13 fantastic photos as International Horse Trials come to Scone for the first time

The anticipation has been building for an entire year.

But now, at long last, Scone Palace International Horse Trials are in full swing.

And the brand new event has already got the big thumbs-up from riders and spectators.

We popped along to take in the atmosphere and chat to those experiencing the event for the first time.

While many admitted they were sad to say goodbye to iconic Blair Castle – which hosted the event for 35 years until 2024 – they said they were delighted with the new venue.

Fans impressed with Scone Horse Trials

Jen Leslie, secretary of Perth Show and a primary teacher who lives in Bridge of Earn, said she was “really impressed” with the event.

“Blair was iconic and had a great reputation, but I think for Scone’s inaugural year it’s done a great job,” she said.

“It’s taken on everything that Blair seemed to have. It seems really well set up and really well laid out.

“There’s a great infrastructure – it was so easy to get in; there was no queuing and everything’s really obvious.

“There’s lots to see and do and everyone’s really friendly and helpful.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they build on in the future.”

Scone – a great opportunity

Nicola Mclean from Keith agreed Blair was a “great loss” but said it was “wonderful” Scone was hosting the trials.

“We loved Blair – it was a great family event and we went every year from 1989.

“But it’s wonderful that Scone is giving us an opportunity to have a horse trials in front of a beautiful stately home.”

Happy Highlands

Highland ponies Humph and Chapelhill Norrie stood resplendent in the show ring, with Humph having taken second place in the in-hand gelding class.

Their handlers – mum and daughter Alison Blackburn and Claire McLeod from Fort William – were grinning from ear to ear.

“We competed at Blair, so the ponies know the drill,” said Alison.

“There are fantastic grounds here; it’s a beautiful setting.

“I think there could be a few teething issues – it’s quite a long walk from the arenas to the horse boxes, but it allows us to get our steps in!”

Great celebration

NHS worker Wendy Johnston sat under a tree beside a water jump with her two English setters Persie and Beryl.

“It’s my birthday today!” she revealed. “I turned 57. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate!

“I live in Scone so didn’t have far to travel.”

Retail therapy

Gloria McCutcheon, Karen Richardson, Kelly Stirling, Abby Reid and her two-year-old daughter Fern were enjoying a bit of retail therapy.

Kelly, from Stirling, said: “We loved Blair but this is great.

“We’ve not got horses with us this year but we’d hope to compete at Scone in the future.”

Stunning setting

Volunteer Carol Macfarlane of Menstrie was on crossing-point duties. She said Scone was a “welcome change” from her beloved Blair.

“It’s nice to try somewhere new – and this is a stunning setting,” she added.

Event has ‘own identity’

Adeline Ross from Peterhead and Lesley Campbell from New Deer cooled off with ice creams.

They said they were “devastated” to bid farewell to Blair, but “delighted” the trials are being run at Scone.

“Nothing will ever replace Blair!” said Adeline.

“But we don’t want to compare Scone to Blair because they have their own identities.

“Scone is a beautiful location and easy to get to. It’s all very unfamiliar though!”

Lesley said: “It’s going to be a major event of the future and every year they’ll learn what to improve on.”

Fun for everyone at Scone Horse Trials

We also bumped into four-year-old Lucy Riddell from Caithness galloping around on her hobby horse.

Her mum, Carolyn, said: “She’s practising for tomorrow when she’ll be competing in the mountain and moorland lead rein class with her pony. It’s going to be fun!”

The event runs until Sunday August 24, with major stars among the entries including all three members of Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning team from Paris 2024 – Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter.

Action-packed programme

The programme features an exhilarating mix of FEI international and grassroots eventing, showjumping, showing, and Pony Club games.

Beyond the sport, visitors can enjoy a vibrant mix of shopping, food, drink and family-friendly activities.

There’s also a pop-up adventure zone featuring axe-throwing, archery, laser clay shooting, and even a mini Highland games, plus a disco and ceilidh.