6 fab things to do in Fife this September

Here’s our pick of the best events and happenings across Fife for September:

1. The McRae Rally Challenge, Knockhill

Billed as the greatest motorsport event ever held in Scotland, The McRae Rally

challenge will celebrate the 50-year career of Jimmy McRae and 30 years since his son Colin won the 1995 world title.

The line-up for the 40 mile/10 stage invitation rally is a who’s who of motorsport. Drivers will include Luis Moya, Louise Aitken-Walker, Dario and Marion Franchitti and Jimmy McCrae himself.

Rumour has it that David Coulthart might make an appearance and look out too for Sir Chris Hoy who will be driving a Mitsubishi Evo, the car he made his rally debut in back in 2022 at Knockhill.

2. Outwith Festival, Dunfermline

Back for a seventh year, Outwith Festival has a brilliant line up of music, art and more for 2025.

Outwith aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Fife, bring fresh talent to the stage and support the local economy.

Look out for author events, up and coming musical talent, film, art exhibitions, writing workshops, art exhibitions, a real-life spaceman and more.

When: September 3 to 7

Where: Carnegie Hall, Glen Pavillion and more

3. Damian Barr at Toppings, St Andrews

Join best-selling Scottish author and host of The Big Scottish Bookclub Damian Barr as he comes to Topping & Company to discuss his new novel The Two Roberts.

The two Roberts in the book are artists MacBryde and Colquhoun and Damian reimagines their love story, from the first days at Glasgow School of Art in 1933 to London, Paris and Rome.

When: September 12

Where: Topping & Company Booksellers of St Andrews, 7 Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9HG

4. Fife Fest, Leven

Silverburn Park in Leven will be rocking to the sounds top tribute bands and big names in Scottish music at Fife Fest.

September 13 and 14 will see the park transformed into a family-friendly festival venue. Two main tents will welcome music lovers for a weekend of top tunes.

On Saturday, the emphasis is on tributes, with Definitely Oasis, Sam ofFender, Paolo Martini and more playing all your favourite hits.

Sunday will see Scottish stars Nathan Evans take to the stage with The Saint PHNX Band. Fife’s own Cammy Barnes comes back to Fife Fest too.

When: September 13 and 14

Where: Silverburn Park, Leven, KY8 5PU

5. Pirates Love Underpants

What could be more fun than a story involving underpants? Pirates wearing underpants of course!

Inspired by the brilliant kids’ book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, Pirates Love Underpants is an hilarious stage show with songs, puppets, pirates and lots golden of pants!

Join the pirates on their search for the Pants of Gold in this fun adventure suitable for ages 1 plus.

When: September 3 and 4

Where: Adam Smith Theatre, Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1ET

6. Conversations on the Coast: Jen Stout

This September event is a bonus taster for fans of the Conversations on the Coast author events in November.

Come along to meet journalist Jen Stout at Earlsferry Town Hall and join her for a journey through war-ravaged Ukraine.

Jen has detailed her first-hand-reporting from past three years of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with stories from the frontlines, bunkers and cities and complied them in an award-winning book: Night Train to Odesa.

Later in the year, Denise Mina, Sally Magnusson, James Runcie and Judy Murray will visit Elie and Earlsferry for the Conversations on the Coast festival proper:

When: September 4

Where: Earlsferry Town Hall, 19-21 High Street, Earlsferry, Fife KY9 1AF