Dundee’s West End locals show off their style

Dundee’s West End is firmly established as the city’s style-conscious quarter.

On a visit to Perth Road this week, we found locals living up to that reputation.

Here are six of the coolest looks we spotted.

Lewis Grippa, 26, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a lecturer at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The pink shirt is from Asos, the trousers are from Primark and the trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Probably functional and varied.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

James Harvey, a style influencer on TikTok.

Shaun Fang, 38, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I work in student services at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from vintage shops in China, where I am from originally.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I feel comfortable in.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop vintage a lot.

Who is your style icon?

I just follow my own style.

Liam McKelvie, 33, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m an architect.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are from Clark’s, but I got them on Vinted, the socks are Nike, the trousers are from Service Works, the gilet is from Abercrombie and Fitch, and the T-shirt is from Cole Buxton.

How would you describe your style?

People say it is interesting. I wear a lot of strange clothes. I have a pair of brogues with replacable blue toecaps – they get a lot of comments.

Where do you like to shop?

Uniqlo, Cole Buxton and a lot of Japanese firms.

Who is your style icon?

I like A1cal – a fashion influencer and model on TikTok and Instagram.

Maggie Florence, 48, Forfar

What do you do for a living?

I am a primary school teacher, but I’m not working at the moment.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from River Island, the leggings are from Adidas, the shoes are Adidas Spezial, the bowtie is from Amazon, and the bag is from Scott-Samuel.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Everywhere. I like charity shops and vintage stores, but also Asos and things.

Who is your style icon?

I like people like Helena Bonham Carter. Anyone who dresses how they want and doesn’t care what other people think of them.

Robbie Sadler, 24, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a tattoo artist at King Kong Tattoo Company in Dundee.

What are you wearing?

It is mostly thrifted. The shirt is from Uniqlo and these are Old Skool trainers by Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Practical, comfortable and coordinated. I like colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted – I have been on a spree lately.

Who is your style icon?

James Harvey Fits on TikTok.

Laeyla Hussain, 21, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are from Thrift City in Dundee, the trousers are from Moonlight Mansion, the jacket is from West Vintage on Perth Road, the top is from Primark, the belt is from another charity shop in Dundee, and the earrings are from Lovisa in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

How would you describe your style?

Feminine with a grungy edge.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop locally. I love Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

My mum, who was effortlessly glamorous in the 1990s, and my friend Crash, who manages to make the funkiest pieces into the coolest outfits.