, online conversations, insights into the latest Nordic Noir, and evenings of stories and song.

Locals come first at this book festival so don’t miss out on the 10% discount on all ticket prices for Stirling Council area residents.

​When: September 12 to 14.

Where: Venues across Stirling.

2. Stirling Farmers’ Market

Port Street in Stirling comes alive on the second Saturday of every month when the stall holders of the Farmers’ Market set up shop.

The market showcases local food and drink vendors and creative folk with an emphasis on local, Scottish producers.

From fresh flowers and vegetables grown in Stirlingshire to artisan bakers and even locally produced kimchi, there is a wonderful selection on offer.

Four-legged visitors are also catered for and the market is a great chance to find some handmade homewares and crafts.

​When: September 13, 10am to 4pm.

Where: Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2DL.

3. Substate Comedy Club at Alloa Town Hall

There will be laughs aplenty when Stubstate Comedy Club brings its Big Home Show to Alloa Town Hall on September 19.

Host Jay Lafferty introduces some of the UK’s best comedians for a top night of Substate Comedy Club stand-up.

Jay is a regular on BBC Scotland’s Breaking The News, where she is admired for her wit and easy, quick-fire banter.

She will be joined on stage by Karl Porter, Kate Hammer, Jack Traynor, Stephen Buchanan and headliner Christopher Macarthur-Boyd.

Christopher is well known for his writing on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Late Night Mash and appearances on Susie McCabe and Frankie Boyle’s Here Comes The Guillotine.

​When: September 19.

Where: Alloa Town Hall, Mars Hill, Alloa, Scotland, FK10 1AB.

4. Visit Stirlingshire’s newest sauna

The Wild Sauna Company launched its first Scottish sauna on the shores of Lake of Menteith in August.

The team is looking forward to welcoming guests to their beautiful wood-burning sauna as the nights start to draw in. Dipping in the lake is optional but a popular way to fully embrace the location and sauna experience.

Set beside Karma Lake of Menteith Hotel, sauna users can benefit from a 15% discount on food and drinks purchased during their visit.

Usual opening hours are Friday to Sunday but keep an eye on the Wild Sauna Company’s social media for special events such as moonlit saunas and wild swimming experiences.

​When: Friday to Sunday.

Where: The Wild Sauna Company, Port of Menteith, Lake of Menteith, Stirling, FK8 3RA.

5. Stirling Cocktail Week

Venues across Stirling are looking forward to serving up their best drinks concoctions at Stirling Cocktail Week 2025.

The celebration of mixology invites cocktail lovers to invest in a cocktail week wristband which will entitle them to buy signature drinks from as little as £5.

Many of the best pubs, clubs and restaurants are taking part and also offering deals on food and other drinks to suit all tastes.

Why not visit your favourite bar to sample some of their drinks or try a new spot? Some of the venues taking part this year are Fubar, Meraki Bar, Nooch Bar and Kitchen, The Bawbee, and Fletcher’s.

​When: September 26 to October 5.

Where: Venues across Stirling.

6. Stirling Photography Festival

The Stirling Photography Festival is back for 2025 with a theme of Beyond.

The festival – a celebration of photography from portraiture to social documentary – will bring artists from across Scotland to Stirling.

Highlights for 2025 include a homecoming retrospective from Ron O’Donnell at the Tollbooth Gallery. This will be photographic artist Ron’s first exhibition in his hometown.

Look out for exhibitions from new and established photographers in Stirling, Doune and Dunblane and hone your own skills on a photography walk or talk.

​When: Until September 27.

Where: Venues across Stirlingshire.