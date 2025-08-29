Dundee’s West End locals show off their style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s West End locals show off their style

We spotted plenty of stylish looks along Perth Road in Dundee's West End this week.

Maggie Florence says her style is eclectic, Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Dundee’s West End is firmly established as the city’s style-conscious quarter.

On a visit to Perth Road this week, we found locals living up to that reputation.

Here are six of the coolest looks we spotted.

Lewis Grippa, 26, Dundee

Lewis Grippa shops on Vinted. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a lecturer at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The pink shirt is from Asos, the trousers are from Primark and the trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Probably functional and varied.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

James Harvey, a style influencer on TikTok.

Shaun Fang, 38, Dundee

Shaun Fang buys from vintage shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in student services at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from vintage shops in China, where I am from originally.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I feel comfortable in.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop vintage a lot.

Who is your style icon?

I just follow my own style.

Liam McKelvie, 33, Dundee

Liam McKelvie says his style is often described as ‘interesting’. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an architect.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are from Clark’s, but I got them on Vinted, the socks are Nike, the trousers are from Service Works, the gilet is from Abercrombie and Fitch, and the T-shirt is from Cole Buxton.

How would you describe your style?

People say it is interesting. I wear a lot of strange clothes. I have a pair of brogues with replacable blue toecaps – they get a lot of comments.

Where do you like to shop?

Uniqlo, Cole Buxton and a lot of Japanese firms.

Who is your style icon?

I like A1cal – a fashion influencer and model on TikTok and Instagram.

Maggie Florence, 48, Forfar

Maggie Florence. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a primary school teacher, but I’m not working at the moment.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from River Island, the leggings are from Adidas, the shoes are Adidas Spezial, the bowtie is from Amazon, and the bag is from Scott-Samuel.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Everywhere. I like charity shops and vintage stores, but also Asos and things.

Who is your style icon?

I like people like Helena Bonham Carter. Anyone who dresses how they want and doesn’t care what other people think of them.

Robbie Sadler, 24, Dundee

Robbie Sadler mostly buys secondhand clothing. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a tattoo artist at King Kong Tattoo Company in Dundee.

What are you wearing?

It is mostly thrifted. The shirt is from Uniqlo and these are Old Skool trainers by Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Practical, comfortable and coordinated. I like colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted – I have been on a spree lately.

Who is your style icon?

James Harvey Fits on TikTok.

Laeyla Hussain, 21, Dundee

Laeyla Hussain’s family and friends inspire her fashion choices. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are from Thrift City in Dundee, the trousers are from Moonlight Mansion, the jacket is from West Vintage on Perth Road, the top is from Primark, the belt is from another charity shop in Dundee, and the earrings are from Lovisa in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

How would you describe your style?

Feminine with a grungy edge.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop locally. I love Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

My mum, who was effortlessly glamorous in the 1990s, and my friend Crash, who manages to make the funkiest pieces into the coolest outfits.

Conversation