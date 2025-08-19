How a Stirlingshire family found calm on the water – and decided to pay it forward

When Maura Lee and her son Sam opened a Callander bike hire business in 2020, the mum-of-six was thrilled to be working alongside her boy.

She didn’t expect her mountain bike-obsessed child to suddenly become preoccupied with paddleboarding.

Sam, now 23, found his passion for the water sport while studying outdoor adventure in Skye.

The pair bought two paddleboards to hire out, alongside the bikes.

“The rest, as they say, is history,” Maura told The Courier.

“People couldn’t get enough.”

Now based just off Callander’s Main Street, Roll Outdoors sits right next to National Cycle Route 7 and the River Teith.

As well as bicycles, e-bikes and paddleboards, the centre rents kayaks, canoes and all the accessories anyone using them could need, for both adults and children.

The family-run company teaches paddleboard classes and leads guided tours on the water, as well as hosting everything from kids’ clubs to hen parties.

Sam works full-time as lead guide and instructor, with weekend support from his older sister, Niamh.

Their dad, Mike, helps to run the business, and Maura takes care of the admin side.

Even the younger members of the family have started getting involved, with teenager Kayla recently gaining paddlesports instructor qualifications, and youngest brother Ethan flexing his photography skills on tours.

But the Lee family’s journey hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Outdoor sports made stress ‘wash away’

Maura, a former primary school teacher, says two of her three sons found secondary school to be “a really stressful place” because of their undiagnosed autism.

According to the 50-year-old, members of the family also have dyslexia, dyscalculia and ADHD.

And husband Mike, 51, was diagnosed with autism in his 40s.

Several of the Lee children have suffered from intense anxiety over the years, and Maura noticed how getting outside and being active helped them to feel better.

Her oldest son, Joshua (now 24), has autism and really struggled before receiving his diagnosis, but found comfort in both mountain biking and kayaking.

“You could literally see the stress just wash away,” said Maura.

She says she still notices Sam and Niamh “light up” when they are out on the water.

Roll Outdoors was born and evolved partly as a way for the Lee family to do more of what made them happy, as an alternative to education and career paths that aren’t always the right fit for neurodiverse people.

And Maura hopes she and her family can help others in the same boat to find a sense of peace on the River Teith or nearby Loch Lubnaig.

Support means sharing openly

Though some of the older children have now left home, between supporting her six kids and running a business, Maura describes her life as “high-stress”.

“I think what really drives me on is seeing that good can come from this,” she admitted.

She feels passionately about helping other families like hers. For her, that means speaking honestly about the bad days, as well as providing practical support.

“I like the fact that, as a family, we’re really open about chatting about these struggles, because I think so many people hide them,” she said.

“Then you end up in a situation where your child is self-harming, and you think you’re the only one in the world.

“It’s only when you start reaching out, people go: ‘Oh, do you know what? My cousin did that. My friend did that.’

“And, suddenly, I’ve actually realised that so many people I speak to have other experiences of people close to them that self-harm.

“Now, if I’d never opened my mouth, I’d still be sitting here thinking I was totally alone. And it’s a horrible thing.”

