Gallery: Dundee schools’ music theatre Chicago teen edition at Gardyne Theatre

Opening night at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre saw a vibrant teen edition of Chicago burst on to the stage.

The young cast delivered great choreography, lively jazz numbers, and plenty of 1920s glamour as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly battled for the spotlight.

The audience enjoyed well-known songs like All That Jazz and Cell Block Tango.

Producer Phil McGregor said “Over the past year, the cast of Chicago has poured heart and soul into bringing this spectacular production to life. Their unwavering commitment, precision, and passion have been nothing short of inspiring. These young performers richly deserve every accolade coming their way.”

Chicago: Teen Edition continues at the Gardyne Theatre until August 23 2025, with tickets priced at £11.75 standard and £8.75 concessions.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there on opening night to capture the best moments.

