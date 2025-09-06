‘How real-life Hamish Macbeth led to me patrolling Perthshire as a Special Constable’

When I was invited to join a Perth-based Special Constable on the beat, I expected we’d be patrolling the city’s streets.

I had visions of heading out on the night shift to deal with rowdy, inebriated people, or, worse, of nothing happening at all.

So I was delighted to discover that in fact we would be meeting up first thing on a Thursday (less chance of vomiting drunks) and jumping into a police van to head for some of Perthshire‘s most scenic spots.

Oliver Crane – who has been a Special Constable for 37 years – planned the morning’s itinerary.

He joined the force, then Tayside Police, in 1988, after an officer based in Aberfeldy convinced him to lend a hand.

Oliver, a cheery crime novelist, outdoor enthusiast and former business lecturer, is passionate about supporting rural communities and tackling wildlife crime.

So that’s why we’re heading to the countryside.

“We’ll aim for Loch of Clunie near Blairgowrie, and Dunkeld,” he explains, as I hop into the front seat beside him.

From Perth city to rural Perthshire

Another Special Constable is driving the van, a friendly 23-year-old – but he prefers not to be identified.

As we navigate Perth traffic and motor steadily up the A9, I notice most of the vehicles around us are slowing down. Have the drivers got ‘the fear’?

Oliver, 64, chuckles. “It’s like the police van is setting the pace.

“We want people to know we’re out and about, so it’s good we have that impact. It helps keep our roads safer.”

The journey isn’t a chance for Oliver and his colleague to relax. They’re fully switched on, observing everything around them.

“We’ll look at cars, how drivers are behaving, whether anyone is speeding or driving erratically.

“There might be certain people we’re looking out for – maybe a missing person.

“But while we’re patrolling, if something more pressing crops up, we’ll lend a hand.

“Often, because we’re out of town, we’ll be the closest to an incident.”

Policing Dunkeld

When we reach Dunkeld, Oliver notices someone parking up on double yellows and has a gentle word. The driver looks bewildered but moves on.

Then it’s time to bring out the speed detection device.

Soon enough, a VW Golf comes roaring into the 20mph zone well over the limit.

“The speed detection device – we tend not to call them ‘guns’ these days – is a great tool,” enthuses Oliver, who trains officers how to use them.

“I look for drivers going really quick. I wouldn’t point the device at someone obeying the speed limit because it’s intimidating.”

During a patrol through the town, which is bustling with tourists, Oliver is greeted by locals who recognise him.

All seems well, so we head back to the van and drive out towards Loch of Clunie.

What do Special Constables do at rural spot?

Stunning as it may be, the loch is a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

Locals have flagged ongoing issues with campers chopping down trees, setting fires, dumping litter, drinking alcohol, playing loud music, and parking dangerously.

There have also been reports of people being verbally abused and flashed at by so-called ‘dirty’ campers.

Oliver wants to help educate visitors, as well as ensuring no anti-social or criminal activities are taking place.

When we rock up at the loch, we’re pleasantly surprised.

No cars are parked in laybys, or dangerously squeezed on to verges, and everybody we speak to is pleasant and law-abiding.

The highlight of our visit is chatting to a girl and her golden retriever paddleboarding on the loch.

We also meet a group of friendly campers and fishermen, and a couple blowing up an inflatable kayak.

It’s a case of smiles all round. But I wonder how things might have panned out if our visit had been on a Saturday night…

Oliver sees it as his job to engage positively with people and encourage them to look after the environment.

‘Not about stopping people’

“I realised the wild camping issues were starting to give access rights a bit of a bad name and upsetting landowners,” he reflects.

“I thought, ‘let’s try and help everybody so visitors coming to the area can act responsibly’.

“We’re not about stopping people doing stuff. It’s just about making it sustainable.

“The people here are just having a nice time. But if you see a group with a fire and chopped wood – that’s a red flag.”

Keeping people safe

Leaving Loch of Clunie, we meander along quiet country roads in the direction of Perth.

On one 60mph stretch, we come up behind a motorhome going ridiculously slowly, and then stopping. Is the driver simply abominable, or is there an issue?

Pulling up beside the vehicle, Oliver chats to the elderly man at the wheel.

He explains a lorry knocked off his wing mirror and he’s been desperately searching for it.

Oliver wishes him well and warns him to be careful.

Another hotspot is Loch of the Lowes – the Specials often pop in while driving past.

“The ospreys are protected and it’s important they’re not disturbed,” explains Oliver.

“There can be problems with people camping too close to nests, or fishermen fishing where they shouldn’t.”

Not an easy job

Has Oliver ever been met with aggression? “Rarely!” he says.

I’m not surprised – it would be hard to get angry with such a jovial chap.

But he admits it’s not all fun and games.

“I’d like to think I get on well with the public. But it’s very hard to get on with some people.

“Even so, you treat everyone with respect, even in difficult situations.”

Police work is not easy: Oliver often has no idea what a shift will throw up, whether a road traffic accident, a vandalism incident, or a brawl.

It’s the variety that gives the job its appeal.

“I’ve had some incredible laughs and met some brilliant people,” he muses.

“But I’ve also seen things that are terribly sad, gruesome and violent.

“It’s an honour to do this job – to feel I really can make a difference, whether that’s to make things easier for someone when they’re vulnerable, or to just offer reassurance.”

Diverse role of Special Constable

During his almost four decades of working as a Special, Oliver has worked on a range of projects.

A recent highlight was a campaign that saw him hand out wrist bands to foreign drivers.

“Driving on the left was highlighted as an issue a few years ago,” he recalls.

“So we headed to places like The Hermitage, had a nice chat with foreign visitors, and encouraged them to wear these bands to remind them to drive on the left.”

He also enjoys policing events such as Highland Games, agricultural shows and football matches.

When asked why he didn’t become a ‘regular’ police officer, Oliver says he enjoys his other activities too much and didn’t want to be “tied down”.

Being a Special Constable is fun

“It wouldn’t be as much fun if it was full-time; I wouldn’t want the routine of five days a week.

“Being a Special allows me to focus on writing novels and indulging my passion for the outdoors.

“In the past I juggled working as a Special alongside lecturing at business schools across Scotland and abroad. But that was tough.”

While Oliver loves rural community work, other Specials choose to head out with the city-based response teams or road policing units.

“As Specials, we’re smart enough to play to our strengths,” he says.

“So you can go where your interests are. It’s about finding your niche.”

Making a difference

Oliver, who works as a Special one day a week, hopes his experiences across Perthshire will inspire more people to sign up.

“I love this job; it’s a huge part of my life,” he enthuses.

“It gives you the opportunity to make a difference in a very direct way.

“I often find in society that you’re too far removed to be able to help someone. But you’re empowered to help people in this role. It’s about keeping people safe.”

Oliver reveals the idea of becoming a Special never appealed – until he was asked to be one.

“A local cop frequently popped in to my workplace – a watersports centre on Loch Tay – for a chat,” he recalls.

“He was your typical Hamish Macbeth, with his wee Land Rover.

“One day he asked if I’d be interested in giving him a hand. Soon after, I started as a Special in Kenmore, then in Perth.”

Could you be a Special?

Oliver believes the job would suit a lot of people.

“I see a lot of guys around my age looking for an interest, for something to do,” he adds.

“They’ve got world experience, business experience, they’ve got time – it would be a great thing for them to do.”

Need further inspiration? Sir Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, swapped her high-fashion lifestyle to take on duties as a Special in 2021.

There are currently 384 Special Constables operating across Police Scotland.

And the force is always looking to recruit more.

Specials have the same power, uniform and responsibilities as regular police officers but the role is more flexible – they can fit shifts around a full-time job or other commitments.

Duties include patrolling neighbourhoods and helping prevent crime, assisting at incidents, and policing major sporting and public events.

Specials must volunteer a minimum of 96 hours a year.