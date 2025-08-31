5 Stirling historical true crime scenes and their stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Stirling historical true crime scenes and their stories

How many of these hair-raising misdeeds have you heard about before?

Colin Sinclair's crime-focused walking tours of Stirling have become a Bloody Scotland staple. Image: Bloody Scotland
By Alex Watson

Stirling’s streets are steeped in history – but history isn’t always pretty.

As part of the upcoming Bloody Scotland crime writing festival, Colin Sinclair will once again be leading walking tours around the city centre, sharing tales of real-life historical crimes.

The events have proven popular in past years, and this time around there will be eight different hour-long tours taking place between September 12 and 14.

The festival programme promises “tales of crimes of passion, honour and avarice – and murder.”

Colin told The Courier: “I always start the tour by saying that, to the best of my knowledge, everything I’m going to say is true.

“But some of it might have been embroidered over the years, you know.”

Here are five well-known spots in Stirling featured on Colin’s tour where 19th and 20th-century crimes took place.

1. Graveyard at Church of the Holy Rude

The grounds of Stirling’s Church of the Holy Rude, home to Mary Stevenson’s grave. Image: Milosz Maslanka/Shutterstock

Edinburgh might have been the home and stomping ground of infamous murderers and bodysnatchers Burke and Hare, but Stirling has its own gruesome grave-robbing past.

In November 1822, local physician Dr John Forrest paid Stirling gravedigger James McNab four guineas to exhume the grave of Mary Stevenson.

McNab was helped by Daniel Mitchell, a road sweeper, and the pair were caught in the act.

Though his involvement was revealed, Dr Forrest left the country, so no trial took place.

Angry residents chased Mitchell through the streets of Stirling and left him badly beaten.

But, eventually, the case was dropped and Dr Forrest was given a royal pardon.

2. National Wallace Monument

The Wallace Monument, where ‘Edith Johnston’ was arrested for vandalism. Image: African Scot/Shutterstock

In 1911, a woman was arrested under the name Edith Johnston after she was found hitting a protective case containing a historical sword on display inside the Wallace Monument with a stone.

A note wrapped around the rock read: “YOUR LIBERTIES WERE WON BY THE SWORD. RELEASE THE WOMEN WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIBERTIES. A PROTEST FROM DUBLIN”.

Edith’s real name was Ethel Moorhead, a prominent suffragette who was also known for throwing an egg at Winston Churchill during a meeting in Dundee.

At her trial, ‘Edith Johnston’ said she was not guilty, but “approved of the woman who had done it.”

She chose seven days in prison over a £2 fine, and served her sentence in Stirling and then Perth.

3. King Street

King Street was where Johnny Ramensky committed his final crime. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Career criminal “Gentle” Johnny Ramensky was born in Lanarkshire to Lithuanian immigrant parents.

His eventful life took him all over Scotland, with many stints in prison, as well as to Europe during World War Two.

On Stirling’s King Street, he was in the middle of robbing a former Stirling Council office when he fell from a roof, suffering serious injuries.

He died of a stroke in Perth prison shortly after, and his funeral was attended by hundreds of people who had either followed or chased him.

4. St Mary’s Wynd

Though the street has changed a great deal, there are still some signs of St Mary’s Wynd’s past visible today. Image: Google Street View

After a prosperous day at the cattle markets in 1812, cattle dealer Archibald Stewart returned to his lodgings at Henry Abercrombie’s house on St Mary’s Wynd in Stirling.

In the street, he suffered a blow to the head and was robbed of over £1,000.

Stewart couldn’t remember his attacker, but witnesses spotted a man called Alexander O’Kane flashing his cash in the city’s pubs the next day.

O’Kane was eventually arrested and said he had witnessed a fight and “found” money on the ground.

Nonetheless, a jury found him guilty and he was hanged in front of 4,000 people.

5. Kings Park

Stirling Castle, as seen from Kings Park. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

More than 400 years ago, David Hart was arrested and fined after he was caught playing golf on a Sunday in Kings Park.

The official crime was recorded as “prophanatione of the sabot in playing goff in the park”.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation