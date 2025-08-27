6 fab things to do in Fife this September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

6 fab things to do in Fife this September

Feeling deflated after the end of the summer? Never fear! There is still plenty happening all over the Kingdom of Fife this September.

Racing car taking a corner at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife.
A glimpse of the action at the McCrae Rally Challenge at Knockhill, Fife. Image: Knockhill Racing Circuit.
By Nora McElhone

Here’s our pick of the best events and happenings across Fife for September:

1. The McRae Rally Challenge, Knockhill

Orange rally car taking a corner at Knockhill Racing Circuit.
Sir Chris Hoy races his Mitsubishi the McCrae Rally Challenge 2022. Image: Supplied by Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Billed as the greatest motorsport event ever held in Scotland, The McRae Rally
challenge will celebrate the 50-year career of Jimmy McRae and 30 years since his son Colin won the 1995 world title.

The line-up for the 40 mile/10 stage invitation rally is a who’s who of motorsport. Drivers will include Luis Moya, Louise Aitken-Walker, Dario and Marion Franchitti and Jimmy McCrae himself.

Rumour has it that David Coulthart might make an appearance and look out too for Sir Chris Hoy who will be driving a Mitsubishi Evo, the car he made his rally debut in back in 2022 at Knockhill.

2. Outwith Festival, Dunfermline

Singer with guitar on stage singing. Cammy Barnes Fife musician.
Cammy Barnes entertains the crowds at a previous Outwith Festival. Image: Supplied by Matt Robertson.

Back for a seventh year, Outwith Festival has a brilliant line up of music, art and more for 2025.

Outwith aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Fife, bring fresh talent to the stage and support the local economy.

Look out for author events, up and coming musical talent, film, art exhibitions, writing workshops, art exhibitions, a real-life spaceman and more.

When: September 3 to 7

Where: Carnegie Hall, Glen Pavillion and more

3. Damian Barr at Toppings, St Andrews

Author Damian Barr sitting with his hands on his knees smiling at the camera.
Damian Barr will introduce his new novel to fans in St Andrews.

Join best-selling Scottish author and host of The Big Scottish Bookclub Damian Barr as he comes to Topping & Company to discuss his new novel The Two Roberts.

The two Roberts in the book are artists MacBryde and Colquhoun and Damian reimagines their love story, from the first days at Glasgow School of Art in 1933 to London, Paris and Rome.

When: September 12

Where: Topping & Company Booksellers of St Andrews, 7 Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9HG

4. Fife Fest, Leven

Nathan Evans performing on stage in Glasgow.
Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band performing on the Main Stage at TRNSMT earlier this summer. Image: James Edmond/Shutterstock

Silverburn Park in Leven will be rocking to the sounds top tribute bands and big names in Scottish music at Fife Fest.

September 13 and 14 will see the park transformed into a family-friendly festival venue. Two main tents will welcome music lovers for a weekend of top tunes.

On Saturday, the emphasis is on tributes, with Definitely Oasis, Sam ofFender, Paolo Martini and more playing all your favourite hits.

Sunday will see Scottish stars Nathan Evans take to the stage with The Saint PHNX Band. Fife’s own Cammy Barnes comes back to Fife Fest too.

When: September 13 and 14

Where: Silverburn Park, Leven, KY8 5PU

5. Pirates Love Underpants

Children's stage production of Pirates Love Underpants coming to Fife in September 2025.
Colourful, silly fun with the cast of Pirates Love Underpants. Image: Norwell Lapley Productions Ltd Date; Unknown

What could be more fun than a story involving underpants? Pirates wearing underpants of course!

Inspired by the brilliant kids’ book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, Pirates Love Underpants is an hilarious stage show with songs, puppets, pirates and lots golden of pants!

Join the pirates on their search for the Pants of Gold in this fun adventure suitable for ages 1 plus.

When: September 3 and 4

Where: Adam Smith Theatre, Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1ET

6. Conversations on the Coast: Jen Stout

Journalist Jen Stout wearing a blue denim jacket and black top. She has short dark hair.
Jen Stout is appearing at a bonus Conversations on the Coast event in September.

This September event is a bonus taster for fans of the Conversations on the Coast author events in November.

Come along to meet journalist Jen Stout at Earlsferry Town Hall and join her for a journey through war-ravaged Ukraine.

Jen has detailed her first-hand-reporting from past three years of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with stories from the frontlines, bunkers and cities and complied them in an award-winning book: Night Train to Odesa.

Later in the year, Denise Mina, Sally Magnusson, James Runcie and Judy Murray will visit Elie and Earlsferry for the Conversations on the Coast festival proper:

When: September 4

Where: Earlsferry Town Hall, 19-21 High Street, Earlsferry, Fife KY9 1AF

More from Lifestyle

David and Amanda Scott from Newport-on-Tay
Call for compassion as Fife stroke patient faces treatment miles from home
4
Alex Comrie, 36, with daughter Ebony, three, at their home in Broughty Ferry after its astounding renovation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dad turns dated Victorian house into a colourful family home
Alex Plant, the chief executive of Scottish Water.
Upbeat Scottish Water boss calls for calm over Fifers' sewage complaints
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
3
Stirlingshire home with tower up for sale
Stirlingshire home with tower boasting 360-degree countryside views hits market
Jacob Smith standing outside Pret A Manger in Broughty Ferry.
I tried Pret A Manger’s new shop format – and exclusive menu – in…
7
The Steeple is a handsome church that has been converted into an eco home. Image: Gilson Gray.
A building within a building: the ingenious makeover of Letham's Steeple
Aytounhill House. Image: Galbraith
'Majestic' £3.2 million Fife country house with lake and woodland for sale
Great-gran Jessie Cotton is unable to register with an NHS Fife dentist. She now plans to get dental treatment abroad.
Fife great-gran heading to Bulgaria for dental treatment as long waiting lists bite
4
Men harvesting seaweed for Seaweed Enterprises
Has Fife's emerging seaweed industry been left to rot?

Conversation