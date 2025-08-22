13 fantastic photos as International Horse Trials come to Scone for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

13 fantastic photos as International Horse Trials come to Scone for the first time

We head to Scone Palace International Horse Trials in Perthshire to see how riders and spectators feel about the brand new event.

Daisy Buckley on Mirror Image IV during the Scottish Grassroots Championships Cross Country at the first Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Daisy Buckley on Mirror Image IV during the Scottish Grassroots Championships Cross Country at the first Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall.
By Gayle Ritchie and Steve MacDougall

The anticipation has been building for an entire year.

But now, at long last, Scone Palace International Horse Trials are in full swing.

And the brand new event has already got the big thumbs-up from riders and spectators.

We popped along to take in the atmosphere and chat to those experiencing the event for the first time.

Crowds at Scone Palace International Horse Trials.
Crowds at Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall

While many admitted they were sad to say goodbye to iconic Blair Castle – which hosted the event for 35 years until 2024 – they said they were delighted with the new venue.

Fans impressed with Scone Horse Trials

Jen Leslie, secretary of Perth Show and a primary teacher who lives in Bridge of Earn, said she was “really impressed” with the event.

“Blair was iconic and had a great reputation, but I think for Scone’s inaugural year it’s done a great job,” she said.

Jen Leslie at Scone Palace International Horse Trials.
Jen Leslie at Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall

“It’s taken on everything that Blair seemed to have. It seems really well set up and really well laid out.

“There’s a great infrastructure – it was so easy to get in; there was no queuing and everything’s really obvious.

Some of the competitors lined up at Scone Palace International Horse Trials.
Competitors at Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“There’s lots to see and do and everyone’s really friendly and helpful.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they build on in the future.”

Scone – a great opportunity

Nicola Mclean from Keith agreed Blair was a “great loss” but said it was “wonderful” Scone was hosting the trials.

“We loved Blair – it was a great family event and we went every year from 1989.

Nicola Mclean enjoying the event at Scone Palace.
Nicola Mclean enjoying the event at Scone Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall

“But it’s wonderful that Scone is giving us an opportunity to have a horse trials in front of a beautiful stately home.”

Happy Highlands

Highland ponies Humph and Chapelhill Norrie stood resplendent in the show ring, with Humph having taken second place in the in-hand gelding class.

Their handlers – mum and daughter Alison Blackburn and Claire McLeod from Fort William – were grinning from ear to ear.

Claire McLeod and Alison Blackburn with their Highland ponies Chapelhill Norrie and Humph.
Claire McLeod with Chapelhill Norrie and Alison Blackburn with Humph. Image: Steve MacDougall

“We competed at Blair, so the ponies know the drill,” said Alison.

“There are fantastic grounds here; it’s a beautiful setting.

“I think there could be a few teething issues – it’s quite a long walk from the arenas to the horse boxes, but it allows us to get our steps in!”

Great celebration

NHS worker Wendy Johnston sat under a tree beside a water jump with her two English setters Persie and Beryl.

“It’s my birthday today!” she revealed. “I turned 57. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate!

Wendy Johnston enjoys the first Scone Palace International Horse Trials with her dogs Beryl and Persie.
Birthday girl Wendy Johnston watches the horse trials with Beryl and Persie. Image: Steve MacDougall

“I live in Scone so didn’t have far to travel.”

Retail therapy

Gloria McCutcheon, Karen Richardson, Kelly Stirling, Abby Reid and her two-year-old daughter Fern were enjoying a bit of retail therapy.

Kelly, from Stirling, said: “We loved Blair but this is great.

Gloria McCutcheon with granddaughter Fern Reid, Abby Reid, Karen Richardson and Kerry Stirling.
Gloria McCutcheon with granddaughter Fern Reid, Abby Reid, Karen Richardson and Kerry Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall

“We’ve not got horses with us this year but we’d hope to compete at Scone in the future.”

Stunning setting

Volunteer Carol Macfarlane of Menstrie was on crossing-point duties. She said Scone was a “welcome change” from her beloved Blair.

Volunteer Carol Macfarlane was on crossing-point duties at the horse trials.
Volunteer Carol Macfarlane was on crossing-point duties at the horse trials. Image: Steve MacDougall

“It’s nice to try somewhere new – and this is a stunning setting,” she added.

Event has ‘own identity’

Adeline Ross from Peterhead and Lesley Campbell from New Deer cooled off with ice creams.

They said they were “devastated” to bid farewell to Blair, but “delighted” the trials are being run at Scone.

“Nothing will ever replace Blair!” said Adeline.

Adeline Ross and Leslie Campbell enjoy an ice cream.
Adeline Ross and Leslie Campbell enjoy an ice cream. Image: Steve MacDougall

“But we don’t want to compare Scone to Blair because they have their own identities.

“Scone is a beautiful location and easy to get to. It’s all very unfamiliar though!”

A Highland pony in action at Scone Palace International Horse Trials.
Highland pony in action at Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall

Lesley said: “It’s going to be a major event of the future and every year they’ll learn what to improve on.”

Fun for everyone at Scone Horse Trials

We also bumped into four-year-old Lucy Riddell from Caithness galloping around on her hobby horse.

Her mum, Carolyn, said: “She’s practising for tomorrow when she’ll be competing in the mountain and moorland lead rein class with her pony. It’s going to be fun!”

Four-year-old Lucy Riddell on her hobby horse at Scone Palace.
Lucy Riddell on her hobby horse at the Scone Palace spectacular. Image: Steve MacDougall

The event runs until Sunday August 24, with major stars among the entries including all three members of Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning team from Paris 2024 – Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter.

Action-packed programme

The programme features an exhilarating mix of FEI international and grassroots eventing, showjumping, showing, and Pony Club games.

Beyond the sport, visitors can enjoy a vibrant mix of shopping, food, drink and family-friendly activities.

Nicole Finch on Storm Ahead Ted during the Scottish Grassroots Championships Cross Country at Scone Palace International Horse Trials.
Nicole Finch on Storm Ahead Ted during the Scottish Grassroots Championships Cross Country at Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall

There’s also a pop-up adventure zone featuring axe-throwing, archery, laser clay shooting, and even a mini Highland games, plus a disco and ceilidh.

  • You can book tickets here.

