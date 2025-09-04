Fife family’s IVF lockdown baby eased grief of losing daughter to epilepsy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Fife family’s IVF lockdown baby eased grief of losing daughter to epilepsy

Maeve McGurk, 4, was conceived just before Covid halted fertility services.

IVF lockdown baby Maeve, aged 4, with her parents.
With her parents Claire and Bernie McGurk, who describe Maeve as their 'little star'. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Seeing Maeve McGurk walk into school for the first time was a moment of pure joy for her parents, Bernie and Claire.

Conceived by IVF just before Covid stopped fertility services, Maeve, four, is a baby Claire feared she would never have.

She is also a ray of sunshine who has lightened the family’s grief of losing Bernie’s daughter, Hayley, at the age of 20.

Maeve before her first day at school.
Maeve on her first day at school. Image: Bernie and Claire McGurk.

“She’s our little star,” beams Claire, 37.

Maeve was born in November 2020, five years after Hayley died suddenly from a seizure.

Maeve’s special bond with her big sister

As well as helping to heal Bernie’s broken heart, Maeve has been a beacon of light for her sister, Abbie, 25.

“Abbie is absolutely besotted with Maeve,” says Claire.

“The bond they have, they’re inseparable,” adds Bernie, 56.

Maeve with mum Claire and dad Bernie.
Maeve keeps mum and dad Claire and Bernie on their toes! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Claire and Bernie, who live in Lochgelly, met through their work as police officers and were only together for a few months before Hayley died.

The phone call which plunged Bernie into grief

Hayley had had epilepsy since childhood, which was managed with medication.

But in her late teens her seizures became more frequent.

Then Bernie received a phone call from Hayley’s mother in July 2015.

Hayley with a cake on her 18th birthday.
Hayley on her 18th birthday. Image: Bernie and Claire McGurk.

Hayley had died after taking a seizure through the night.

“That was obviously devasting,” Bernie says. “It was a really hard time from there.

“Over the next couple of years there was no way I could ever see having another child.”

Starting their own wee family

Claire, on the other hand, was eager to have a baby but says: “I felt like I couldn’t bring that up without being disrespectful to Hayley.”

“It took a few years for me to come round to thinking that we want our own wee family too,” explains Bernie.

After a couple of years of trying, nothing had happened. No barrier to conception was identified, but in November 2019 the couple were referred to Ninewells Hospital for IVF.

Maeve.
Maeve is Claire and Bernie’s ‘little star’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There was a delay as Claire was diagnosed and treated for an underactive thyroid.

By the time the process started in January 2020, the new coronavirus was making headlines. Wuhan, in China, had gone into lockdown. Cases were being confirmed in other countries, including Japan and the US.

Claire says: “I remember Covid being in the news. People were starting to get a bit worried that their holidays might be affected.

“I wasn’t worried at that point that something was going to happen because of it. But once we’d had the treatment and I found out I was pregnant I did start to worry.”

‘One life away and another starting’

In another emotional twist, the day Claire’s eggs were retrieved was the day of her grandmother’s funeral.

“It was like one life away and another starting,” says Claire, originally from Kirkcaldy.

Although their fertility treatment was going well, Claire remained fearful she wouldn’t fall pregnant or would miscarry.

She says: “I was getting worried that I wasn’t going to be a mum. Everyone was telling me to relax. But I kept thinking ‘what if it doesn’t work?'”

Maeve as a toddler.
A beaming smile on toddler Maeve. Image: Bernie and Claire McGurk.

The couple were incredibly fortunate that Claire fell pregnant with their first egg.

She took a positive pregnancy test on March 7, a fortnight before the UK went into lockdown.

In the early months of the pandemic, fertility treatment across the UK was paused.

Claire says: “We were very lucky, we got it just at the right time.

“A girl I know who had IVF around the same time, it failed first time. She wanted to try again but couldn’t as it had stopped.

“We could have had to wait another year.”

Maeve’s birth by Caesarean section

Almost unable to believe they were to be parents at last, Claire took ‘a shoebox full’ of pregnancy tests.

“It was brilliant but I was worried until I had the six-week scan,” she says.

Due to Covid restrictions, she had to attend their 12 and 20-week scans alone.

When Claire went into Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, to be induced, Bernie was told if he wanted to remain with her he couldn’t leave.

So the couple spent an entire weekend confined to her hospital room until Maeve was born by Caesarean section on November 8 2020.

Newborn Maeve.
Newborn Maeve. Image: Bernie and Claire McGurk.

The moment Maeve entered the world was emotionally charged; delight tinged with sadness.

“It was incredible,” says Claire.

But Bernie adds: “It was also still tough for me because it brought back everything with Hayley.”

Abbie had moved in with Bernie and Claire at the start of lockdown, so was there when her new sister came home.

“It’s good for Abbie to have her,” says Claire. “She has her own anxieties from what happened (with Hayley) so Maeve is a good distraction for her.”

Maeve and her big sister Abbie.
With big sister Abbie. Image: Bernie and Claire McGurk.

Maeve knows all about the big sister she never got to meet.

“We always talk about Hayley with Maeve,” says Claire.

“She finds white feathers all the time.”

The couple believe there’s a little bit of Hayley in her little sister.

Taking after sporty Hayley

Maeve is sociable, quick-witted, a bit cheeky and affectionate, they say.

Claire says: “She’s very like me when I was little but she’s also quite like Hayley.

Bernie says: “She’s kind of a mixture between Hayley and Abbie. Hayley was a bit quieter and she was a sportsperson as well, a sprinter. Abbie is more outgoing.”

Maeve is already showing a sporty side.

“I’m a powerlifter,” says Bernie, “and Maeve comes out the gym with me and does wee squats.”

When Claire and Bernie were married at Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch, last year, Maeve dazzled as their flower girl.

Maeve as flower girl at her parents' wedding.
Maeve was flower girl at her parents’ wedding. Image: Bernie and Claire McGurk.

And she was beyond excited to go shopping for her red and grey school uniform before she started at Lochgelly South Primary School.

She is particularly proud of the Frozen schoolbag she chose, which is almost as big as her!

Bernie and Claire watched proudly as she was led into her classroom, and waved confidently back at them with a huge smile on her face.

“She’s our special little girl,” says Claire. “She was born during lockdown but is smashing it in her little life.”

Conversation