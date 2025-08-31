5 Stirling historical true crime scenes and their stories

Stirling’s streets are steeped in history – but history isn’t always pretty.

As part of the upcoming Bloody Scotland crime writing festival, Colin Sinclair will once again be leading walking tours around the city centre, sharing tales of real-life historical crimes.

The events have proven popular in past years, and this time around there will be eight different hour-long tours taking place between September 12 and 14.

The festival programme promises “tales of crimes of passion, honour and avarice – and murder.”

Colin told The Courier: “I always start the tour by saying that, to the best of my knowledge, everything I’m going to say is true.

“But some of it might have been embroidered over the years, you know.”

Here are five well-known spots in Stirling featured on Colin’s tour where 19th and 20th-century crimes took place.

1. Graveyard at Church of the Holy Rude

Edinburgh might have been the home and stomping ground of infamous murderers and bodysnatchers Burke and Hare, but Stirling has its own gruesome grave-robbing past.

In November 1822, local physician Dr John Forrest paid Stirling gravedigger James McNab four guineas to exhume the grave of Mary Stevenson.

McNab was helped by Daniel Mitchell, a road sweeper, and the pair were caught in the act.

Though his involvement was revealed, Dr Forrest left the country, so no trial took place.

Angry residents chased Mitchell through the streets of Stirling and left him badly beaten.

But, eventually, the case was dropped and Dr Forrest was given a royal pardon.

2. National Wallace Monument

In 1911, a woman was arrested under the name Edith Johnston after she was found hitting a protective case containing a historical sword on display inside the Wallace Monument with a stone.

A note wrapped around the rock read: “YOUR LIBERTIES WERE WON BY THE SWORD. RELEASE THE WOMEN WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIBERTIES. A PROTEST FROM DUBLIN”.

Edith’s real name was Ethel Moorhead, a prominent suffragette who was also known for throwing an egg at Winston Churchill during a meeting in Dundee.

At her trial, ‘Edith Johnston’ said she was not guilty, but “approved of the woman who had done it.”

She chose seven days in prison over a £2 fine, and served her sentence in Stirling and then Perth.

3. King Street

Career criminal “Gentle” Johnny Ramensky was born in Lanarkshire to Lithuanian immigrant parents.

His eventful life took him all over Scotland, with many stints in prison, as well as to Europe during World War Two.

On Stirling’s King Street, he was in the middle of robbing a former Stirling Council office when he fell from a roof, suffering serious injuries.

He died of a stroke in Perth prison shortly after, and his funeral was attended by hundreds of people who had either followed or chased him.

4. St Mary’s Wynd

After a prosperous day at the cattle markets in 1812, cattle dealer Archibald Stewart returned to his lodgings at Henry Abercrombie’s house on St Mary’s Wynd in Stirling.

In the street, he suffered a blow to the head and was robbed of over £1,000.

Stewart couldn’t remember his attacker, but witnesses spotted a man called Alexander O’Kane flashing his cash in the city’s pubs the next day.

O’Kane was eventually arrested and said he had witnessed a fight and “found” money on the ground.

Nonetheless, a jury found him guilty and he was hanged in front of 4,000 people.

5. Kings Park

More than 400 years ago, David Hart was arrested and fined after he was caught playing golf on a Sunday in Kings Park.

The official crime was recorded as “prophanatione of the sabot in playing goff in the park”.

Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival will take place across Stirling from September 12-14

