Upbeat Scottish Water boss calls for calm over Fifers’ sewage complaints

Barely a week goes by without concerns being raised about sewage polluting Scotland’s waterways.

So when The Courier was invited to interview Alex Plant, the chief executive of Scottish Water, we jumped at the chance.

Despite the fact the organisation just achieved its best performance year ever, there are evidently still issues.

In June we revealed how the Fife beaches of Kinghorn and Lower Largo – both designated bathing waters – had been rated ‘poor’ by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for 2025.

Residents told how they were “horrified” at the prospect of bathing in polluted water.

Meanwhile former Kinghorn provost Alan McIlravie referenced a “huge plume” of brown water – which he claimed was untreated sewage – running from nearby Pettycur into the Firth of Forth.

Alex said he is not “deaf” to the concerns, but stressed he does not want to them to be “overblown”.

“We should keep this in context, understand the root causes, and bring forward appropriate measures that can help to improve further the quality – not just at Kinghorn and Lower Largo but across the country,” he said.

“We all want to get to a position whereby we have the best possible bathing water quality in Scotland.

‘We need to get better’

“While it’s good – we have a SEPA rating of 87% of bathing waters as being in good condition – nonetheless we should want to get up towards 100%. We need to get better.

“There are people who will rightly call out areas where we know we still need to improve. But we need money to do this.”

On Kinghorn, Alex said the area experienced “intermittent issues” with bathing water quality.

“We’ve done lots of investigations, modellings and surveys to try and get some of the root cause of why this is happening.

“We’ve removed a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) from the network which reduces the chance of there being an interface with some of the sewage network.

“But we don’t at the moment completely understand what’s driving some of it.

“We’re looking much more closely at the Lady Burn and the associated network around that that flows into Kinghorn harbour.”

Not always sewage

One of the issues with water quality samples classed as poor is that people often assume it must be a sewage issue.

However, Alex stressed there could be other polluting forces at work.

He cited an example in Portobello last year where SEPA closed the bathing beach because of a dubious reading.

“The immediate reaction of the media was – this is Scottish Water’s fault,” he said.

“It turned out to be animal faecal matter running into the burn causing that reading.

“It’s frustrating because there are many things that contribute to water quality, of which the sewage network can be one. But it’s not always the reason.”

What about Lower Largo?

In terms of Lower Largo, Alex said “different treatment solutions” are being considered.

When the company decides on a plan of action, it will invite community members to an event.

“We don’t want to dismiss concerns, but we don’t want them to be overblown, either,” he said.

“I want to be able to respond constructively to customer concerns.

“We’re committed to working with Sepa, Fife council and the community to make sure we’re delivering investments at Lower Largo that can improve the situation for people in the area now, and for the environment, and for future generations.”

On the matter of “brown plumes”, Alex said it’s impossible to state whether this could be sewage.

“It’s easy to jump to conclusions. But there’s an example of a ‘brown plume’ in another bathing water in Scotland.

“Everybody assumed it must be sewage. But it was a brewery discharging into the bay. So it was beer.”

What challenges does Scottish Water face?

While it’s easy for people to moan, Scottish Water faces some very real challenges, including ageing assets like water treatment works, waste processing sites, and sewers.

These account for a large part of the company’s repair bill.

“A lot of our assets are coming to the end of their natural life and need replacing,” said Alex.

“Interestingly it’s not just the Victorian ones, of which we still have many.

“Often it’s assets that were put in place when we were building the new towns.

“The plan is to carry on increasing the rate at which we’re replacing those assets so that they can be replaced before they reach the end of their life.”

Another challenge is extreme weather, whether droughts or flooding.

“Our assets weren’t designed to cope with those sorts of extremes of weather and big swings in temperature,” explained Alex.

“So as we’re replacing them we’re trying to make them climate-proof.”

The third challenge is a growing and shifting population.

“The east is the driest part of the country, and that’s where we’re seeing the biggest population growth,” said Alex.

“We work closely with housing developers and local authorities, so we understand where the new demand is going to come.

“We’re planning ahead to make sure our investment is going in to provide the capacity that enables that housing growth, whether that be for sewers or clean water.”

What about Combined Sewer Overflows?

On the matter of CSOs, Alex said while they are a “critical” part of the system, they are often misunderstood.

Essentially, they act as a sort of systemic safety valve to reduce the risk of sewage backing up into people’s homes during periods of heavy rainfall.

The company reported that overflow pipes discharged sewage into rivers more than 24,000 times last year.

But Alex said CSOs are a “necessary” part of the sewage system to prevent flooding, and that 99% of what is released is rainwater, road runoff, and grey water.

“When a CSO is used during very heavy rain, what’s released into the environment is primarily water,” he explained.

“There will be some trace sewage – less than one per cent trace sewage – but it goes straight out into the environment rather than going through the sewage treatment system in those circumstances.

“In an ideal world, it would be hermetically sealed and separate, but it isn’t.

“But when it’s used as it should be in those sorts of circumstances there will be no environmental harm.”

Monitoring sewer overflows

Scottish Water has delivered 1,000 new sewer overflow monitors during the last calendar year, and is continuing to roll out more.

This means if there’s an issue, the company can better work out how to resolve it.

“CSOs are a central part of the system; if used properly they’re not harmful,” he reiterated.

“But there are occasions when we’re also looking at removing them.”

The good news?

Alex is delighted to report Scottish Water recorded its strongest performance ever since the body was formed in 2002.

“We’ve reduced leaks by 22% after last year’s unwelcome increase, halved serious pollution incidents, and made strong progress towards net zero emissions targets.

“Our customer satisfaction reached 94%. And Scotland’s drinking water continues to be rated ‘world class’ by our independent regulators.”

Dundee pilot project

Meanwhile Dundee is at the forefront of a project with customers having smart monitors installed so they can record their water use.

“Dundee is one of the driest parts of the country and it’s at the forefront of this thinking about how we might move to a more water-resilient future,” said Alex.

“The smart monitoring pilot will show people how much water they’re using and how they can reduce water use.

“It will also help us better identify where leaks on the system may be.

Alex flagged up Scottish Water’s annual consultative meeting at Dundee Science Centre from 5.15pm on August 28.

It’s open to everyone – so people can raise issues with Alex and his staff directly.