Killin 10k has been the UK’s top rated road race – what did I think of it?

Killin 10k. That’s got to be an impressive run, right?

The village of Killin, in the Trossachs, straddles the magnificent Falls of Dochart making it one of the most beautiful settlements in Scotland.

And its annual race receives rave reviews. It was the UK’s top rated road race in 2023 on the Racecheck website.

When I read that, I can’t resist going along to try it out to see if it deserves the plaudits.

It takes me two hours to drive there, along increasingly winding roads. Killin 10k better be worth it!

Was the two hour drive worth it?

The start line is in Breadalbane Park, which has a fabulous looking playpark where I see kids there for the fun run or to cheer on parents warming up.

Claire leads a mass warm-up before runners enter the funnel ready to go.

The race is a little late starting, as there’s congestion in the village meaning it takes a little longer than planned to close the road we’re about to run on.

But our compere Dougie is clearly a man who’s never lost for words. He keeps the atmosphere lively while we wait for the all-clear. He leads a few Mexican waves and a rendition of Happy Birthday for runners who’d already been given a shout-out.

Crossing the Falls of Dochart

Once we getting going it’s only a minute or two before we pass the highlight of the route, the Falls of Dochart. We’re treated to the stunning view as we cross the Dochart Bridge then head along the old railway line.

Leaving Killin we go up a single track tarmac road into Glen Lochay and are treated to fantastic views of the Tarmachan range and River Lochay.

It’s undulating – an oft-used euphemism in race descriptions for pretty hilly. But it’s not as hilly as I expected given where we are.

Until we get to around the 6k mark. As I stop to take a photo near a water station I immediately wish I hadn’t. I spot faster runners in the distance snaking their way up a very steep looking incline.

So far it’s been slick organisation by our hosts, Tay Fitness. And as we begin the climb there’s more evidence of this. A piper plays to give us the will power to get to the top. They really have thought of everything.

Race photos aplenty

We continue through Glen Lochay and pine forest until the loop brings us back towards Killin.

There have been loads of photographers along the route. Us runners love a race pic – like those in our Killin 10k gallery.

Despite the drizzle lots of villagers have come out of their houses to cheer us along the final kilometre.

Crossing the finish line, the compere welcomes us back by name.

Nailing the race bling

Even more than race pics, runners appreciate a nice piece of race bling. And the Killin 10k medal is that.

An artisan ice-cream van is parked up at the finish line. Inside the McLaren Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust and Cancer Research UK are selling sandwiches and cake.

I eat all the calories I’ve just burned off.

Other plus points for the Killin 10k are plentiful toilets. loads of marshalls, three water stations, and dedicated parking less than a five minute walk from the start and finish.

This was the 14th Killin 10k, and more than 1,000 people had signed up for it and the 5k. The event was a sell-out.

Those who Run Like L

Many of those taking part were completing the Run Like L series, which also includes the Mhor 84, Callander, Thornhill and Hidden Glen 10k races.

Pete Waugh, of Tay Fitness, tells me this year’s registration is the biggest yet.

“The event has grown gradually over the years, mainly relying on word-of-mouth reviews,” he says.

“The spirit and atmosphere at all our events is amazing, along with the joy it brings to runners and our team of volunteers.”

Why was the Killin 10k route chosen?

The Killin 10k route was always a favourite for him and partner Iona.

He says: “The scenery is beautiful and the loop works very well, showcasing the famous Falls of Dochart.”

Before heading home, I wander along to admire the Falls of Dochart at a more leisurely pace.

Runners proudly wearing their medals are enjoying well-earned drinks and lunch outside the hotel overlooking the water.

I wistfully wish I’d made a weekend of it and booked a room.

Do I agree with the glowing Killin 10k reviews and would I do it again?

Yes, absolutely, and the date’s pencilled in my 2026 diary already.