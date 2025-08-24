Killin 10k has been the UK’s top rated road race – what did I think of it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Killin 10k has been the UK’s top rated road race – what did I think of it?

Here's why I've already pencilled it into my 2026 run diary.

Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
By Cheryl Peebles

Killin 10k. That’s got to be an impressive run, right?

The village of Killin, in the Trossachs, straddles the magnificent Falls of Dochart making it one of the most beautiful settlements in Scotland.

And its annual race receives rave reviews. It was the UK’s top rated road race in 2023 on the Racecheck website.

When I read that, I can’t resist going along to try it out to see if it deserves the plaudits.

Runners pass the stunning Falls of Dochart. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

It takes me two hours to drive there, along increasingly winding roads. Killin 10k better be worth it!

Was the two hour drive worth it?

The start line is in Breadalbane Park, which has a fabulous looking playpark where I see kids there for the fun run or to cheer on parents warming up.

Claire leads a mass warm-up before runners enter the funnel ready to go.

Killin 10k and 5k runners enjoy a mass warm-up. Image: Marieke McBean.

The race is a little late starting, as there’s congestion in the village meaning it takes a little longer than planned to close the road we’re about to run on.

But our compere Dougie is clearly a man who’s never lost for words. He keeps the atmosphere lively while we wait for the all-clear. He leads a few Mexican waves and a rendition of Happy Birthday for runners who’d already been given a shout-out.

Crossing the Falls of Dochart

Once we getting going it’s only a minute or two before we pass the highlight of the route, the Falls of Dochart. We’re treated to the stunning view as we cross the Dochart Bridge then head along the old railway line.

Leaving Killin we go up a single track tarmac road into Glen Lochay and are treated to fantastic views of the Tarmachan range and River Lochay.

The views are pretty spectacular as we head into Glen Lochay. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

It’s undulating – an oft-used euphemism in race descriptions for pretty hilly. But it’s not as hilly as I expected given where we are.

Until we get to around the 6k mark. As I stop to take a photo near a water station I immediately wish I hadn’t. I spot faster runners in the distance snaking their way up a very steep looking incline.

I stop to take a photo of a water station with a view and immediately regret it. In the far distance, I spot runners climbing a killer hill. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

So far it’s been slick organisation by our hosts, Tay Fitness. And as we begin the climb there’s more evidence of this. A piper plays to give us the will power to get to the top. They really have thought of everything.

Race photos aplenty

We continue through Glen Lochay and pine forest until the loop brings us back towards Killin.

Through forest and by bubbling burns. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

There have been loads of photographers along the route. Us runners love a race pic – like those in our Killin 10k gallery.

Despite the drizzle lots of villagers have come out of their houses to cheer us along the final kilometre.

Not far to go to the finish line. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Crossing the finish line, the compere welcomes us back by name.

Nailing the race bling

Even more than race pics, runners appreciate a nice piece of race bling. And the Killin 10k medal is that.

A nice medal makes the effort worthwhile. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

An artisan ice-cream van is parked up at the finish line. Inside the McLaren Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust and Cancer Research UK are selling sandwiches and cake.

I eat all the calories I’ve just burned off.

Other plus points for the Killin 10k are plentiful toilets. loads of marshalls, three water stations, and dedicated parking less than a five minute walk from the start and finish.

Runners are welcomed by name as they cross the finish line. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

This was the 14th Killin 10k, and more than 1,000 people had signed up for it and the 5k. The event was a sell-out.

Those who Run Like L

Many of those taking part were completing the Run Like L series, which also includes the Mhor 84, Callander, Thornhill and Hidden Glen 10k races.

Pete Waugh, of Tay Fitness, tells me this year’s registration is the biggest yet.

More people registered for Killin 10k this year than ever before. Image: Marieke McBean.

“The event has grown gradually over the years, mainly relying on word-of-mouth reviews,” he says.

“The spirit and atmosphere at all our events is amazing, along with the joy it brings to runners and our team of volunteers.”

Why was the Killin 10k route chosen?

The Killin 10k route was always a favourite for him and partner Iona.

He says: “The scenery is beautiful and the loop works very well, showcasing the famous Falls of Dochart.”

The spectacular Falls of Dochart which make Killin such a special place. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Before heading home, I wander along to admire the Falls of Dochart at a more leisurely pace.

Runners proudly wearing their medals are enjoying well-earned drinks and lunch outside the hotel overlooking the water.

I wistfully wish I’d made a weekend of it and booked a room.

Do I agree with the glowing Killin 10k reviews and would I do it again?

Yes, absolutely, and the date’s pencilled in my 2026 diary already.

More from Lifestyle

bao buns from Friend of Mine.
Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest…
Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
Photos of inspiring runners taking on Killin 10k, 5k and fun run
David Huisman who owns Perthshire Garden Railway.
What inspired Auchterarder family to build 1,200m model railway in their garden?
2
A plate holding langoustines, mussels and a lobster
Why the £55 seafood boil from East Neuk Seafoods is one of the best…
5
Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
'I’m 27. My best friend's 74': How Broughty Ferry club forges friendships on the…
2
Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
Why boss of Perth family business doesn’t let her kids call her mum at…
Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
Inside the beautiful, timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs only £1 a day
2
Angus mum Helen Ryan (pictured with husband Derek) had a healthy baby girl after a battle with breast cancer
Doctor told Angus cancer mum to terminate her pregnancy – but she decided 'to…
Me ready to tackle the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean.
Kinross running star Laura Muir promises she's 'back up to full speed' after injury…
Author Ian Rankin holding two Bloody Scotland leaflets. He is with two people dressed in Day of The Dead-style costumes.
6 super things to do in Stirling this September: from Tartan Noir to creative…

Conversation