Gallery: Dundee schools’ music theatre Chicago teen edition at Gardyne Theatre

Opening night of Chicago: Teen Edition lit up Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre with sharp dance, lively jazz numbers, and 1920s glamour.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Heather Fowlie & Kenny Smith

Opening night at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre saw a vibrant teen edition of Chicago burst on to the stage.

The young cast delivered great choreography, lively jazz numbers, and plenty of 1920s glamour as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly battled for the spotlight.

The audience enjoyed well-known songs like All That Jazz and Cell Block Tango.

Producer Phil McGregor said “Over the past year, the cast of Chicago has poured heart and soul into bringing this spectacular production to life. Their unwavering commitment, precision, and passion have been nothing short of inspiring. These young performers richly deserve every accolade coming their way.”

Chicago: Teen Edition continues at the Gardyne Theatre until August 23 2025, with tickets priced at £11.75 standard and £8.75 concessions.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there on opening night to capture the best moments.

Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
The musicians warm up ahead of the show.
The cast go through some voice warm up exercises ahead of the performance.
The cast go through some voice warm up exercises ahead of the performance.
The cast go through some voice warm up exercises ahead of the performance.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
A full house for the show.
Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly and Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Archie Turnbull as Billy Flynn and Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre Dundee.
Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Archie Turnbull as Billy Flynn and Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.
Archie Turnbull as Billy Flynn.
Archie Turnbull as Billy Flynn
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Archie Turnbull as Billy Flynn.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly and Gracie Taylor-McMahon as Mama Morton.
The Ensemble perform Cell Block Tango.
Gracie Taylor-McMahon as Mama Morton.
Gracie Taylor-McMahon as Mama Morton.
The Ensemble perform Cell Block Tango.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
The Ensemble perform Cell Block Tango.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Bella Lothian as Velma Kelly.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Production of Chicago: Teen Edition at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.
Daisy Donaghey as Roxie Hart.

