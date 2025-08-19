How a Stirlingshire family found calm on the water – and decided to pay it forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

How a Stirlingshire family found calm on the water – and decided to pay it forward

The Lee family run Roll Outdoors water sport and bike centre in Callander.

Roll Outdoors offers classes for people of all ages and abilities, and caters to autistic children. Image: Ethan Lee
Roll Outdoors offers classes for people of all ages and abilities, and caters to autistic children. Image: Ethan Lee
By Alex Watson

When Maura Lee and her son Sam opened a Callander bike hire business in 2020, the mum-of-six was thrilled to be working alongside her boy.

She didn’t expect her mountain bike-obsessed child to suddenly become preoccupied with paddleboarding.

Sam, now 23, found his passion for the water sport while studying outdoor adventure in Skye.

The pair bought two paddleboards to hire out, alongside the bikes.

“The rest, as they say, is history,” Maura told The Courier.

“People couldn’t get enough.”

Maura Lee and her son Sam were the driving forces behind what is now a fully-fledged family business. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Now based just off Callander’s Main Street, Roll Outdoors sits right next to National Cycle Route 7 and the River Teith.

As well as bicycles, e-bikes and paddleboards, the centre rents kayaks, canoes and all the accessories anyone using them could need, for both adults and children.

The family-run company teaches paddleboard classes and leads guided tours on the water, as well as hosting everything from kids’ clubs to hen parties.

Sam works full-time as lead guide and instructor, with weekend support from his older sister, Niamh.

Their dad, Mike, helps to run the business, and Maura takes care of the admin side.

Even the younger members of the family have started getting involved, with teenager Kayla recently gaining paddlesports instructor qualifications, and youngest brother Ethan flexing his photography skills on tours.

But the Lee family’s journey hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Outdoor sports made stress ‘wash away’

Maura, a former primary school teacher, says two of her three sons found secondary school to be “a really stressful place” because of their undiagnosed autism.

According to the 50-year-old, members of the family also have dyslexia, dyscalculia and ADHD.

And husband Mike, 51, was diagnosed with autism in his 40s.

Several of the Lee children have suffered from intense anxiety over the years, and Maura noticed how getting outside and being active helped them to feel better.

The family provides guided tours and experiences for nearby high-end hotels, allowing them to keep the cost of their kids’ clubs low. Image: Ethan Lee

Her oldest son, Joshua (now 24), has autism and really struggled before receiving his diagnosis, but found comfort in both mountain biking and kayaking.

“You could literally see the stress just wash away,” said Maura.

She says she still notices Sam and Niamh “light up” when they are out on the water.

Roll Outdoors was born and evolved partly as a way for the Lee family to do more of what made them happy, as an alternative to education and career paths that aren’t always the right fit for neurodiverse people.

And Maura hopes she and her family can help others in the same boat to find a sense of peace on the River Teith or nearby Loch Lubnaig.

Support means sharing openly

Though some of the older children have now left home, between supporting her six kids and running a business, Maura describes her life as “high-stress”.

“I think what really drives me on is seeing that good can come from this,” she admitted.

She feels passionately about helping other families like hers. For her, that means speaking honestly about the bad days, as well as providing practical support.

“I like the fact that, as a family, we’re really open about chatting about these struggles, because I think so many people hide them,” she said.

Sam Lee is passionate about promoting safety on the water, as well as showing young people there are career opportunities for them in the outdoor activity industry. Image: Ethan Lee

“Then you end up in a situation where your child is self-harming, and you think you’re the only one in the world.

“It’s only when you start reaching out, people go: ‘Oh, do you know what? My cousin did that. My friend did that.’

“And, suddenly, I’ve actually realised that so many people I speak to have other experiences of people close to them that self-harm.

“Now, if I’d never opened my mouth, I’d still be sitting here thinking I was totally alone. And it’s a horrible thing.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Lifestyle

Poppy Watson completed Open/Close Dundee's Stobswell Street Art Trail. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
I explored Dundee's Stobswell Street Art Trail - here’s what I found
Is the Vestry Fife's cheapest church conversion? Image: Your Move.
Is this Leven house Fife's cheapest church conversion?
Melanie Carlin, manager of YES Sports Bar.
Is Dundee United’s newest hospitality offering worth £90?
Straton House in Montrose.
Grand Montrose family home with period features and award-winning gardens for sale
2
Master carpenter Gaetan Goubet with Taste Perthshire's Connor MacLellan. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Taste Perthshire’s new oak canopy proves a hit with tourists and dog owners
Tigh An Tuir, in Strathtay.
Inside beautiful £2.2 million Perthshire country retreat with tennis court, Pilates studio and separate…
Dundee Kilt Walk 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands step out for Dundee Kiltwalk 2025
Home Managers from Balhousie Care Group having a staff day out at the Sausage & Cider Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: The best moments from the Sausage and Cider Festival, Dundee
A grey plate with a line of tempura prawns and a wedge of lemon beside a dipping bowl of sweet chilli sauce.
This Perthshire hotel treats your dog like royalty, and the gluten-free menu is superb
2
Douglasleigh.
'One of Carnoustie's most admired homes' back up for sale

Conversation